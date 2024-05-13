Oppo Find N3 Review

Verdict

The Oppo Find N3 is the best book-style foldable you can get today, with top-tier hardware packed into an elegant package. It consistently outpaces the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and is the book-style foldable to get right now along with its twin — the OnePlus Open.

Pros Excellent design and form factor

Great pair of screens

Multitasking software is game-changing

Great performance and battery life Cons No wireless charging

Some of the software needs fine-tuning

Key Features Great multitasking features The phone pairs great hardware with usable multitasking software that lets you get real work done with the larger screen.

High-end hardware Every piece of hardware on the Find N3 is high-end, making for a very well-rounded flagship phone that does well in every aspect.

Great battery life and super fast charging You get an all-day battery life, combined with 67W fast charging, and the charger is bundled in the box.

Introduction

Foldable phones have been around for a while now, and they have certainly improved over time. Although Samsung kicked off the category with its Z Fold lineup, other players have stepped in, and Oppo is a notable entrant. The Oppo Find N3 is the culmination of years of work from the company, and it’s very close to being the perfect book-style foldable.

The Oppo Find N3 is pretty much the same phone as the Oneplus Open, except it runs Oppo’s ColorOS instead of OnePlus’ Oxygen OS. It also gets a few styling elements that set it apart from the Open and make it look more premium in the process.

In terms of availability, it mostly shares that with the Oppo Find N3 Flip, selling primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Oppo has positioned the OnePlus Open for its other key markets like India, the US, and the UK, leaving the rest of its markets for the Find N3.

The phone comes in at S$2399 (~$1762/£1406) for the widely available 16GB+256GB version, available in Champagne Gold with a glass back and Classic Black with a vegan leather back, the latter of which is also seen on the OnePlus Open.

Other configurations include a 12GB+512GB version in another OnePlus Open colour — Emerald Dusk (green) with a glass back, and a 16GB + 1TB Collector’s Edition in Red with a vegan leather back. These configurations seem to be unavailable outside of China.

I’ve tested the 16GB/512GB Champagne Gold model provided by Oppo for the purposes of this review. I tested this device as my daily driver for six months, and I can confidently say that this is a near-perfect phone.

It nails all the basics of what makes a good phone and scores extra points in the foldable features department. It’s got the best size and format for any foldable phone, and it delivers on performance, camera quality, and battery life.

Editor’s Note: There’s no final star rating for the Oppo Find N3 as it’s not available in the UK, US or Europe and value is a huge part of a final rating. If/when that changes, we’ll be sure to deliver a rating.

Design

Matte finish with some gloss elements

Glass and vegan leather back options

IPX4 rating

Smartphone design is something we tend to gloss over, but when you’re using a phone for a prolonged period of time, the good and the bad parts of a phone’s design start to become more apparent. I’m someone who has always favoured small phones, but I found the Oppo Find N3 strikes the balance perfectly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When folded, it’s a perfectly sized small phone. It’s not as small as the iPhone 13 Mini that I’ve owned and loved, but it’s only slightly taller than the iPhone 15 Pro, and the thickness when folded isn’t overbearing. Someone new to foldables is likely to use it folded quite a bit, and the Oppo Find N3 is a pretty good phone when folded.

It weighs 239g, which is hefty, but I barely ever felt it in my hands. I’ve found taller, larger slab phones difficult to handle, but the weight being packed across a body this compact makes it easy to use with one hand without straining your wrist.

When unfolded, the device feels just as balanced, and the weight distribution makes it easy to use without feeling like you’re using a tablet.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In terms of visual design, the Oppo Find N3 has a rather elegant execution. Especially in the Champagne Gold colour that the OnePlus Open woefully misses out on, this phone is one of the best-looking phones I’ve used in a long time. I’ve also found that this phone attracts attention, and I’ve been asked several times which phone I’m carrying by random folks I’ve encountered. That’s not something that happens a lot.

The design is a tasteful matte finish with very few glossy trims. It’s the kind of muted gold that does not look tacky, and the gloss elements include the prominent camera bump and the edges of the spine of the foldable’s hinge.

