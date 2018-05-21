OnePlus 6 – Battery life

Like the prospect of an IP rating, there were many rumours before launch that the OnePlus 6 would be the first in the series to enable wireless charging.

Considering there’s now a glass rear, and wireless charging is becoming more common, its addition felt obvious. Sadly, this isn’t the case. I was told the decision to leave it out came down to cost, and the fact that Dash Charge is quicker. Nevertheless, it’s a feature I’ve come to appreciate for quick top-ups at my desk, so I see its omission as a shame.

It’s a good thing that Dash Charge is pretty swift, mind. The charging method hasn’t changed much here and you’ll still get what OnePlus calls ‘a day of use’ from 30 minutes of charging. It is important to note that you only get these fast speeds with a Dash Charge cable and plug – use anything else and the charging time doubles.

The battery life of the OnePlus 6 is neither great nor poor – in fact it’s very similar to both the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Considering the battery size is the same (3300mAh), that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Throughout much of my time using it, the OnePlus 6 managed to just about make it through a busy working day and would normally require a short top-up around 9pm. Coming from the Huawei P20 Pro that’s massively disappointing, but it’s on par with the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

Why buy a OnePlus 6?

Up until the moment it was announced on stage, my biggest question about the OnePlus 6 revolved around price. It was clear this was going to be the most expensive OnePlus phone yet, but by how much? I was convinced it would be £499, though really considering what’s on offer here £549 probably would have seemed fair.

At £469 though, this is an absolute steal. It’s the best-value phone you can buy right now, without a doubt.

Even when you take price out of the equation it’s still impressive. This is one of the fastest, best-looking Android phones at any price, with a lovely screen and perfectly optimised software.

Of course, for OnePlus to sell it at this price, not every component is from the top drawer. The camera is good, but it’s not going to compete with those on the Huawei P20 Pro or Pixel 2. Also, the battery is just okay and there’s no official IP rating or Qi wireless charging.

Verdict

You won’t find a better phone for £469.