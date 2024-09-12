Verdict

The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, Artisan Pizza Maker and BBQ Smoker OO101UK is an excellent electric pizza oven and outdoor oven that cooks evenly and fast. It offers a useful array of functions that make it a versatile choice for outdoor cooking, while also coming with functional accessories.

Pros Attractive looks

Consistently excellent cooking

Simple controls Cons Temperature doesn’t go as high as some of the competition

Key Features Large cooking cavity: The OO101UK has a large space inside, suitable for up to a 12-inch pizza, or 2 racks of ribs.

Up to 370°C: It can also cook at higher temperatures for crispier results.

Introduction

The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, Artisan Pizza Maker and BBQ Smoker OO101UK takes the expertise Ninja has provided with its seriously excellent Woodfire outdoor electric grills, and applied it to a highly competitive sector – pizza ovens.

We’ve seen models such as the Ooni Volt 12 and the Haloo Revolve offer some seriously brilliant choices over the last year or so, and it’s now Ninja’s turn. The OO101UK is a seriously excellent electric pizza oven, but also works well as an outdoor oven for cooking everything from ribs to burgers and even more.

What’s more, at £349.99, it’s considerably cheaper than a lot of the top contenders, making it a fantastic choice for those after a versatile outdoor oven that cooks extremely well.

Design and Features

Smart terracotta-colour chassis

Easy to use controls

Useful accessories included

The OO101UK is an excellent appliance in terms of looks, taking the form of an oblong oven on a couple of small legs. Its terracotta colourway is gorgeous, while the general construction is also pretty solid, too. At 18kg, it’s also quite hefty, so you’ll have to make sure where you place the Woodfire Outdoor Oven is up to the task – to this end, Ninja manufactures a stand for its Woodfire outdoor products that fits the OO101UK perfectly.

The internal cavity of the OO101UK is big enough to fit the included pizza stone, which Ninja says is suitable for making 12-inch pizzas, or the included Pro Roast tray, which it says is suitable for cooking up to a 2.5kg chicken or a pair of racks of ribs. It’s of a reasonable size, and is larger than the standard Woodfire OG701UK in my experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The control panel on the front, below the metal door, is also classic Ninja, being legible and easy to use. The big dial on the left hand allows you to choose a function, ranging from more standard choices such as Bake and Reheat to the OO101UK’s special options, such as Gourmet Roast, Max Roast, and of course its Pizza setting.

Choosing one spits out a preset time and temperature, which can then be changed with the smaller dial on the right hand side of the OO101UK’s digital display. With the Pizza setting, you can also choose the type of pizza you’re cooking, although on these settings, you can’t change the temperature from its preset and only change the cooking time.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Being a pizza oven means that the OO101UK can get seriously hot too, and has a maximum temperature of 370°C. While hot in a general sense, falls behind some of the max temperatures seen on more focused pizza ovens that even go past 500°C.

The OO101UK also comes with some excellent accessories, such as two sets of pellets for the oven’s smoke box on the right hand side, which work in the same way as other Woodfire products. These can be used on most of the OO101UK’s settings by pressing the Woodfire Flavour button on the left-hand side, and also on the oven’s Smoker setting, where they are on by default.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You also get the aforementioned pizza stone and roasting tray, complete with wire rack. There’s also a metal accessory rack included for mounting the roasting tray on inside the OO101UK, along with a comprehensive instruction manual and recipe book.

Maintenance is quite simple. too. The roasting tray, wire rack and accessory rack can all be washed up, while Ninja is very clear in pointing out that you shouldn’t get the pizza stone wet under any circumstances. Otherwise,the only fiddly piece of cleaning is waiting for the pellet hooper to cool down so you can discard the ashes.

Performance

Consistently excellent cooking

Gourmet Roast works a treat for ribs

Pizzas also work a treat

Over my month or so of testing the OO101UK, I cooked an extensive list of food to best gauge its performance, be it with burgers, steak, ribs, and of course, pizzas. Across the board, I was impressed with Ninja’s outdoor oven with its brisk and even cooking.

For the first test, I used the oven’s Max Roast function, which is designed for more standard barbecue food, and cooked some Wagyu burgers at 260°C for 15 minutes. They tasted excellent, and were well cooked right the way through. I then used the Top Heat function as a grill of sorts to melt some cheese on top of the burgers at its lowest 260°C, and it performed admirably, melting the cheese well in just a minute and a half.

