 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

An underwhelming pair of headphones that fail to excel in any particular field. While these earbuds boast true wireless connectivity and are very lightweight, the sound quality and noise cancellation is poor, and there are issues with achieving a secure fit in the ears. There are better models available for the same price.

Pros

  • Relatively inexpensive
  • Lightweight
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Reliable Bluetooth connection

Cons

  • Poor sound quality
  • Weak noise cancellation
  • Cheap-feeling construction
  • Loose fit

Availability

  • UKRRP: £99.99
  • EuropeRRP: €99.99

Key Features

  • Active Noise CancellationThese earbuds diminish background noise with ANC

Introduction

Nokia is best known for its mobile phones, but with this new offering, the brand has dipped its toes into the audio market with its Noise Cancelling Earbuds.

At a relatively affordable £99, can these headphones beat the specialists at their own game?

Design

  • Very lightweight
  • Plasticky, cheap feel
  • Prone to slipping out of the ear

Nokia’s Noise Cancelling Earbuds have obviously taken inspiration from Apple’s AirPods, looking like long-stemmed tadpoles that are housed in a rounded charging case (which handily displays the battery level every time it’s opened or closed). But once you pull them out, however, the similarities end.

The open case, displaying 2 lights out of 4 for battery level

Cast in plastic with a matte finish that feels cheap to the touch, they certainly don’t give the impression of being a premium bit of kit. Of course, that doesn’t matter as much as the practicality – but here again, I found them underwhelming.

Despite the fact that there are three different sizes of silicon tips in the box (which I did make use of in order to get the right fit for my ears), these buds just wouldn’t sit snugly in my ears. All too often I found myself readjusting them in order to stop them slipping out altogether. In fact, after forcing myself to not fiddle with them, no matter how precariously placed they appeared to be, the right-sided bud dropped out of my ears twenty minutes into a walk. I dared not go for a run with them in my ears.

Nokia earbuds side by side
Nokia’s earbuds often failed to sit snugly in the ear

If the buds do take a tumble into a puddle, however, there’s a chance they’ll survive, since they apparently offer IPX5 moisture- and dirt-resistance (although the charging case does not).

Features

  • Strong Bluetooth connectivity
  • No associated smartphone app
  • Fiddly touch controls
  • Relatively poor ANC performance
  • Weak battery life

Moving beyond their appearance, I was satisfied with the reliability of the Bluetooth connection established by these buds. It was quick to connect and didn’t fail or flag, even in busy locations.

Once you’re connected, you’ll note that any changes to the settings are fairly limited; there isn’t a dedicated app for these headphones, so operation is through the on-board touch controls that are accessed via a small touch-sensitive panel on each earbud.

Single Nokia earbud
You can see the small indented touch panel at the end of the earbud’s stem

When I say “touch” controls, that’s exactly what I mean. You can’t slide your finger up and down the stem to control the volume; a volume increase is managed by tapping the right bud once, waiting to hear the associated clicking, then waiting for it to be increased by one discrete interval (to decrease the volume, you go through the same procedure on the left bud).

This isn’t a particularly smooth user experience; I much preferred turning to my phone to change volume – because, if you tap too long or too quickly in succession, then you can inadvertently pause the music or change other settings. Adding to the already existing danger of the buds falling out of the ears as a result of being tapped repeatedly.

ANC, too, is activated by a two-second press of the touch panel, whereupon you can toggle through noise cancellation, ambient sound, or standard settings. Frankly, though, despite being the titular feature of this device, it made very little difference, with passing vehicles overwhelming the sound being played through the buds, plus I could still clearly hear surrounding conversations.

With ANC enabled, Nokia claims that the earbuds offer “Up to 5 hours of playtime”. This wasn’t my experience, however; I would receive an audio notification of low charge following just a couple of hours of listening.

Sound quality

  • Muffled sound
  • Faint bass

One may manage to forgive shortcomings in design or features if an audio product delivers a fantastic sound. Unfortunately, the Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds fall short on that marker, too.

All sound that comes through these earbuds is somewhat muffled – not only music, but dialogue in podcasts, too – and that greatly hindered my enjoyment. From the crack of a snare drum to the sound of each instrument in an orchestra, clarity is needed to bring music to life. Sadly, here it was lacking.

The bass is also weak, which isn’t particularly surprising given the low price of these true wireless earbuds – but it does of course further detract from the listening experience. Even the treble sounds weak and reedy, with the overall sound lacking any real depth at all.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

They’re lightweight and relatively affordable However, there are better options available at this price.

Poor audio performance, and insecure fit The quality of audio and the failure to achieve a snug fit makes it difficult to recommend these earbuds.

Final thoughts

The Nokia earbuds underwhelm. While they are very lightweight to wear, the sound quality and noise cancellation is poor, plus there are issues with achieving a secure fit in the ears. For the price, there are better models available.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as the main headphone for the review period

Tested with real world use

Tested with music streaming services

You might like…

Jam True Wireless ANC Review

Jam True Wireless ANC Review

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Mu6 Ring Review

Mu6 Ring Review

Michael Sawh 1 week ago
EarFun Free 2 Review

EarFun Free 2 Review

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Lypertek Pureplay Z7 Review

Lypertek Pureplay Z7 Review

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Philips Fidelio L3 Review

Philips Fidelio L3 Review

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Review

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago

FAQs

Are the Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds water resistant?

The earbuds have an IP rating of IPX5, but the case does not have a rating

Full specs

UK RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
IP rating
Battery Hours
Fast Charging
ASIN
Release Date
Model Number
Driver (s)
Noise Cancellation?
Connectivity
Colours
Frequency Range
Headphone Type
Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds
£99.99
€99.99
Nooie
IPX5
20
Yes
B098QWY3LN
2021
BH 805
13mm
Yes
Bluetooth 5.0
Charcoal, Polar Sea
20 20000 – Hz
True Wireless

Jargon buster

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 is the latest iteration of the standard, and allows data to be sent at twice as much as speed over previous standards, cover four times as much in terms of distance and transfer eight times as much data.

IP rating

An abbreviation for ‘Ingress Protection Code’, which lets you know to what extent a device might be waterproof or dustproof.
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.