Olympus E-PL2 - Test shots: Detail and Lens Performance Review

””A more general selection of test shots are revealed on this page and next to act as an evaluation of the E-PL2 in a variety of shooting conditions with the 14-42mm (modest 28-84mm equivalent) zoom lens on test attached.”’



—-

The E-PL2 with 14-42mm lens at its widest equivalent 28mm setting. No tell tale barrel distortion visible and good edge to edge sharpness with no obvious corner softening. A good, even exposure also and natural colours that live up to the promise of the camera’s ‘Natural’ Picture Mode setting.



—-

Zooming in from the same vantage point to show what the quality is like at the telephoto end of the same lens. We’ve lost some highlight detail and the image would benefit from further contrast adjustment/boost, but an acceptable level of detail and performance nonetheless.



—-

Another wide angle shot, but this time by night and of the new Olympic stadium. Taken using the camera’s self timer mode to avoid hand wobble whilst resting against a railing. Again, good corner to corner sharpness and the sort of detail we’d expect from a 12 megapixel model.



—-