The Gourmet Roast setting on the OO101UK is traditionally designed for cooking larger pieces of meat, such as a pork shoulder or ribs, but for my first test with the setting, I tried some rump steak. Gourmet Roast allows you to set two different temperatures – Stage 1 for high-heat searing and Stage 2 for a lower heat. For the steak, I set Stage 1 to 320°C for five minutes, and for Stage 2 to 170°C for a further 15 minutes. The steak cooked to an internal temperature of 65°C and tasted excellent.

I also used the Smoker setting for cooking a pair of larger chicken breasts using Ninja’s Robust blend of pellets. It took three minutes to ignite the pellets before putting the chicken on for 30 minutes at 150°C. It came out with the chicken moist in the middle with a browned, smoky crust.

The Gourmet Roast setting also worked a treat for some beef short ribs, which were put on the same Stage 1 setting as the rump steak, with 320°C for 10 minutes to sear, and on Stage 2 at 165°C for a further 35 minutes. After this time, it was cooked to an internal temperature of 70°C, and was moist and tender once being allowed to rest.

Two racks of pork ribs fitted perfectly on the OO101UK’s roast tray in a foil dish, and worked beautifully on the Gourmet Roast setting. One rack marinated in barbecue sauce, while the other was in a combination of maple syrup and honey. They seared at 300°C for 5 minutes, before cooking for 40 minutes at 160°C, and came out tasting excellent.

In moving over to try the OO101UK’s Bake setting, I cooked some garlic pizza bread with a baguette cut up with garlic butter spread on some slices, and tomato puree on others, with cheese across the top. It cooked at 180°C for just 10 minutes and ended up as some of the best garlic bread I’ve cooked.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also tried cooking a range of items on foil trays on the wire rack in the roasting tray, as one might in a more standard barbecue to prevent any unwanted mess. For this, I cooked some cajun chicken, some pork sausages and plant-based chorizo at 270°C on Max Roast for 30 minutes. The OO101UK performed admirably, although it took noticeably longer to cook in those foil dishes against when directly on the rack.

Also cooked in foil trays was some salmon marinated in the same honey maple glaze as the ribs, which was cooked on Max Roast at 300°C for just 8 minutes. Owing to the higher temperature, it came out with an ideal colour and seriously blackened skin, tasting great. Prawns also did well on Max Roast at 260°C for 15 minutes, coming out moist.

Out of interest, I also cooked some store-bought dishes on the OO101UK, opting for a couple of fish courses such as haddock fillet with a rarebit sauce and seabass with a chilli and lime butter, as well as pork with a lemon and garlic butter. All were cooked on the Max Roast setting at 240°C, with the sea bass taking just 7 minutes and tasting excellent. The haddock and pork took 15 minutes, and were both well roasted.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

My two final tests with the OO101UK involved cooking pizzas, using some pizza dough mix. With this, I used my Kitchenaid stand mixer to mix it together, before kneading and leaving the dough to prove overnight in the fridge. After this, I rolled it out thin to a 12-inch long rectangle to fit on the pizza stone, cooking the first pizza on the New York setting. This was topped with prosciutto, cheese, mushrooms, red onions and some garlic tomato pizza sauce. It cooked at 245°C for 12 minutes, cooking rather well, and tasting excellent with a solid dough.

I utilised the other half of the dough to cook a pizza on the Artisan setting, which utilised the maximum temperature of 370°C for 5 minutes, topping the pizza with sausages, red onion, bacon and even potatoes. With this, it cooked in that time and came out more on the caramelised side, with a crispier finish.

Should you buy it?

Should you buy it? You want a versatile outdoor oven The OO101UK is one of the most versatile outdoor ovens around, offering consistntly excellent performance for everything from pizza to steak and ribs to salmon. Buy Now You want a super high max temperature As much as the OO101UK’s 370°C maximum temperature is quite high for a conventional outdoor oven, more premium pizza ovens can go higher for even crispier results.

Final Thoughts The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, Artisan Pizza Maker and BBQ Smoker OO101UK is an excellent electric pizza oven and outdoor oven that cooks evenly and fast. It offers a useful array of functions that make it a versatile choice for outdoor cooking, while also coming with functional accessories and looking great, too. What the OO101UK lacks in power against the likes of the Ooni Volt 12, it makes up for in versatility. Trusted Score

FAQs How big of a pizza can I cook in the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, Artisan Pizza Maker and BBQ Smoker OO101UK? The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven, Artisan Pizza Maker and BBQ Smoker OO101UK can cook pizzas IP to 12 inches in size.