Ninja 2-in-1 Blender With Auto IQ BN750UK Review

What it lacks in finesse the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender With Auto IQ BN750UK makes up with raw power, smart automatic settings and all the accessories you’re likely to need at a very attractive price. While this blender is better with wet ingredients, rather than dry – and it’s very loud – for smoothies and sauces it’s a fantastic choice.

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender With Auto IQ BN750UK – What you need to know

Ice crushing – A very powerful blade and motor make short work of ice, turning it into fine powdered snow quickly.

– A very powerful blade and motor make short work of ice, turning it into fine powdered snow quickly. Smoothie making – Needs some moisture in there to mix, but with plenty of liquid, you can finely blend everything from soft fruits to hard ingredients.

– Needs some moisture in there to mix, but with plenty of liquid, you can finely blend everything from soft fruits to hard ingredients. Controls – Very simple controls on the front, including three special programmes for blending and crushing.

Design and features – Some neat touches and it feels tough enough

Ninja provides pretty much everything you could want in the box, including a 2.1-litre Total Crushing Jug for larger portions and a 700ml Single-Serve Cup, which also has a travel cup lid so that you can blend and go.

Both parts are made of plastic, so you don’t get the same rugged feel as you do with KitchenAid’s blenders, but the advantage is that Ninja’s jug is lighter and less likely to break if you drop it. However, you can’t use Ninja’s jug for hot liquids, so you can’t finish off a soup in this model.

The main Total Crushing Jug is well made and has a few safety features. First, you have to lock the jug into place, and you have to have the lid attached before you can power the machine on. Likewise, the Single-Serve cup has to be locked into place before you can turn it on.

While the Single-Serve cup has a traditional screw-in blade system, the Total Crushing Jug uses Ninja’s multi-bladed attachment, which cuts ingredients at different heights throughout the jug. This assembly pulls up and out for easy removal and cleaning.

Just be careful, though. While you can lift up the spout at the front of the jug for pouring out thinner mixtures, if you take the lid off to pour out thicker blends you have to remember to take out the blades or they’ll just fall out as you pour.

Ninja has a very powerful 1200W motor in the base, which is just about as powerful as blenders go in the UK. There are simple controls, too. There are three speed settings that you can use yourself for constant speed (Low, Medium and High) plus a Pulse button that runs at full speed.

If you don’t want to work things out yourself, there are three Auto IQ modes, too: Crush (for ice), Blend and Max Blend. The difference between the latter two is that the first programme is for softer ingredients and the latter for tougher ones. Each programme follows a set run of pulses and longer runs to give you the optimum results with the single press of a button.

Although there’s no cleaning cycle on this model, everything can be disassembled with ease and put into the dishwasher. Just check the instructions, as the blades and lids should be placed on the top rack.

Performance – Exceptionally loud but excellent for wet ingredients

With the power on offer, the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender With Auto IQ BN750UK should deliver nothing but the best results and, for the most part, that’s the case. Before I get into that, the first thing you need to know is that this blender is super loud. When crushing ice, I measured it from 15cm at a massive 93.4dB, dropping to 92.7dB on full power with softer ingredients. That’s power tool levels of loudness, and a touch unpleasant to stand next to.

Loud it may be but the Ninja BN750UK is an excellent blender in the right circumstances. I started by testing its ability to crush ice using the large jug. Using the automatic Crush programme, my ice cubes were soon reduced to a fine snow, perfect for frozen desserts.

I had similar results when using the single-serve cup, too, expertly converting ice cubes into fine snow. There’s a slight tendency for the snow to get pressed against the sides but you can easily break it up.

Next, I tried making a pineapple salsa, which required chunks of the fruit to be loosely blended with the juice of half a lime. In this case, the blender was originally too powerful, sending chunks of pineapple to stick against the sides of the jug. I had to scrape the sides down a few times, add a splash of water and then use a combination of pulse and the manual settings to get the best results.

Once done, I had a very good salsa with just the right consistency (the chunks of pineapple are added in at the end).

Finally, I made a pineapple smoothie. I started by trying to grind some coconut flakes to give a bit of texture to the smoothie. The Ninja 2-in-1 Blender With Auto IQ BN750UK threw a load of it into the air but chunks stuck to the bottom and weren’t touched by the jug’s blades. Dry ingredients, it would seem are not this blender’s forte.

To finish the drink, I added a handful of ice, a tablespoon of mint leaves, half-a-cup of coconut milk, quarter-of-a-cup of plain yoghurt and a cup of chopped pineapple including the tough core. Using Max Blend, everything was crushed down into a fine smoothie.

On close examination, you can see tiny pieces of the mint leaves, finely chopped, and the coconut flakes were broken down into smaller pieces similar to desiccated coconut. There were not thicker chunks left behind, and this is as good as you can get with any blender.

Should you buy the 2-in-1 Ninja Blender With Auto IQ BN750UK?

At this price, you’re getting a lot of blender for your money, with the convenience of a very large jug and a single-serve cup. It’s neat having the Auto IQ programmes for convenience, plus the manual controls for when you need to take a bit more control.

When the 2-in-1 Blender With Auto IQ BN750UK is good, it’s really good. Expertly blending ice and my smoothie recipe, you won’t find better results anywhere else. Where recipes call for dry ingredients or not much liquid, the jug and blades aren’t so good. And, this blender is super loud.

Overall, the KitchenAid Artisan Blender K400 does a better job, particularly with dry ingredients, and is much better built with a heavy base and solid glass jug. Of course, you have to pay a lot more for the privilege, and that model doesn’t ship with a self-serve cup. If you’re not so interested in using dry ingredients and focus on liquids and smoothies, then the Ninja 2-in-1 Blender With Auto IQ BN750UK is an excellent choice.

