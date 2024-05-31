Verdict

A brilliant device of convenience, the battery-powered Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender is a powerful smoothie maker. It handles all ingredients well, although it sometimes requires two blends to get perfect results. Once done, the entire unit is a travel cup, so you can quickly blend and go.

Pros Powerful

Simple to use

You can use the blend mode to self-clean Cons Can’t leave blades at home

Key Features Capacity Makes a 530ml drink, which is enough for one person.

Battery life A single charge provides enough power for 10+ blends.

Introduction

Given that many times a blender is used to make a drink for one, the Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender makes a lot of sense.

A combination of a travel cup and battery-powered portable blender, you just dump your ingredients into the cup, hit the button and then go about your life. It’s simple to use and powerful, but can need a couple of hits to get completely smooth results.

Design and features

Single button operation

Doubles as a travel cup

The Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender looks a lot like a travel cup (which it is), only this device has a portable blender built in. Charged via USB-C, this portable blender can make drinks without needing a power cable, and you can then put everything in a bag and take it away with you.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I’ve got the blue version on review, but there are also black, white, green, purple and cranberry versions available.

Operation is simple. There’s a minimum fill level for liquids, but once you’ve hit that you can fill the rest of the 530ml cup with ingredients of your choice, including fruits, leaves and even ice.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To make life easy, there’s a single button to operate the blender, with an LED around it that shows the status: purple is ready to go; flashing orange shows a blockage; and red means that the blender needs charging.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With a purple light, hitting the button turns on the 30-second blend to make your drink. When it’s done, you can just take the entire 790g device (plus ingredients) with you and drink out of the spout under the leak-proof lid.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I didn’t find this blender too heavy, but it would be nice if there was an option to leave the base and blades behind, with a cap to cover the bottom of the cup.

However, as you’ve got the power with you, if the ingredients aren’t quite blended to your desire, you can always give them another burst. And, if you take the Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender to work with you, you can always make another drink if you’ve got additional ingredients to hand.

A single charge will give more than 10 complete drinks, so you don’t have to charge too regularly.

Once finished, cleaning is easy. The easiest way is to rinse out the cup, then top it up to the minimum line, add a few drops of washing-up liquid, and run the blend cycle. At the end, a quick rinse off of the blades and base has everything nice and clean.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For a deeper clean, the cup and lid can be washed in a dishwasher. The base and blade assembly can be rinsed and cleaned in a sink, but should not be submerged in water.

Performance

Works quickly

Deals with tough ingredients

Can require a couple of blends

To test this kind of product, I make the same smoothie, which consists of yoghurt, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, mint, coconut chips and ice. This combination gives a blender a good workout, as there’s a combination of hard ingredients, small ingredients and soft ingredients.

After the initial 30-second blend, the result looked good in the cup, with the mint leaves broken down, and no chunks of coconut chips. However, taking a sip, I found that there were some larger chunks of ice.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I popped the lid back on, gave the unit a quick shake, and then hit the button again. After this second blend, the Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender did a brilliant job, and the result was as good as from any full-size, plug-in blender that I’ve reviewed.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want on-the-go convenience Add your ingredients, hit the button and then take your perfect smoothie with you; nothing could be simpler. Buy Now You need to make bigger batches If you need space for more ingredients, then a full-size blender is a better option.

Final Thoughts If you drink a lot of smoothies, then the Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender is king of convenience. It does a brilliant job with all types of ingredients, although it does sometimes benefit from a couple of blends. The ability to just grab it and go, is also useful, saving on washing-up. For larger jobs or making drinks for multiple people, a full-size blender is a better option. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every blender we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main blender for the review period We make the same smoothie in all of our blenders so that we can compare the results between different models.

FAQs Is the Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender dishwasher safe? The cup and lid are, but the base has to be hand washed.