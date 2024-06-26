Verdict

The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is the cheapest gimbal-controlled webcam I’ve come across, but barely any sacrifices are made to hit this price. If you want to step up your streaming setup with some motion-controlled camera action, this is one of the best options around.

Pros Affordable pricing

Excellent image quality

Feature-packed software Cons Sensor is too small to create much bokeh

No roll adjustment

Status indicator is harder to see

Key Features Reliable AI tracking The best thing about having a PTZ webcam is that it can autonomously follow you around the room, like a tiny robot camera operator. If you like to move around when you stream or make a video, you’re sure to enjoy this.

Great image quality Despite being one of the cheapest gimbal webcams on the market, the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite produces an excellent 4K image that competes with some of the best webcams around.

Affordable pricing Undoubtedly, the most exciting thing about the Tiny 2 Lite is its affordability. It may not bring any major innovations to the table, but it’s pricing makes it accessible to a much wider audience.

Introduction

While the Insta360 Link might be the world’s most famous gimbal-controlled webcam, Obsbot beat it to the punch, launching the Obsbot Tiny back in 2020, and the supersized Obsbot Tail back in 2019. With all this experience under its belt, it’s safe to say that Obsbot knows how to make a great webcam, and with the introduction of the Tiny 2 Lite, this tech is now more affordable than ever.

Just like the Insta360 Link, this webcam can track you and autonomously follow you around the room. It can also be set to aim at preset locations, show top-down desk views, whiteboards and more. The big difference here is the price. It starts at just $179/£149 – making it a fraction of the cost of cameras like the Link and Tiny 2.

The question is, what corners had to be cut to hit such a tempting price point? And does this stipped-back version still offer enough to be a compelling choice for both streamers and video conference users. I’ve been using it for the past few weeks in an attempt to find out.

Design and Features

2- axis pan and tilt gimbal

Monitor and tripod mounting options

Gesture control, AI tracking and optional remote control

Outwardly, the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite looks quite similar to the Obsbot Tiny 2, only it’s missing the status indicator LED bar on the front. There’s still a small LED indicator at the top left of the lens, and this will flash to let you know it has acknowledged your gesture controls. When the camera goes to sleep, it automatically points at its base so you know you’re not being spied on.

Despite being called Tiny, it’s much larger than the Insta360 Link, but considering this is a webcam that’s destined to spend most of its time on your computer monitor, portability isn’t much of a concern.

Another change is with the mounting solution. On the Tiny 2, the adjustable monitor mount was a separate piece, but on the Lite, it’s integrated, just like the Insta360 Link. It still has a 1/4-20 tripod thread for attaching it to a tripod or other photographic accessories, so in practice, there’s no difference in its versatility.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It connects to your PC with a removable USB-C cable, and the box comes complete with a USB-C to C cable, along with a USB-C to USB-A adapter to ensure maximum compatibility with notebooks and desktops.

The Tiny 2 Lite has a 2-axis gimbal, just like the more expensive Tiny 2. This means it can pan and tilt but there’s no roll axis, so it won’t automatically level your horizon like the Insta360 Link. For the most part, this doesn’t matter, your monitor should be pretty level already, and most tripods also feature levelling adjustment.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s only a downside if you want to use your webcam to shoot vertical content. The Insta360 Link can rotate the camera 90 degrees for vertical shooting, and that’s just not possible here.

You can crop into a vertical frame using the Obsbot Center software, but you’ll be losing a lot of quality in the process. That said, I’m not sure how often people are using webcams for vertical videos, I’d imagine using a phone is much more common.

Performance and Video Quality

1/2-inch 48MP CMOS sensor

26mm equivalent f/1.8 lens

Up to 4K 30fps video recording

The Tiny 2 Lite has a smaller sensor than its more expensive sibling, it’s a 1/2-inch unit rather than a 1/1.5-inch. This does, however, match the size of the significantly pricier Insta360 Link.

The relatively small sensor size means that you don’t get much of a natural background blur, unless you hold something right up close to the lens. However, the sensor is still much bigger than the majority of webcams, and as a result, it provides cleaner video with less noise in low-light situations.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unfortunately, I don’t have the standard Tiny 2 on hand to compare, but I have been using the Insta360 Link as my primary webcam for the last couple of years. Compared to the link, the Tiny 2 Lite looks just as detailed but with slightly less contrast and a wider dynamic range.

