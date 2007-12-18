Olympus mju 790 SW - Test shots – Exposure evaluation Review

Sections
”A range of general test shots are shown over the next two pages. In some cases, the full size image has been reduced for bandwidth purposes, and a crop taken from the original full resolution image has been placed below it to show the overall image quality. Some other pictures may be clicked to view the original full-size image.”
The mju 790 SW has a typical zoom range for a 3x compact, with a wide end equivalent to 38mm.
The telephoto end is equivalent to 114mm, again typical for a 3x zoom camera.
Colour rendition and exposure are both very good.
Score
Score in detail
Value 6
Image Quality 8