Nokia 6600 Slide Review

Nokia sometimes comes up with two physically different versions of the same phone. The 6600 is a case in point and Nokia sent me both versions to look at. The 6600 Slide and the 6600 Fold differ in price and design, but I far prefer the Slide, which SIM-free is a cheaper bet too (£223 inc VAT vs £260 inc VAT from the Nokia online store as I write). One day I may give the Fold a run through, but not today.



Physically the 6600 Slide is everything a slider phone should be. It is small when closed, quite small when opened, well weighted so it is not top heavy when opened, and it has enough front controls for you to get by without opening the slide too often.



I do have one gripe, though. As is often the case with sliders, you need to push against the screen to open and close the handset, which inevitably results in greasy fingermarks. The shiny front casing does you no favours in this department, and you’ll probably find yourself needing to brush the phone against your clothes to keep it smear free.





There’s an odd illusion at play with this handset. Its casing incorporates some metal, most notably the backplate, and it feels a little heavy. But in reality it only weighs 110g so it shouldn’t trouble you too much.



At just 93mm tall when closed, 45mm wide and 14mm thick it feels really snug in the hand. Opened I measured it at about 115mm, which is far from onerous.



The screen measures 2.2in across the diagonal which hardly puts it into the mega-league, but it does seem large in the frame of the phone as it dominates the front fascia. This is often half the battle in screen size terms and it certainly works here. The 240 x 320 pixels are sharp and the black surroundings do the screen a lot of good in making it appear bright and clear.



The front buttons run to a large D-pad with a blue surround that looks fine against the phone’s black fascia. This is flanked by a pair of vertical lozenges that combine Call with a softkey on the left side, and End with a softkey on the right side. The right End button also doubles as the on-off switch.