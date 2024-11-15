OM System OM-1 Mark II

Verdict

The flagship 20-megapixel mirrorless camera gets an AI-powered boost to autofocus performance in its second iteration, plus the ability to tweak images in-camera. This makes for a comprehensive yet still relatively portable and affordable pro-level package compared to the other major brands.

At least the professional/enthusiast audience this camera is aimed at should recognise what an ‘OM System’ is and its link to the former Olympus.

Pros Reassuring rock-solid construction that feels heavier than its 511g weight

Reliably consistent and blisteringly swift high quality performance

Smaller than flagship models from competing brands Cons Bulkier than the OM-5 despite identical Four Thirds sensor

Less support from third party accessory manufacturers

The OM-5 is low weight, affordable and almost as high-performing

Key Features Four Thirds sensor Backside illuminated 20MP Four Thirds sensor wedded to latest generation TruePic X processor

Durable build Rock solid dust and splash proof build with the camera able to operate down to -10°C

IBIS Five-axis in-body stabilisation system can provide up to the equivalent of 8.5 steps

High Res Shot modes Composite images up to 50MP via Hand Held High Res Shot mode, or 80MP in Tripod High Res Shot mode

Introduction

If you’re wondering what an ‘OM System’ is, know that the first generation of this OM-1 mirrorless camera originally appeared with the much more familiar Olympus logo on the front. The name may have changed between these two generations, but, happily, it appears it’s business as usual in terms of design and performance.

At the heart of this camera is a Four Thirds format 20-megapixel stacked backside-illuminated CMOS sensor. That may not sound a lot in these days of 40-, 50- or 100-megapixel mirrorless or medium format cameras, but a couple of further functions also present in previous Olympus cameras make a re-appearance here.

Resolution can be boosted to the equivalent of either 50MP or 80MP using a sequence of images to form one giant picture; that’s the kind of resolution suitable for billboard-sized prints.

The lens mount here is the standard Micro Four Thirds, allowing for a wide variety of own brand lenses to be used to creative effect. I had the manufacturer’s capable 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II zoom to play with which is available as part of a value added kit bundle with the OM-1 Mark II camera body.

Design and Handling

138.8 x 91.6 x 72.7mm body dimensions

511g body-only weight or 599g with the battery and card

3-inch 1,620K dot resolution, variable angle touchscreen for intuitive and flexible shooting

The OM-1 Mark II is a little chunkier, heavier at 511g and more brutalist in appearance than the same manufacturer’s OM-5 at 366g sitting below it. That said, the relative weight and compactness when compared with competitors’ range topping cameras is still very impressive.

In the field, it makes for a very manageable camera. In fact, I was using this camera during a particularly wet and drizzly period in the UK, but thanks to the expected dust- and water-resistant build, I felt confident the OM-1 Mark II could fully go the distance when used outside the studio and that a little rain needn’t stop play.

In terms of handling and response, the OM-1 Mark II is as lightning quick to react to user instruction as I’d expect any top-end model from a key manufacturer to be.

Like a host of camera manufacturers currently dabbling in AI, I’m told deep learning technology has been applied here to improve auto focus response, with something that the camera’s maker has prosaically termed ‘AI Detection AF’ said to boost performance over and above the original OM-1 iteration.

In practice, it handles as expected in being pretty much an extension of my own eye and arm, instantly locking focus with a half press of the shutter release button and following through with capture in an instant.

A possible fly in the ointment when hand holding the camera is that of course a smaller body coupled with a physically smaller lens introduces the possibility of camera shake and blurred images as a result.

Counteracting this, the OM-1 Mark II features a five-axis boy-integral image anti shake system, which means that any attached lens also immediately becomes stabilised. Here, users potentially benefit from the equivalent of up to seven steps of image stabilisation with even super telephoto lenses like the manufacturer’s M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 IS, giving a 35mm equivalent of a generous 300-1200mm on its own, theoretically able to be used handheld.

Yes, such lenses cost as much as the camera itself standalone and won’t be for everyone, but it’s good to know the capability is there if needed. In fact the camera’s IS system can deliver up to a maximum 8.5 steps overall with compatible lenses, which is impressive.

Lenses like the above are perfect for capturing sporting moments and here the OM-1 Mark II is no slouch either. In terms of sequential shots, it can manage up to 120fps with AF/AE Lock or approximately 50fps during AF/AE tracking. I found it also works very well for capturing skittish wildlife.

I should also mention the camera’s large and comfortable handgrip here, comparable to the size found on an entry level DSLR. In terms of steadying the camera, I was able to wrap three fingers around the grip while my forefinger hovered above the shutter release button and thumb rested on the leather effect padding at the back. I’m told the grip has been improved on this model, and in practice I didn’t find it lacking.

