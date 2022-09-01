Verdict

The Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus is a great e-reader that can double as a tablet, thanks to its support of the Google Play Store. The bundled stylus is accurate and ideal for taking notes and doodling, and the bundled cover keeps it safe from damage. I really liked the Note Air 2 Plus, and I think it’s ideal for anyone who is after a solid e-reader that can also be used for some basic browsing.

Pros Great build-quality

Support for Amazon Kindle

Good battery life

Responsive touchscreen

E-Ink display is easy on the eyes Cons Not waterproof

Introduction

The Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus doubles up as a tablet and an e-reader, coming bundled with a Boox Pine Green stylus that allows you to doodle and take notes as you read.

The model I reviewed is the Note Air 2 Plus, and it reminds me a lot of the Amazon Kindle range, with a gentle E-Ink display and the aim of productivity over content consumption.

The last device I reviewed similar to this was the Huawei MatePad Paper, and I’m very pleased to say that the Note Air 2 Plus manages its execution much better, with fewer latency issues and improved performance overall.

I’ve been using the Note Air 2 Plus for the last few weeks, here is how I got on.

Design

Sturdy build

Attractive green colour

Comes bundled with stylus and cover

Thicker bezel on one side

The Note Air 2 Plus looks like an e-reader, with a thicker bezel on the left side of the display which made it easier to hold, in the same vein as the Kindle Oasis.

The device has some heft to it, at 445g, though I could comfortably hold it in one hand. The weight made it feel sturdy, and the Carta glass screen was resistant to scratches and smudges, meaning I could quickly throw it into my bag without much fuss.

Despite not using the cover for the majority of my review, I really appreciated its inclusion, and the clip-on mechanism meant that it was never at risk of falling off or becoming displaced, unlike the case on the Huawei MatePad Paper.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The case did come in handy for long journeys where I wanted to keep the e-reader protected, but at home, I preferred to go without, mostly due to how much I like the deep pine green colour of the device. There are orange accents on the back and on the front logo, and overall I found it very attractive and sleek, more so than my own blue Kindle Paperwhite.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The case can also be used to prop up the e-reader, which was helpful to read on the train. I was able to magnetically dock the stylus onto the side of the device and I rarely had to deal with it falling off, which can’t be said for the Huawei MateBook E, which was ideal since the cover doesn’t have a clip to secure it.

The Note Air 2 Plus has one port, a USB-C charging port, as well as a power button. Despite leaning into the tablet motif, there are no volume buttons, although you can alter the audio from within the device.

Due to the E-Ink display, I never used this to watch video content, despite an app being available for download, but I did find that the audio quality was decent. There is Bluetooth supported here, though I used it very sparingly since I mostly used this device to read and browse, but I was grateful for its inclusion.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Display

E-Ink Carta display

10.3-inch screen

Adjustable backlight

The Note Air 2 Plus has an E-Ink display and has a 1404×1872 resolution and 227 DPI. This makes it easier on the eyes than an OLED panel, and as someone that struggles to look at screens for too long, it was very gentle and ideal to use in darker environments.

However, the monochrome display does limit it slightly, making pictures in books and articles more difficult to distinguish. I did download YouTube, though it wasn’t great to use since the refresh rate wasn’t good enough to run fast-paced video content.

While I didn’t mind that YouTube was inaccessible, I was confused why it was supported at all, since the E-Ink display obviously can’t handle fast-paced video content. Despite this, I still think this is ideal to use as an e-reader and a basic tablet, though I would advise that anyone looking to watch media look for a tablet with a more vibrant display, like an iPad.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While this device doesn’t feature any LEDs, you can alter the brightness from the pull-down menu, with a mix of yellow and blue lighting and dimming options, which I found worked great in most environments. I personally lean towards a yellow-toned display, but I used the colder tones when I wanted to read outside or in other brightly lit areas, and generally, I didn’t have any experiences where I couldn’t read what was on screen.

I enjoyed reading books on the Note Air 2 Plus, and I felt like the words looked crisp and clear against the background. The ability to alter the brightness was great and since I was able to use the Kindle app, I could easily highlight passages I enjoyed and write notes using the split-screen feature and the Notes app.

The screen has a slight texture to it, which felt great while I used the bundled stylus. There is a slight resistance when I wrote, which was also the case on the MatePad Paper, which made it feel like I was writing on a piece of paper. However, some people did note a slightly annoying noise when I wrote, similar to the sound of a dry felt tip on paper, though I personally didn’t have an issue with it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Since writing on the Note Air 2 Plus felt so good it did become my personal and work notebook during my review, with the ability to turn my handwritten notes into text or create voice recordings in the Notes app also being a great addition.

And I was pleased to note that the screen rarely suffered from screen burn, with the latency also being what I would expect for an E-Ink device. While it’s not as speedy to load up or respond as my iPhone – and I wouldn’t expect it to be – it doesn’t feel arduous to navigate the menus or enter my password, which was a massive improvement when compared to the MatePad Paper.

The only issue I sometimes had was that it could be difficult to come out of pages, as dragging up from the bottom of the screen would sometimes scroll me down the page rather than take me back to the home screen. However, the more I used the device the more intuitive it became, and overall I felt like it was a smooth experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Runs on Android 11

4GM RAM and 64GB storage

Speedy and responsive

The Note Air 2 Plus runs on Android 11, meaning that you have access to Google Play Store as well as the Kindle app, which was ideal for me since it’s where I do all my reading. I was able to download the Gmail app and email my notes, and generally download any other apps that I would want to use daily, like news or weather apps.

While I’m not an Android user myself, the app system was intuitive and easy to navigate, with the Play Store already installed when I turned on the tablet. This was a breeze to use and reminded me of my Kindle, and I think that anyone could get familiar with the format very quickly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Since I also experienced very few glitches or stutters, I didn’t have issues moving around in my apps or loading up my books, which made the experience feel more premium.

The reader supports Wi-Fi and I was able to connect it to both my work and home internet with no issue. There is no 4G/5G option available though, so you will want to make sure all your books are downloaded before taking it on a journey. It also has Bluetooth support and could connect to my AirPods 2 with no issues, though as I’ve mentioned I rarely used this feature.

There is 64GB of storage which I thought was more than enough, with plenty of space remaining even after downloading the 1,369-page behemoth that is Stephen King’s IT.

Battery Life

3700mAh battery

Can last around a week

The battery life on the Note Air 2 Plus was very reliable, and I could wait around a week before needing to charge it. I could read for 30 minutes with the battery dropping around 5-8%, depending on the lighting configurations.

I could also charge the tablet for 20 minutes and see the battery jump up by around 17%, which meant that I didn’t need to spend long charging the device before hopping on a long train journey where charging ports weren’t readily available.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is no fast charging or wireless charging solution here, but since it loads up so quickly, and USB-C chargers are so readily available, I didn’t have any issue with the wired solution.

Final Thoughts The Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus is a fantastic e-reader. The screen was easy on the eyes and I could read in both dark and bright environments, making it a versatile device. It was also comfortable to hold and I loved the green colour, giving it more personality than some other e-readers I’ve tried. While it doesn’t have all the features you would associate with a tablet, I found that it was easy to browse the web and use day-to-day apps, though I would look elsewhere if you’re also looking to watch video content on your device. Overall, I think this is a great alternative to the Kindle readers out there and something to consider if you’re interested in taking notes and creating doodles on your reader. Trusted Score

