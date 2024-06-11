Verdict

The Ninja Combi 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker & Oven SFP700UK is a fantastic air fryer and combi cooker that’s versatile and makes speedy meals in minutes. It’s well-built, offers consistently excellent results across its voluminous amount of cooking modes and while expensive, is the appliance to go for larger families who want food fast.

Key Features 12.5 litre capacity: The Combi comes with a large 12.5 litre capacity across two levels, giving you enough space to cook a lot of food for a lot of people at once.

12 cooking functions: It also comes with 12 cooking functions, including three specific Combi Modes for cooking with steam and air frying.

Introduction

The Ninja Combi 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker & Oven SFP700UK is one of my most hotly-anticipated kitchen appliances of the year, given that it combines powers of the likes of the Speedi and the company’s multi-cookers along with some clever new tech.

As the name suggests, the Combi aims to bring combi cooking tech, whereby both steam and convection (hot air) are used to cook a lot of food at once in a restaurant, to homes far and wide. It, therefore, offers a principle similar to the Dreo ChefMaker, while retaining much of the functionality of the excellent Ninja Speedi, just with a larger cooking cavity.

With this in mind, its £279.99/$229 price isn’t wholly unreasonable, given the presence of a multitude of useful cooking functions in an easy-to-use package and its fantastic performance. I’ve been testing the Combi for the last month and a half to see if it’s one of the best air fryers we’ve tested. Let’s find out.

Design and Features

Sturdy chassis and a large capacity

Lots of functions to choose from

Easy to program with button-operated controls

For what is fundamentally a very large box with rounded corners, the Combi looks excellent, with a grey chassis that’s remarkably well-built. It’s a hefty oven, at 10.5kg, but is comprised of hard plastics and metal where warranted.

As much as this is a heavy appliance, its 390mm width and 380mm depth combined with a modest 330mm height means it doesn’t take up much more space than a conventional dual-zone air fryer, such as my trusty Ninja AF400UK. In addition, its 12.5-litre capacity makes it larger than any other product Ninja manufactures in terms of cooking space. It offers more versatility with that space than any conventional air fryer or multi-cooker could.

The versatility is largely down to the fact this oven can cook on two levels, as with some other air fryer ovens of a similar capacity, although it’s the clever combi tech which sets the Combi apart. Essentially, you can cook items on the top underneath a heating element in a similar vein to a normal air fryer, and cook items such as a pasta sauce or a risotto in the bottom with added water to create steam, which means you can have entire meals in a matter of minutes.

With this in mind, the Combi is easy to program with a large, button-operated control panel on the right-hand side of the door. There are 12 functions to choose from, split between two sides thanks to a switch on the top of the cooker, ranging from the dedicated Combi modes (Combi Meals, Combi Crisp and Combi Bake) to a Rice/Pasta and Steam setting. The right-hand side functions are more ‘standard’ air fryer functions including Grill, Air Fry and Bake, although the Combi can also act as a slow cooker and as a hob for searing and sauteing food, much like the Cosori 5L Rice Cooker can.

The buttons present for selecting functions, combined with the small switch on top, makes the Combi especially easy to use. Depending on the function you use, the Combi can hit a max temp of 240°C, such as on Grill, while on the Sear/Saute setting, its temperature control instead takes the form of numbers from one to five, as an induction hob does. Other cooking means offer less granular control, such as the Rice/Pasta where you simply select either option and let the Combi cook until it thinks it’s done.

Ninja includes a large ceramic roasting tin, which is used for cooking pasta, rice and other items on the bottom of the Combi, or paired with a crisper plate for air frying larger items. This is an excellent addition and feels like a quality pan, while its associated crisper plate is also of the typical Ninja sturdiness.

For cooking proteins or meat for instance, the Combi also comes with a smaller bake tray which slides in on the top level of the cooker. This too feels sturdy, as does the Combi’s door, which shuts with a satisfying click, and has a large window for viewing what you’re cooking. There is also a light inside which illuminates the entire cooking area well.

