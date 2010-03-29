nVidia GeForce GTX 470 Fermi - Test Setup Review

With the arrival of competing DirectX 11 hardware from both ATI and nVidia, it’s finally time to start comparing DirectX 11 gaming performance. However, we started out testing by performing our usual selection of DX9 and DX10 titles. We tested this card in the usual way, whereby we added it to our reference system, the details of which are below, then ran a series of gaming benchmarks. With the exception of Counter-Strike: Source (CSS) and Crysis, the results are recorded manually using FRAPs while we repeatedly play the same section of the game. For CSS and Crysis we playback time-demos and framerate is recorded automatically. All results are repeated to check for consistency and the average of the results is recorded. For Crysis, all in-game detail settings are set to High while all the other games are run at their highest possible graphical settings.



Considering we’re looking at just the GTX 470 today, we’ve kept our DX11 testing to just two cards, the GTX 470 and HD 5850 as these are supposed to be competing at the same price (even though they’re not currently). We ran three games, Just Cause 2, Colin McCrae: DIRT 2, and Battlefield Bad Company 2. All had in-game graphics settings turned up to maximum and we recorded framerates using FRAPs during manual runs-through.



”’Test System – DX9 and DX10 Games”’

Intel Core i7 965 Extreme Edition

Asus P6T motherboard

3 x 1GB Qimonda IMSH1GU03A1F1C-10F PC3-8500 DDR3 RAM

150GB Western Digital Raptor

Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium 64-bit

”’Cards Tested”’

nVidia GeForce GTX 470

nVidia GeForce GTX 295

nVidia GeForce GTX 285

AMD ATI HD 5970

AMD ATI HD 5870

AMD ATI HD 5850

”’Games Tested”’

Far Cry 2

Crysis

Race Driver: GRID

Call of Duty 4

”’Test System – DX11 Games”’

Intel Core i7 965 Extreme Edition

Asus P6T motherboard

3 x 2GB Kingston KHX1333C9D3K2/4G PC3-8500 DDR3 RAM

2TB Seagate Barracuda XT

Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit

”’Cards Tested”’

nVidia GeForce GTX 470

AMD ATI HD 5850

”’Games Tested”’