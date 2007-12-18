Olympus mju 790 SW - Test shots – Exposure evaluation Review

”A range of general test shots are shown over the next two pages. In some cases, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it to show the overall image quality. Some other pictures may be clicked to view the original full-size image.”



The mju 790 SW has a typical zoom range for a 3x compact, with a wide end equivalent to 38mm.



The telephoto end is equivalent to 114mm, again typical for a 3x zoom camera.



Colour rendition and exposure are both very good.