If you kick it into HDR mode, that dynamic range gets even more impressive, reigning in highlight detail from even the most heavily backlit scenes. The Link also has a HDR mode, but it maxes out a 1080p resolution, while the Tiny 2 Lite can shoot HDR in 4K.

Overall, I tend to prefer the image from the Obsbot, my skin tone looks more natural and the lower default contrast means that it retains more shadow information. Both look great, and with some settings tweaking you could get them looking very similar, but given that the Tiny 2 Lite is so much cheaper, it’s an impressive showing.

AI subject tracking has a similar level of reliability to the Link, and it sometimes does a better job, although its maximum movement speed seems to be slightly lower. There’s a good range of motion on both axes and the camera can spin almost 360 degrees on its base. Autofocus also competes with the pricier Insta360 camera, it’s fast and reliable, perfect if you like to showcase products by holding them up to the camera.

There are dual omnidirectional microphones placed on the front, and they sound quite decent, by webcam standards. They’re never going to replace a dedicated microphone for streamers and content creators, but for the odd Zoom call, they do the job nicely. There doesn’t seem to be support for voice commands this time, but that’s no major loss, as the gesture control works excellently.

Software

Obsbot Center for Windows and MacOS

Stream Deck integration

TouchOSC / OSC protocol support

The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite uses the same desktop software as the Tiny 2, it works with both Mac and PC and it’s very comprehensive. Of course, you get full control over the gimbal position, AI tracking modes and preset angles but you also get a lot more control over the image than I was expecting.

The software allows you to switch between face and global priority for autofocus and exposure, or if you prefer, you can take full manual control of the settings. There are also controls to tweak the contrast, saturation, hue and sharpness, if the standard image isn’t to your liking.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Beyond that, you can apply filters, blur your background and you get the most comprehensive selection of beauty filters that I have ever come across. It’s not something that I’d ever want to use, but they’re a popular choice in some markets and the breadth of options here is wild.

You can do anything from teeth whitening to changing face and body shape, you can even make your legs longer. Some effects are more convincing than others, and it’s easy to make yourself look very, very weird. I had quite a lot of fun with it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also support for the Obsbot Tiny Smart Remote 2, which is sold separately for around $59. This accessory looks like a TV remote, and it allows you to control all the basic functions wirelessly. For most people, the software will work just fine, but if you have loftier broadcast ambitions that require a remote robot camera operator, this could be very handy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The standard software packs in more than enough features for anything I can imagine doing with the webcam, but if you want to take things even further, there’s a good amount of support for external applications. You can control the camera functions with an Elgato Stream Deck (or you will be able to when the plugin is updated) and you can also control the camera with the OSC protocol.

To be honest, the OSC control stuff is a little advanced for me, but as I understand it, it means you can control the camera using some serious broadcast equipment. This means it could be an appealing option for those working in professional broadcast environments.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a PTZ webcam at an affordable price This is the most affordable webcam with pan and tilt control that I’ve come across so far, and the fact that there are very few compromises made to hit this price makes it a very appealing option. Buy Now You’re hoping for a shallow depth of field With a 1/2-inch sensor, you’re not going to get much natural bokeh, you’ll need to look at webcams with larger sensors for that including some of those in our best webcam list.

Final Thoughts The Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite has impressed me on all fronts. Not only is it one of the cheapest gimbal-controlled webcams available today, but it’s also one of the best. It easily rivals the Insta360 Link in image quality, autofocus, tracking and features, but it does so at a fraction of the price. The only thing it really lacks is a roll axis. This means there’s no automatic horizon levelling, and no support for native vertical shooting, but most streamers aren’t likely to care about those too much. Personally, I would love to see a larger sensor used to create some background separation, but that’s still surprisingly uncommon in the webcam market – and it’d no doubt drive up the price. If that’s what you’re looking for, the best option is probably the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 in webcam mode, but that’s a much more expensive solution. If you’re looking for a webcam that can automatically follow you around the room, the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite is easy to recommend, the quality is great and the price is even better. Even if you’re not that bothered about the motion controls, the quality here gives similarly priced 4K rivals a run for their money. Trusted Score

How we test Used as my main webcam for weekly meetings and general remote working use for a couple of weeks. Used for more detailed work on a tripod, moving it around the room and presenting meeting notes remotely. Tested for multiple days during normal work calls and presentations Compared to similar webcam rivals