A highlight of the design is how everything sits flush. The phone folds flat. The hinge barely has any gap, and despite the spine catching some grime, it appears that the minimal gap lets very little of the dirt escape into the inside of the hinge. The hinge itself is firm, but it’s not difficult to open or close.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The ergonomics are on point, and reachability is solid for a foldable. Your thumb rests naturally on the power button, which has an integrated fingerprint sensor. Right above is the alert slider, which is a mute slider we’ve seen on OnePlus phones. The frame of the phone is asymmetrical, with the edges on the hinge side being squared off, while the outer edges are rounded off. Despite that, the corners don’t dig into your palms, and comfort is optimal.

The phone has an aluminium frame, with the option of getting a glass back or a vegan leather back. It also gets an IPX4 rating, which is acceptable for a book-style foldable but is far from the IPX8 of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Screen

6.3-inch 1,116 x 2,484 resolution cover screen

7.82-inch 2,268 x 2,440 resolution main screen

Minimal crease on foldable display

With any foldable phone, the screens are the focus, and that’s the case with the Find N3 as well. You get two screens — a cover screen and an inner folding display.

The cover screen is a 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1,116 x 2,484 pixels. It goes up to 120Hz with its LTPO technology, and you have a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The resolution isn’t the highest we’ve seen, but at 431ppi, it’s still excellent. The cover screen is on par with any flagship phone display you will see at this size. The high brightness figure means that the phone is quite usable in direct sunlight outdoors when folded.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The usability of the cover screen is a hundred percent — by that I mean that it doesn’t come with a limited cover screen experience. Rather, the Find N3 is completely usable as a smartphone while folded, and if you choose to, you never have to unfold it.

However, you should. The folding display is as great as screens get. It’s a 7.82-inch LTPO OLED screen with a resolution of 2,268 x 2,440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It’s a flagship-grade display, with a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

I find the aspect ratio to be nearly perfect for mixed usage. You’ll get black bars while watching most widescreen videos, but if you want to do something productive, the screen has just enough space to stack windows side by side and have them be usable. The display is amazing for watching videos, and gaming is particularly fun. You get a ton of viewable screen real estate even after the touch controls are covered up.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The crease on the screen is as seamless as we’ve come to expect from Oppo’s foldables. You can see the crease but it’s not as pronounced or ugly as those I’ve seen on Samsung’s foldables. In terms of the feel, I could barely ever notice that there’s an undulation in the screen here. Over my six months of moderate usage, the crease hasn’t become more pronounced, which is a win.

The screen has a semi-matte layer at the top. This makes the screen less prone to picking up fingerprints. Although the screen did pick up plenty of fingerprints during use, it still picked up fewer prints than what I’ve seen other folding screens do. I do believe there are improvements to be made in that department, but Oppo’s hardware has been on the right trend with this.

That being said, if you use the Find N3, the folding screen is among the best in terms of practical usability compared to other foldables.

Camera

Hasselblad-powered triple camera setup

Outstanding telephoto camera performance

Ultrawide-only cover screen selfie camera

Oppo has been upping its camera game in recent years, and the Oppo Find N3 benefits from that greatly. We get a Hassleblad-branded camera setup here like we’ve seen on the Oppo Find X6 Pro and now the Find X7 Ultra. Marketing weight aside, the collaboration has resulted in noticeable improvements, making the Find N3 one of the best camera foldables you can get.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 48MP f/1.7 primary camera on the Oppo Find N3 is an excellent point-and-shoot lens. I’ve taken over a thousand photos with the Find N3, and the primary camera never disappointed. The colour science is a bit on the more vibrant side, but I really liked it. It’s not overly vibrant, so the photos didn’t turn out to be too saturated. However, the colour reproduction was ever so slightly punchier than I expected.

Portraits are also excellent with the main camera. I actually preferred them without the portrait mode since the natural depth of field gave the photos a nice look anyway. I take a lot of photos of pets, and the Find N3 was excellent with the primary camera.

The 64MP f/2.6 telephoto lens was no slouch either. The pet photos include a lot of cat photos, and cats are difficult to photograph up close, especially if they’re not your pets. Switching to 3x and 6x zoom produced some really nice results, and I think this phone has the best zoom performance I’ve seen on a foldable phone yet.

The 3x is the best step, giving you crisp shots that are accurate in colour and detail. The 6x step can look oversharpened and overprocessed, especially if the lighting is poor. You get wavy artefacts in poor lighting as the post-processing tries to catch up with the lack of captured detail. The output is still mostly acceptable, but the 3x step produces the most impressive shots. The stabilization for the telephoto lens is also really good.

