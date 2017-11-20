OnePlus 5T – Battery life

When the OnePlus 5T first leaked it was rumoured that the 18:9 display would be complemented by a much bigger battery. Those rumblings didn’t come to pass though, and the 5T ships with the same 3300mAh cell as its predecessor.

A huge battery like the ones used in both the Huawei Mate 10 and HTC U11+ would have been great, but the OnePlus 5T is still impressive when it comes to endurance. Even though the screen is larger, I experienced similar battery performance to the OnePlus 5.

I can still comfortably get through the day with mixed-to-heavy use, and normally I have about 10-15% spare come bedtime. An hour of SD Netflix streaming eats up 8-9%, and it’s about half that for music streaming with the screen off.

When the phone does run out of battery, there’s Fast Charge (formerly Dash Charge) to quickly juice it back up again. Fast Charge is easily the most efficient fast charging solution out there and it’ll get your phone back to 100% in barely over an hour. It also doesn’t heat the phone up too much and won’t slow-down charging when you’re playing games. The only downside is you’re restricted to using the bundled plug and cable if you want these speeds and things will drastically slow down if you use a different set.

Why buy the OnePlus 5T?

If you’ve recently picked up a OnePlus 5, there isn’t much to entice you to upgrade to the 5T; jumping straight to the OnePlus 6 might be more worth your while, though. From the 5 to the 5T the screen is nicer, but everything else is the same or very similar.

Quick release cycle aside, the OnePlus 5T is still a fantastic phone for the price. It’s display is gorgeous, software slick and camera reliable. It’s also supremely fast and the performance can easily be compared to phones that cost hundreds of pounds more.

If you’re looking for a great Android phone but can’t quite stomach the prices being asked for the Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or Huawei Mate 10 Pro, then you really won’t be disappointed with the OnePlus 5T.

Verdict

OnePlus keeps on churning out the best value-for-money phones around.