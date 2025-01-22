A wonderfully capable multi-cooker The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 6L Slow Cooker & Rice Cooker MC1101UK is an excellent and versatile multi-cooker that works well as a slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker and more besides. It looks great, comes with useful functions and performs admirably. It is a little more expensive than some of the competition, but its price is justified if you use all the available cooking modes.

Introduction

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 6L Slow Cooker & Rice Cooker MC1101UK is Ninja’s second appliance of its top range, offering a versatile choice for those wanting more than just your standard slow cooker.

As well as being able to slow cook and steam, the new PossibleCooker can also deal in rice, porridge and pasta, similar to the Cosori 5.7L Pressure Cooker and Cosori 5L Rice Cooker.

At £119.99/$119.99, it’s in-line with those options from Cosori, as well as Ninja’s own multi-cookers, making it perhaps a bit of a difficult sell. The proof is in how the MC1101UK performs, and I’ve been testing it for the last few weeks to find out.

Design and Features

Sleek looks

Removable pot makes this quite versatile

Lots of useful cooking functions

The MC1101UK comes in a sleek dark blue for the main pot, and a brushed silver finish for the base. It’s a particularly smart appliance that’ll fit well in modern kitchens rather nicely. The pot is aluminium, so it benefits from being reasonably light and especially sturdy, while being able to go in an oven at temperatures up to 240°C. It comes with a glass lid complete with cutout for the included spatula.

The cooker takes the form factor of a small countertop hob, with a control panel and small digital display on the front. You can select a function and associated temperature/time settings as required.

The entire unit is easy to program and satisfying to use, with tactile controls. In addition, the MC1101UK doesn’t take up much countertop space compared to the rivals I’ve used, leaving more of your worktop space for valuable prep work.

There are eight functions to choose from, ranging from more general options such as Slow Cook and Steam to ingredient-specific ones. That makes the MC1101UK quite a versatile appliance, and you can cook without a hob thanks to its Sear/Saute mode, and use it as a warming dish with its Keep Warm option.

The MC1101UK also comes with a metal trivet that can be handy for use as a rack when steaming veg, for instance.

The large six-litre pot on the MC1101UK is excellent for cooking – particularly large volumes of food. Ninja says you’ll be able to cook up to 800g of rice, 500g of pasta, or a 1.8kg roast in the pot, which gives you an ideal capacity for batch cooking or large families.

Once you’ve finished using the main pot, it can be put in the dishwasher along with the lid if you don’t want to deal with cleaning it manually. I chose to hand-wash each implement, which was easy and quick to do.

Performance

Fantastic slow cooker

Also works well as a steamer, and rice cooker

Preheat time can vary a lot by mode

Over my couple of weeks with the MC1101UK, I cooked a range of items in it to best gauge its performance. It makes for an immensely versatile appliance for cooking everything from stews to risotto and pasta.

I wanted to attempt a french dip sandwich recipe. Before putting the items in, I seared the beef on the MC1101UK’s respective Sear/Saute setting, which offered a fast preheat time, and browned the meat well in a matter of minutes.

With the meat browned, I then added the other ingredients and set it to Slow Cook on the low setting for a total of six hours. The broth was thick and rich, while the brisket itself virtually melted, pulling apart with no real effort.

In using the metal trivet as a steam rack, I put 240ml of water in the bottom of the pot along with some broccoli, carrots, and later on, green beans on the MC1101UK’s Steam setting. It had a five minute preheat, with the green beans added in after 12 minutes of cooking. The reasonably large portion of veg took a total of 18 minutes, coming out well-steamed.

I adapted Ninja’s one-pot pasta recipe from the book by using the Pasta setting to cook some tomato pasta with tagliatelle, lemon juice, onions and tomatoes. The sauce had a decent consistency to it, although wasn’t perhaps as strong as in Cosori’s rice cooker.

I also tried a risotto in the MC110UK, sauteing leaks and onions before adding the wine, rice, and stock. I then put the cooker onto its White Rice setting and set a timer. All in all, it took 40 minutes or so to create a thick, creamy risotto. While no different in time to do it on a hob against my usual timings, it took considerably less effort, which is always welcome.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a seriously versatile multi-cooker The MC1101UK impresses with its extensive functions list, large capacity and fantastic performance. If you want one appliance that can potentially replace a few, then this is worth your time. Don't buy if you want a cheaper appliance The MC1101UK isn’t the cheapest, against some of its rivals, so if you are looking for a more affordable multi-cooker, you may want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 6L Slow Cooker & Rice Cooker MC1101UK is an excellent and versatile multi-cooker that can work well as a slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker and more besides. It looks great, comes with useful functions and performs admirably. Just watch out for its reasonably high price compared to the competition, such as the Cosori 5L Rice Cooker and Cosori 5.7L Pressure Cooker. Trusted Score

How we test We test every multi cooker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main multi cooker for the review period

Used as our main multi cooker for the review period Tested using a variety of recipes

FAQs

What is the capacity of the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 6L Slow Cooker & Rice Cooker MC1101UK? The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 6L Slow Cooker & Rice Cooker MC1101UK comes with a six-litre pot that’s also removable.

Test Data Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 6L Slow Cooker & Rice Cooker MC1101UK Review

Full Specs Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 6L Slow Cooker & Rice Cooker MC1101UK Review UK RRP £119.99 USA RRP $119.99 Manufacturer Ninja Size (Dimensions) 420 x 290 x 280 MM Weight 5.5 KG ASIN B0DDQJXKTM Release Date 2024 First Reviewed Date 21/01/2025 Accessories Spatula, trivet Stated Power 1500 W Number of compartments 1 Cooking modes Sear/Sauté Slow Cook White Rice Brown Rice Pasta Porridge Steam Keep Warm Total food capacity 6 litres