The 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera is also pretty consistent. The corner distortion is within the expected levels, and the detail loss isn’t too noticeable. I don’t quite like the look of ultrawide shots generally, but the Find N3 took some pretty great ones in a pinch. The distortion can be a bit much if you don’t keep a steady hand, but it’s hard to fault the camera for that.

The 32MP f/2.4 cover screen selfie camera is pretty solid, making for some great selfie shots, provided you keep away from the beauty mode filters available. You get a solid amount of detail, and the colours are acceptable. It’s not exceptional, but it’s pretty good and doesn’t dampen the overall great camera performance. It’s an ultrawide camera, though, so group selfies tend to distort towards the edges.

The inner folding screen has another 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera, which is acceptable for video calls and any other usage you may have for using it when the phone is unfolded. It’s the weakest camera on board, but I didn’t find myself using it unless I was in a Zoom/Google Meet meeting, where it worked as well as you’d expect it to.

Overall, the Oppo Find N3 has one of the best camera experiences on a folding phone, and will leave very little to be desired.

Performance

Below-expected benchmark figures

Excellent real-world performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

The Oppo Find N3 comes with flagship hardware, which means that the performance is towards the upper end of what you can get on phones today. You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is a generation old now since the Gen 3 has launched since this phone debuted, but still plenty capable.

The chipset is coupled with UFS 4.0 storage, typically available in 512GB, but there’s a China-specific version with 1TB storage as well. You get 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, but a more affordable Chinese version offers 12GB of RAM. If you’re buying this phone outside of China, odds are you’ll get the 16GB/512GB version, which is plenty powerful.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The benchmark figures aren’t as high as those of something like the Redmagic 9 Pro, which features active cooling. However, the performance figures are still pretty high, and they’re close to what our tests showed with the OnePlus Open. The benchmarks also clocked lower than the Samsung Z Fold 5, which is a similarly specced foldable phone. However, these numbers aren’t bad, although they hint that Oppo has some work to optimize its software even further.

Real-world performance wasn’t lacking in any sense, either. I played long sessions of Fortnite on this phone, with HD textures enabled. I tried the 90fps mode, which limits the graphics quality to High. With the 3D resolution set to 75%, I was getting between 75 to 90fps consistently. When I switched over to the 60fps mode with the graphics quality set to Epic and 3D resolution set to 100%, the frame rate was consistently between 55-60 fps.

These were the results with Oppo’s gaming mode set to the “Pro gamer” mode, which boosts performance. I didn’t notice any noticeable frame drops below the frame rates I’ve mentioned above, which is a great sign for sustained performance.

Needless to say, casual games worked pretty well on this phone. All the performance testing I’ve done was on the larger folding display, which makes for a far more demanding run due to the high resolution. The overall performance of the Oppo Find N3 was very good, and it won’t disappoint you.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The phone didn’t warm up too much during gaming and was comfortable to hold throughout. I did notice the phone getting warm randomly outside of high-performance tasks, due to some background apps like Instagram hogging resources, but the phone wasn’t uncomfortable to hold in those cases.

The phone was pretty snappy overall, and I never faced any lags or stutters during regular usage.

Software

Updated to ColorOS 14 based on Android 14

Five-year software update promise

Excellent multitasking feature set

The Oppo Find N3 came with ColorOS 13.2, which ran on Android 13. During my usage, it got an upgrade to ColorOS 14, based on Android 14.

ColorOS isn’t as refined of an experience as you would find on a Google Pixel. You get a skinned version of Android with a lot of customized elements. However, ColorOS has been getting meaningfully consistent over the years. With ColorOS 14, there aren’t many big changes to how the OS looks, but it works smoothly and doesn’t leave you with many complaints.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The software still needs some work with how well it can drive the hardware, as we saw in the performance testing. However, these are elements you won’t notice unless you’re pushing the phone with high-performance tasks.

I found the app management to be pretty solid, but you’ll often see warnings about apps draining the battery in the background. I do credit Instagram’s terrible background running habits to be one of the parties at fault here, but these notifications can be helpful or annoying depending upon how you approach your phone’s battery life. Material You theming works pretty well with the wallpaper colours and system themes, so you don’t have to worry about inconsistencies.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Oppo Find N3 gets great multitasking systems for the folding screen called Boundless Views and Canvas Shift. You can keep up to three apps in full-screen mode, and just tap to switch through. Canvas Shift is a window system that keeps the extra apps just outside the screen area, waiting to be summoned, a feature we also praised with the OnePlus Open.