While food cooks, there is a full minutes and seconds readout, while Ninja also bundles a comprehensive manual and guidebook with recipes to get you started. The unit does preheat, but only on some modes, such as with the Combi modes when it builds steam up; on the likes of the Air Fry mode, there isn’t a preheat and it works right away. The light inside also turns on in the final minute of cooking, which is handy.

The only thing that’s arguably missing here is a temperature probe for uber-precise cooking, which the Dreo ChefMaker uses to great effect. Other appliances in Ninja’s range feature a probe, such as a variant of the Woodfire outdoor grill, and it is a little odd why there isn’t one here. If there was, then it would be the ultimate appliance of its kind.

Performance

Remarkably even and consistently excellent cooking

Combi settings make full meals in a matter of minutes

Works well too as a more conventional air fryer

In my month and a half with the Ninja Combi, I cooked a wide range of food to best test its functions and measure how well it cooks. From the outset, I had high hopes, and I certainly wasn’t disappointed with its results.

For my test, I cooked a salmon risotto, which tests how well the Multi-Cooker cooks the fish and the rice underneath. A salmon risotto is a recommended recipe according to a variant of Ninja’s guidebook, so it seemed a logical place to start, although with some adjustments to the quantity of rice and stock, as the recipe was for up to eight people.

It initially went on Combi Cook at 175°C for 12 minutes with broccolini added to the top for the last six minutes. After this time, the salmon was well-cooked while the broccolini had an excellent blend of a crispy top and a steamed stalk. The risotto itself was initially of a slightly runnier consistency, but in another two-and-a-half minutes, it came out as expected. That’s a no-effort salmon risotto in 15 minutes.

Another favourite for testing is cooking sausages, which were done on the Air Fry mode at the customary 200°C for 12 minutes. They were especially well done and evenly cooked. For testing the two levels on Air Fry, I cooked some chicken schnitzel across both levels – interestingly, the top level cooked in just 8 minutes, being just under the heating element, while the ones on the bottom took 13 minutes. They were piping hot and even.

The Combi Crisp setting was tested with a lamb roast and root vegetables recipe, which involved a small lamb roasting joint as well as some Jersey Royal potatoes, carrots, broccolini and beans. Initially, it went on the crisper plate in the roasting tin with some water in the tin at 180°C for 45 minutes. The potatoes were cooked in 18 minutes with no par-boiling required, while the broccoli and beans cooked in another 10 minutes, with the entire plate of food, lamb included, cooking in just under half an hour. The lamb was on the pinker side, but had lots of flavour and was especially tender.

For another Combi Meals test, I cooked some wagyu meatballs on the bake tray, and a tomato pasta sauce adapted from the Combi’s recipe book on the bottom at 190 degrees for 20 minutes. I also added a homemade garlic baguette wrapped in foil in the final 10 minutes. The meatballs cooked in 13 minutes, while after 17 minutes, the sauce was moved onto Saute on level 5 (Hi) for a few minutes to thicken up. The sauce was full of flavour with an excellent consistency, while the garlic bread had a soft inside with a crispy outside – excellent.

The next meal I cooked was another one adapted from the Combi’s recipe book, but one that involved testing multiple functions. It was a chicken, mushroom, leek and onion pie, which involved melting butter in the Combi Pan on the bottom on the Sear/Saute mode, before adding in the leeks, mushrooms, onions and herbs and stirring through for a few minutes. Flour was then added to thicken the sauce, before being returned to the heat and having single cream and stock added to make the sauce.

I should say that before making the sauce, I also cooked some stuffed chicken thighs for the pie at 200 degrees for 20 minutes, which were then shredded and prepared to go in the pie along with some bacon. The chicken and bacon was added and combined, before some puff pastry was cut to the size of the bake tray, and placed in the Combi alongside the pie filling on the bottom onto Bake at 180 for 20 minutes. The pastry was evenly cooked, with a sublime pie filling.

