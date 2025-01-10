Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 13R Review

A great phone, especially for gaming

By Britta O'Boyle January 10th 2025 1:00pm
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

The OnePlus 13R is an exceptionally capable device that offers heaps of power, superb battery life and very fast charging. There’s a brilliant display too, an improved design and software experience, and you’ll get solid results from the main camera, making this phone a decent all-rounder.

The Alert Slider could do more, the software update commitment needs to be longer and not all the camera sensors are as strong as the main sensor. Those qualms aside, the OnePlus 13R is a super sub-flagship device and one of the best phones of 2025 so far.

Pros

  • Excellent for gaming
  • Brilliant battery life
  • Improved design

Cons

  • Ultrawide camera is weak
  • No wireless charging
  • Alert slider could do more
Buy the OnePlus 13R

Buy the OnePlus 13R

Order the OnePlus 13R from the official store

  • From £679
Buy Now

Key Features

  • Great displayThe OnePlus 13R has a huge display with a brilliant OLED panel that offers punchy colours and good detail.
  • Decent performanceThe OnePlus 13R runs on Qualcomm’s 2024 flagship mobile platform and that delivers great performance, especially when it comes to gaming.
  • Long battery lifeThere’s a huge battery under the hood of the OnePlus 13R and that translates to all day and all night use, with some likely to get close to two days.

Introduction

OnePlus has kicked off 2025’s flagship smartphone line-up with the OnePlus 13 series, which includes both the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. 

The OnePlus 13 sits at the top of the company’s offering, while the OnePlus 13R makes a couple of compromises to come in at a more affordable price of £679.

While the OnePlus 13 was the first device to launch on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the OnePlus 13R sticks with last year’s flagship Snapdragon chipset. Don’t let that put you off though, because if gaming and battery life are top of your wish list for a smartphone, the OnePlus 13R is a seriously strong contender.

Design

  • Two colour options 
  • Flat edge design with flat front and rear
  • IP65 water and dust resistance

We weren’t huge fans of the OnePlus 12R’s design when we reviewed it last year. The colour options were boring, the curved style felt dated, and the slippery finish wasn’t one we got on well with. Things have changed for the OnePlus 13R however. 

Rear of the OnePlus 13R
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Following in the steps of what is now seemingly the new norm for smartphone design, is a flat rear and front, coupled with flat edges. Put it next to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and you’d struggle to tell the difference until you flipped them over, but that’s by no means a bad thing. 

The flat edges of the aluminium frame make the OnePlus 13R comfortable to hold, the textured glass finish on the rear is a significant improvement on the slipperiness of the OnePlus 12R, and the huge circular camera module on the rear looks good as a solo island without the extra detailing around it that we saw on the OnePlus 12R. 

OnePlus 13R
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I think the camera module would have looked better centralised rather than offset to the left, especially given the etched rings within the glass panel on the Astral Trail model use the camera module as a guide, but overall, the design is premium and it works well.

OnePlus fans will no doubt be pleased to know the Alert Slider remains for this model too, allowing for quick switching between silent, vibrate and loud, as well as boosting signal performance when gaming in landscape mode. It still can’t be changed to do anything else though, and that feels like a wasted opportunity. 

As someone who hasn’t had my phone on anything but silent for the last decade, I’d like the Alert Slider to be customisable like the Action Button on the iPhone 16 models, perhaps enabling a switch between the camera lenses, or launching an app when pushed up or down. 

OnePlus 13R alert slider
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are two colour options for the OnePlus 13R – Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. The one pictured in this review is the Astral Trail model, though if I were to choose, I would pick the Nebula Noir as I prefer the matte finish to the concentric ring detail. Both are IP65 rated for water and dust resistance, which is a slight improvement on the OnePlus 12R but still below many flagship phones.

Screen

  • Great OLED display
  • Glove Mode
  • 1-120Hz refresh rate

The OnePlus 13R has a 6.78-inch display and it’s excellent. I compared it side-by-side with the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is twice the price of the OnePlus 13R, and that’s not something you would have been able to tell based on the screen alone. 

OnePlus 13R screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Colours on the OnePlus 13R’s screen look great with plenty of pop, detail is good from the 2780 x 1264 resolution that delivers a pixel density of 450ppi, and viewing angles are decent too.