Anytime I had to get some work done on the go, I would fold open the main display, and use the multitasking modes to stack the apps I needed at the time. It’s an excellent use of the screen space, and remedies my issue with Android’s lack of going beyond the usual phone interfaces, even when on larger screens. These multitasking features make the Find N3 an actually useful pocket computer, instead of yet another large-screen phone.

The Oppo Find N3 will get four years of major updates and five years of security patches, which is a pretty solid software update promise.

Battery life

All-day battery life

67W fast charger included in box

No wireless charging

Battery life is a concern on foldable phones. On the one hand, you get a large battery. On the other hand, you get a larger screen, which makes for a higher battery drain. The Oppo Find N3 balances this out pretty well.

The Oppo Find N3 has a 4,805mAh battery. The battery life is pretty great for a phone that packs in this much high-performance hardware. I typically had an 80:20 split with the outer screen and the inner foldable screen usage during my average day. I would still manage to get through the day with under 10% battery remaining. My usage included a lot of Instagram and X (Twitter), Google Chrome, and some calls.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I would open the folding screens anytime I had a YouTube video playing, a meeting to attend, or some work to do. I use my phone a lot throughout the day, so it’s impressive that this phone still had some juice left at the end of the day.

The blessing here is Oppo’s 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery life itself is great, and coupled with fast charging that could take the phone to 50% in about 20 minutes means the phone’s lack of charge was never an inconvenience. I got a full charge in under 45 minutes, which to this day feels a bit insane, especially if you’ve not used many Chinese phones (you’re missing out!).

The only miss here is the lack of wireless charging. It’s a shame because Oppo and OnePlus had pioneered fast wireless charging, just like they did with wired charging. I’m not someone who uses wireless charging, but it’s a big omission from Oppo regardless.

Should you buy it? You want an excellent book-type foldable phone The Oppo Find N3 is one of the best phones you can buy today, foldable or otherwise. Buy Now You need wireless charging Wireless charging is just about the only feature the Find N3 is missing, but if it’s crucial to you, consider looking elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Oppo Find N3 is the best foldable phone you can get right now, especially if you’re in a market where the OnePlus Open (quite literally the same phone as the N3 but with slightly different software) isn’t available. There’s very little holding the Oppo Find N3 back. The hardware is great, the software features make great use of the hardware, and the camera performance is remarkable for a foldable phone. I’ve used the phone longer than I do with most review units, and in my six months of usage, I’ve found very little to complain about. The Oppo Find N3 is a nearly complete package, and it only misses out on a few things. Wireless charging is the biggest negative here. ColorOS also needs some work, but it’s headed in the right direction. Overall, this is a phone that showcases Oppo’s potential at building truly great phones, and the Find N3 is a sign of the times to come as the company’s foldables look better and better against the mainstream Samsung Galaxy Fold. Future aside, the Oppo Find N3 is a practical phone to own today. You get a great battery life with all of that performance, and it can go from 1-100% in just 45 minutes, thanks to the bundled 67W SuperVOOC charger. It’s hard not to recommend this phone to anybody who has the budget and can find one for sale. Speaking of which, a wider availability would really help this phone, but Oppo’s strategy of using the OnePlus brand in its key markets is also smart. So if you’re in one of those regions where the OnePlus Open doesn’t sell, the Oppo Find N3 is the foldable phone to buy, especially over the rivalling Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Trusted Score

How we test We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as a main phone for over a week Thorough camera testing in a variety of conditions Tested and benchmarked using respected industry tests and real-world data

FAQs Is the Oppo Find N3 available in the UK or Europe? Sadly not, but the near-identical OnePlus Open is usually found in markets where the Oppo Find N3 isn’t.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Geekbench 6 single core Geekbench 6 multi core 1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR) 30 minute gaming (light) Time from 0-100% charge Time from 0-50% charge 30-min recharge (included charger) 15-min recharge (included charger) 3D Mark – Wild Life GFXBench – Aztec Ruins GFXBench – Car Chase Oppo Find N3 1342 4777 7 % 8 % 45 min 21 Min 71 % 39 % 2866 40 fps 49 fps ›