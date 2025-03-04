Brilliantly simple cooking and more. Completely different to any other air fryer, the Ninja Crispi is a cooking system that comes with two different sized glass cooking dishes, making it easy to quickly cook different foods in succession, or size the dish for the amount of food you’re cooking. With lids and feet to protect against food transfer, the containers double up as food storage and serving dishes. The Crispi is very simple to use, but there’s no temperature control and fitting and removing the crisper plates can be fiddly. However, for pure simplicity mixed with excellent cooking results, it’s a great choice, whether you don’t have much space, or want a system that’s easy to take where you want it, such as outside to cook during a BBQ.

Pros Flexible cooking system

Flexible cooking system Cooks well

Cooks well Simple to use Cons No temperature control

No temperature control Crisper baskets are fiddly to remove

Key Features Capacity The big dish holds 3.8-litres of food, and the smaller one 1.4-litres.

Dishwasher safe Main components are all dishwasher safe.

Introduction

Not just an air fryer, but a ‘portable cooking system’, the Ninja Crispi is a new type of cooker. Rather than using a fixed body with removable trays, the Crispi has glass containers for cooking and storing food, with the PowerPod heater clipping on top.

With lids to keep food warm after you’ve cooked, this is an air fryer you can use almost anywhere, with the added benefit that you can easily transport your food.

Controls are a little basic and some parts are fiddly, but if you want a smaller, simpler air fryer, this one is good.

Advertisement

Design and Features

Two TempWare glass containers

Four cooking modes, with no temperature control

Storage lids

The Ninja Crispi is completely different to other small air fryers, such as the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro 6.2L AF180UK. Rather than everything being integrated into a single appliance, the Crispi is a modular, portable system, where you cook in a glass container by attaching the cooking unit to the top.

In the box Ninja provides two TempWare Glass Containers, one 1.4-litres and one 3.8-litres. That’s a small cooking capacity, with the larger dish able to hold enough food for two people, and the smaller one good for single portions or starters.

Each glass container is contained inside a plastic holder, which has feet to protect a worktop and handles, so you can lift it safely.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advertisement

For cooking, each TempWare Container has a clip-in crisper plate, with rubber feet holding them in place. They’re a little fiddly to insert, and Ninja recommends using a fork to remove them after cooking, which is also quite tricky.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

More than just cooking dishes, the feet mean that the TempWare containers can be used for serving up cooked food, while clip-on lids let you store food after it’s cooked, or keep pre-cooked food in the fridge before cooking, particularly if you’re going to marinate it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Additional TempWare containers can be bought, with the 3.8-litre pot available for £34.99, the 1.4-litre pot available for £24.99 or a pack of two for £39.99.

Food is cooked directly in the TempWare containers, with the plug-in PowerPod sitting on top. This sits directly on top of the 1.4-litre containers but requires the adaptor for the larger container.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Controls are rather basic, with a choice of four cooking modes (Roast, Air Fry, Recrisp and Keep Warm), and a control to choose the cooking time. There’s no temperature control on this device, so you can’t boost heat to crisp up hash browns faster, for example, or run at low heat to dehydrate.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The advantage of this system is that you can use TempWare containers for different food items, and cook them one at a time, without having to wash up in the middle.

There is a handy starter guide in the box, which has several recipes plus cooking charts for common items. It’s really useful and makes it easy to get started with each cooking mode.

As food will need turning during cooking, it’s worth investing in a set of silicone tongs so you can grab food and move it around. Just be careful of smaller items. When cooking fries, I found that some slipped between the gaps in the crisper plate and fell into the bottom.

Advertisement

At the end of cooking, you can store food by adding a lid, serve it on the table in the container (you do need to remove the crisper plate first, which means taking the food out and adding it back), or serve it up (again, tongs help).

The containers, crisper plates and lids are all dishwasher safe, but the PowerPod should only have its exterior wiped with a damp cloth and should not be submerged in water.

Once everything is dry, storage is easy, with the smaller TempWare container fitting inside the larger one, and the PowerPod sitting on top.

Performance

Cooks well

Be careful storing food

Excellent reheating

The Ninja Crispi is a more basic air fryer than some models, but it’s still very good, particularly for staples. I started by cooking some fries and breaded fish, which benefit from an air fryer, as they can be a bit soggy when cooked in an oven.

I used the 3.8-litre container for this job, and found that everything fitted well. Without a temperature control, I did find that the food took a little longer to cook when compared with my regular air fryer, a Ninja Speedi.

Advertisement

However, the results were very good, particularly as the glass container makes it easy to watch how the food is cooking without having to stop the cooking to look, as I do with a regular air fryer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The chips crisped up nicely without burning, and cooked evenly, and the fish was nicely done with a crispy breadcrumb exterior. The food’s at least as good as when using a normal air fryer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Ninja recommends serving food fresh, and it makes sense. I tested a batch of chips and then put the lid on to keep them warm; however, they started to go a bit soft and lost their crunch. For any food you want to store as leftovers, however, the TempWare containers are ideal.

Next, I cooked hash browns. They took the full 20-minutes of advertised time to cook, but using the 1.4-litre tub, the heating element was very close to the food, so they came up very crispy.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I also used the Crispi to reheat some left-over Aloo Gobi that I’d cooked the night before. This is a tricky dish to reheat, as using a microwave can soften the cauliflower, and using an oven can end up drying the dish out.

With the Rescrisp option, I found that the Aloo Gobi took just four minutes to reheat, preserving the moisture in the food, and leaving the cauliflower with a nice crunch to it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a flexible air fryer With multiple cooking dishes and cooking lids, the Crispi is a complete portable cooking and storage system. Don’t buy if you want more control over the cooking process If you want more cooking modes, temperature control or more cooking space, look for an alternative.

Advertisement

Final Thoughts There really is nothing else like the Ninja Crispi If you’ve got space for a traditional model and want more cooking modes, more cooking space and control over cooking temperatures, then look for an alternative in my guide to the best air fryers. However, if you’re short on space, want a cooking system that lets you use different containers for different items, and want something super simple to use, the Ninja Crispi is the most flexible air fryer I’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every air fryer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main air fryer for the review period

Used as our main air fryer for the review period We cook real food in each air fryer, making chips, frying sausages and cooking frozen hash browns. This lets us compare quality between each air fryer that we test.

FAQs

Can you use other cooking dishes with the Ninja Crispi? No, the system is compatible with the TempWare dishes only. Can you wash the dishes in the microwave? Yes, all the components, bar the PowerPod, can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Test Data Ninja Crispi Review