With both forward and rear command dials close by for scrolling through and affecting camera settings with a subsequent press of the ‘OK’ button, the camera proves intuitive and straightforward to use with it, with regularly altered settings like ISO speed also getting their own buttons for access.

It misses the top-plate LCD window often found on pro-level cameras. There’s simply not enough real estate here to fit one in, with a bottle top-sized shooting mode dial hogging the space on the top plate where we’d typically expect to find a second LCD.

Here, the backplate LCD is of the flip-out and twist variety, with the touch screen displaying key settings as a default. As a belt to go with this ‘brace’, the eye level electronic viewfinder is of sufficiently razor-sharp resolution to make you forget that you’re not actually looking through a traditional optical viewfinder.

In other words the camera handles as fluidly as you’d expect. As long as you’re used to playing with enthusiast-level digital cameras, trading up to the OM-1 Mark II should not feel daunting. Backplate buttons fall readily beneath the thumb of the right hand, while the left hand is free to make unconscious adjustments to the lens barrel. As should be, your attention is therefore allowed to be on your subject without being distracted by what the camera itself is doing.

Features

Live Graduated ND photography function allows users to adjust filter steps in real-time

AI-powered detection AF recognises common subjects including birds, animals and cars

The camera can be connected to a PC and used as a webcam

As would be expected with the second generation of any product, the OM-1 Mark II arrives with a few under-the-bonnet tweaks and upgrades to set it apart from the original.

These include what’s being claimed as the world’s first Live GND – Graduated ND – filter function, which digitally apes the optical effects of a half ND, or Neutral Density filter, allowing users to make creative adjustments to their images via the camera’s EVF or LCD screen.

Reading about just this aspect, you may assume that the camera is being deliberately aimed at nature and landscape photographers and you’d be correct. But this is just icing on the cake; inevitably the camera has its uses for many more subjects besides.

As with the less expensive and overall less feature-rich OM-5 camera that sits below it in the current range, you get the ability to capture up to 50 megapixel images via the composite handheld High Res Shot mode, here boosted by a whopping 80 megapixel Tripod High Res Shot function. Using a tripod is advised for optimal results with the latter. Showing its semi pro/pro mettle, twin SD card slots are provided to enable power users to keep shooting for longer in the field without the distraction of swapping out cards.

For those seeking more power in the field – literally, in the case of the nature photographers – optional accessories for this camera include an HLD-10 Power Battery Holder, as well as the RM-WR1 Wireless Remote Control. Straight out of the box, I was able to relatively quickly replenish the rechargeable battery via a combination of supplied USB lead, adapter and mains plug.

Power aside, for any pro-level camera, a high-speed shooting offering is a must. The Mark II version of the OM-1 can capture a continuous burst of up to 219 JPEGs or 213 Raw files at speeds of up to 120fps, which is pretty dramatic.

This improves on the original camera’s already impressive ability to capture up to 92 sequential frames in either format. For those shooting wildlife, or sports, there’s an even greater chance of getting at least one definitive, winning image from a sequence of shots.

Image Quality

20.4MP effective still images as default via 22.9MP Four Thirds sensor

Capture speeds of up to 120fps with AF/AE lock, or 50fps utilising AF/AW tracking

Up to 4K video capture at 60fps, or Full HD clips at up to 240fps for a slow motion replay effect

The OM-1 Mark II may be diminutive when compared to professional grade alternatives from rival manufacturers, but its performance and output go big.

That’s to say 20MP still images are colour and detail rich as a default with only occasional loss of highlight detail if we’re being particularly critical. The flip side of the coin is that most users won’t notice a difference on screen alone between an image taken with a Four Thirds sensor, an APS-C or full frame chip.

So if downsizing from an APS-C DSLR in particular because you want something more manageable and lightweight, you can do so without feeling you’re making too much of a compromise.

Although not primarily sold as a video capture device, the feature is here nonetheless, including support given to vertical video capture for those hoping to post clips on social media platforms and similar. Indeed, for the budding content creators, there is an available OM Image Share smartphone app that allows for image transfer via Wi-Fi.

Though not lacking in any particular way, I feel this is more of a camera for those shooting stills in the main and occasionally video. Up to 4K resolution clips are provided with a frame rate of a cinematic 60fps, or you can opt for Full HD clips at up to 240fps for a slow motion effect. Both pretty much what we’d expect to find on a modern digital camera in this price bracket in terms of specification.

Stereo microphones and built-in wind noise reduction offer decent results in terms of audio for casual users, or there is the ability to attach an external mic and monitoring headphones via a side port protected by rubber flap.