They are better on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, with the whites remaining whiter as you tip the phone, but as I said, that phone is double the price and the OnePlus 13R really does hold its own in this department. 

There’s superb brightness too, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits like the previous OnePlus 12R making it great for HDR content, and while that is peak brightness, you still get a decent standard brightness of 1,600 nits too.

A feature called RadiantView means the OnePlus 13R doesn’t just boost overall brightness when the sun is out either, but identifies the greyscale value of what is on the display and dynamically boosts brightness accordingly.

OnePlus 13R screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The ProXDR Display with LTPO 4.1 covered in Gorilla Glass 7i, also adapts between 1Hz and 120Hz based on what you are doing, allowing for smooth scrolling and gameplay, while extra features like Aqua Touch 2.0 make for a better user experience.

The Aqua Touch 2.0 tech means the OnePlus 13R’s display still responds to your touch even if it is wet, or you have oily hands, and there’s a Glove Mode for use when wearing woollen or sheepskin gloves up to 0.5cm thick, though the screen’s responsiveness is definitely reduced when using gloves.

Cameras

  • Consistent results
  • Simple camera app
  • Main camera is great

At the top of the OnePlus 13R’s display is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, which offers decent enough shots in good lighting conditions. On the rear you’ll find a triple-sensor setup, like the OnePlus 12R, but there are a couple of notable changes. 

OnePlus 13R rear cameras
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The main sensor is Sony’s latest LYT-700, offering a 50-megapixel resolution, f/1.8 aperture and a decent-sized 1/1.56″ sensor. OnePlus has said the sensor offers a higher Full Well Capacity, or FWC, than the IMX-890 found in the OnePlus 12R, which is said to translate to brighter, clearer, and sharper images. 

Meanwhile, I’m pleased to say the utterly pointless macro sensor from the OnePlus 12R has been replaced with a 50-megapixel telephoto lens on the OnePlus 13R, offering an f/2.0 aperture, 47mm focal length and 2x optical zoom. It doesn’t have OIS, but focus is speedy and it does a decent job at capturing photos of those things a little further away, as well as portrait shots.

The ultra-wide sensor is the only one of the three sensors that hasn’t changed from the OnePlus 12R, and while it’s not too bad in good lighting conditions, it doesn’t have the same capabilities as the main sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel resolution, 1/4″ sensor size, and there is no autofocus so it has limitations and lacks detail.

Despite the ultra-wide sensor being the weakest link in the OnePlus 13R’s camera setup however, the overall offering does an excellent job. You miss out on the Hasselblad collaboration that you’ll find on the OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, which might be a reason to upgrade, but the tuning and processing still results in generally consistent shots with good detail and decent colour accuracy. 

I’d recommend sticking with the main sensor where you can, especially for more challenging shots, but the ultra-wide sensor and telephoto sensor can deliver in well-lit scenarios. For low-light shots, there’s an automatic night mode that works well, and it’s reasonably quick too with some nice results (again from the main sensor), though it’s not as good as the Pixel 9.

The camera app is well laid out and easy to use, with most features like the new Livephoto mode easily accessible. And no, I haven’t made a typo, there’s no space between those words, but it’s the same principle as Apple’s Live Photo and turned on and off in the same way. There’s also a Pro mode that offers RAW capture on the OnePlus 13R, and a 50-megapixel mode for the times you might want massive images.

For video, the OnePlus 13R can record 4K at up to 60fps, but as with photos, I recommend using the main camera where you can. If you do want to zoom for video or go slightly wider, get yourself into a well-lit environment for the best results.

Performance 

  • Never seems to heat up
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 delivers plenty of power 
  • Decent RAM and storage

I mentioned the OnePlus 13R runs on last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, and that means it’s not going to sit with the top-tier flagship phones of 2025. If you want the best performing phone OnePlus currently offers, then it’s the OnePlus 13 you’ll want as that runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

That’s not to say the OnePlus 13R isn’t up to the task though, and until a couple of months ago, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was the best mobile platform around and powers some of the best phones from last year. There’s 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage supporting that chipset here, which is impressive given its price, while a focus on cooling means the 13R doesn’t get too warm no matter what you’re doing.

OnePlus 13R fingerprint scanner
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a Dual Cryo-Velocity Vapor Chamber system on board, like the OnePlus 12R, though it’s 9 percent larger for the OnePlus 13R and there’s also an under-display temperature sensor in the OnePlus 13R, which allows it to monitor its heat levels and reduce heat during gaming.