The pie filling was also adapted in other meal with some more herbs and less cream and paired with pasta and more chicken and baked in 10 minutes at 170 degrees, tasting fantastic. That’s a recipe I’m particularly proud of. To go along with that pasta sauce, I baked some slices of sourdough bread with grated mozzarella on top at 170 degrees for 12 minutes. The cheese was melted and the bread was lightly toasted, as required.

For another Combi Crisp test, I cooked some beef short rib on its own at 180 degrees for 45 minutes. It cooked in ten minutes less time than expected, and was especially tender. The reason for not adding veg with the short rib was to test them separately on Air Fry at 200 degrees. For this test, I cooked some carrots, broccolini and Jersey Royal potatoes for 18 minutes, and while they cooked briskly and came out well, they were more tender on Combi Crisp, arguably owing to the effect of the steam and convection cooking.

Returning to some more conventional testing, I tried some thick-cut skin-on paprika fries on air fry for 20 minutes at 200 degrees, and they came out even and crispy in 18 minutes. To go with these, I tried my usual Monte Cristo sandwich (a sandwich with swiss cheese, ham and turkey on brioche bread dipped in egg), which took just 8 minutes on 200 degrees, while being flipped halfway through with more egg wash.

For a combination of haddock kievs and tempura battered prawns, these were both air fried at 180 degrees for 16 minutes and 8 minutes respectively, with both being extremely crispy and even. I also cooked some rarebit crumpets for 10 minutes at 200 degrees, which were well cooked, although may have benefitted from a minute or two less.

To test the Grill function, I sliced some English muffins and topped them with cheese, and put them in the Combi at 240 degrees to melt the cheese. It took just two and a half minutes, with the muffins hot and the cheese well-melted, which is a lot quicker than a conventional grill in the top part of a double oven.

To give the Prove setting go, I made a rosemary focaccia according to the Combi’s recipe book with a dough made, placed into a greased cake tin and left to prove at 35 degrees for 40 minutes. Oddly, the dough hadn’t risen after the prove, but still turned out well after being put on Combi Crisp with 240ml of water in the bottom of the pan for 20 minutes at 175 degrees.

However, the recipe book for the Ninja Speedi also had a focaccia recipe, which called for the dough to be kneaded before being left to prove – a step that the Combi recipe book had missed out. With the knead, the bread proved for the same time at the same temperature, before being dashed with olive oil, rosemary and sea salt and cooked on Combi Crisp, too. It was an airy bread with a brilliant taste.

I also utilised the Combi Bake setting to, well, bake some homemade cheese straws with puff pastry, which were put on at 180 degrees for 15 minutes with 240ml of water in the bottom of the combi pan to generate steam. On the Combi Bake setting, the unit takes 20 minutes to preheat, so an overall cooking time of 35 minutes. This is much longer than an oven, but the straws retained a lot more flavour than when oven-cooked, even if the pastry wasn’t puffed up as much.

For a final test, I also reheated a lasagne on the Combi’s Reheat mode which took 15 minutes at 190 degrees. While it would have been quicker in a microwave, the Combi still did a solid job of ensuring the lasagne was piping hot, and even browned the top of it a little more.

Final Thoughts The Ninja Combi 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker & Oven SFP700UK is a fantastic air fryer and combi cooker that’s versatile and makes speedy meals in minutes. It’s well-built, offers consistently excellent results across its voluminous amount of cooking modes and while expensive, is the appliance to go for larger families who want food fast. While the likes of the Ninja Double Stack take up less counter space and offer versatility in a different way, the Combi offers sheer power and brilliant cooking performance that remains unrivalled. This may be an expensive option, but you won’t find many better appliances than the Combi. For more options, check out our list of the best air fryers we’ve tested. Trusted Score