OnePlus also has a couple of software features to improve performance. The OnePlus CPU Scheduler doesn’t have the catchiest of names, but it’s designed to squeeze out extra performance when playing supported games, like BGMI and Genshin Impact.

OnePlus describes the CPU Scheduler as working with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to have a separate fast and slow lane for tasks, rather than having fast moving and slow moving in the same lane. The result is said to allow for supported games to run with 10 percent less CPU workload, with Genshin Impact said to have used 3 percent less power in tests. 

Gaming on the OnePlus 13R
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s difficult to test in the real world but while I personally play games very badly, the OnePlus 13R was a dream to play them on. It remained cool enough for the duration of gaming sessions – even the longer ones – and it can handle most games at max settings with no red flags appearing during my review period.

If you want a cheaper gaming phone, you could consider the Poco F6 Pro, but the OnePlus 13R does a sterling job overall, not just for gaming but general use too.

We did our usual set of benchmarking tests on the OnePlus 13R and it performs on par or better than other Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones, including some of the best flagships from 2024. You can see how the OnePlus 13R compares in the graphs below.

Geekbench 6 single core
Geekbench 6 multi core
GFXBench – Aztec Ruins
GFXBench – Car Chase
3D Mark – Wild Life
OnePlus 13R
2185
6357
60 fps
60 fps
4985
OnePlus 12R
1573
5067
60 fps
60 fps
OnePlus 13
3123
9494
60 fps
60 fps
6647

Software and AI

  • Only four OS updates
  • Some good AI features
  • Clean and customisable OS

The OnePlus 13R runs on Android 15 with the company’s OxygenOS over the top but while there is some bloat and a few pre-installed OnePlus apps, it’s a generally clean and nicely customisable experience. 

There’s a redesigned interface for OxygenOS 15, which includes an updated Shelf, redesigned widgets and new features like Share with iPhone. The latter allows files to be shared quickly to iPhone users, which worked pretty well in my experience, even if a little faffy to setup initially.

OnePlus apps on the OnePlus 13R
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Open Canvas multi-tasking software that OnePlus offers on its OpenPlus Open foldable and the OnePlus Pad 2 is also available on the OnePlus 13R to enhance productivity, and the general interface is nice.

When it comes to AI features, most of them are nicely built into the operating system and apps. Google Gemini sits on the lock screen for easy access, while camera features including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost and AI Reflection Eraser can all be found within the camera edit settings.

AI on the OnePlus 13R
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I used AI Unblur a few times and that was good, while AI Eraser worked OK too. I didn’t see much difference when using AI Detail Boost, but that could have been because I was using decent shots to test it with rather than low resolution shots.

There’s no Image Playground or Sketch to Image like Apple and Samsung offer respectively in order to generate images from prompts, but OnePlus does have Circle to Search for finding relevant search results, and it offers PassScan for adding your next flight’s boarding pass in Google Wallet. 

Elsewhere, there is AI Notes for summarising and formatting words, while Magic Compose lets you rewrite texts and Intelligent Search lets you search inside all your files at once using natural language. 

AI on the OnePlus 13R
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Some of the AI features feel a little like AI for AI sake, but the biggest issue on the software front is the lack of guaranteed updates. You get four years of software updates and six years of security updates but with Samsung and Google both committing to seven years of OS updates, four is well below average.

Battery life

  • Huge battery for all day and all night use
  • Charges quickly
  • No wireless charging

When it comes to battery life, the OnePlus 13R absolutely nails it. And when I say it nails it, I really mean it – it is superb. There’s a huge 6,000mAh battery powering this device and watching Netflix or playing games barely make a dent – we’re talking single-figure percentage drops in an hour for each.

You’ll easily get a day out of it, and depending on what you do, I’d go as far as to say you could get two days. After spending days testing the camera, playing games, watching Netflix and doing day-to-day tasks like emails, WhatsApp and messages, I finished most days at over 40 percent.

There’s fast charging too, with OnePlus claiming you can charge it from 1-100% in 52 minutes when in smart rapid charging mode thanks to support for 80W SuperVOOC. The problem here is that you will need a compatible OnePlus or Oppo adapter in order to get those speeds and one doesn’t come in the box, so factor that into the cost of this device if you don’t have one and want to buy one separately. 

OnePlus 13R USB-C port
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also didn’t hit 52 minutes – the fastest I managed was 90 minutes but that was with a non-OnePlus 96W charger as that was the largest adapter I had at home. That said, that’s still fast and the OnePlus 13R didn’t get the slightest bit warm during charging either.

There is also no wireless charging available here, which isn’t a deal breaker but it is something to consider. If you want a device with wireless charging and similar performance, you could consider the Xiaomi 14T Pro.

Time from 0-50% charge
Time from 0-100% charge
15-min recharge (no charger included)
15-min recharge (included charger)
30-min recharge (included charger)
30-min recharge (no charger included)
1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR)
30 minute gaming (light)
OnePlus 13R
44 Min
90 min
18 %
34 %
6 %
3 %
OnePlus 12R
14 Min
28 min
51 %
100 %
5 %

Latest deals
Buy the OnePlus 13R

Buy the OnePlus 13R

Order the OnePlus 13R from the official store

  • From £679
Buy Now

Should you buy it?

Buy it if you want decent specs at a reasonable price

The OnePlus 13R has some excellent specs for its price, from a great screen and solid performance, to a big battery that lasts all day and night.

Buy Now

Don’t buy it if you want the best camera experience

If you’re after the best camera experience from OnePlus, or even the best camera experience at this price, then the OnePlus 13R isn’t that, even if it does have a decent main camera. 

Final Thoughts

The OnePlus 13R might not have the latest mobile platform under its hood, but it’s still an exceptionally capable device that offers heaps of power, superb battery life and very fast charging. 

There’s a brilliant display too, an improved design and software experience, and you’ll get solid results from the main camera as well, making this phone a great all-rounder. I’d like the Alert Slider to do more, the OS update commitment needs to be longer, and not all the camera sensors are as strong as the main sensor, but they are minor qualms overall. 

The OnePlus 13R is a super sub-flagship device that’s excellent for gaming, performance, and battery life, whilst also featuring a brilliant screen and a mix of other features to make it one of the best phones of 2025 so far.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as a main phone for over a week

Thorough camera testing in a variety of conditions

Tested and benchmarked using respected industry tests and real-world data

You might like…

OnePlus 13 Review

OnePlus 13 Review

Cam Bunton 3 days ago
Xiaomi 14T Review

Xiaomi 14T Review

Andrew Williams 4 weeks ago
Vivo X200 Pro Review

Vivo X200 Pro Review

Luke Baker 4 weeks ago
Motorola Moto G75 5G Review

Motorola Moto G75 5G Review

Jon Mundy 4 weeks ago
HMD Fusion Review

HMD Fusion Review

Josh Brown 4 weeks ago
Motorola Moto G35 5G Review

Motorola Moto G35 5G Review

Josh Brown 4 weeks ago

FAQs

Does a fast charger come in the box?

No, the OnePlus 13R doesn’t come with a fast charger in the box, which is a shame as the OnePlus 12R came with a 100W SuperVOOC USB-A to USB-C charger in the box.

Is the OnePlus 13R water-resistant?

Yes, the OnePlus 13R is water-resistant. It has an IP rating of IP65, though that does make it slightly less dust resistant than other flagships.

Does the OnePlus 13R have wireless charging?

No, the OnePlus 13R doesn’t support wireless charging. 

Trusted Reviews test data

Geekbench 6 single core
Geekbench 6 multi core
1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR)
30 minute gaming (light)
Time from 0-100% charge
Time from 0-50% charge
30-min recharge (no charger included)
15-min recharge (no charger included)
3D Mark – Wild Life
GFXBench – Aztec Ruins
GFXBench – Car Chase
OnePlus 13R
2185
6357
6 %
3 %
90 min
44 Min
34 %
18 %
4985
60 fps
60 fps

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Stated Power
OnePlus 13R
£679
OnePlus
6.78 mm
256GB
50MP + 50MP + 8MP
16MP
Yes
IP65
6000 mAh
Yes
75.8 x 8 x 161.7 MM
206 G
OxygenOS 15 (Android 15)
2024
10/01/2025
1264 x 2780
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
12GB
Astral Trail, Nebula Noir
80 W
Britta O'Boyle
By Britta O'Boyle

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access