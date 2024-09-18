Verdict

The Nikon Z f is a joy to use and can be paired with older Nikon F mount lenses using the Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II for an even more vintage shooting experience. Features and functions are also inherited from the Z 6II, Z 8 and Z 9, so it’s a camera with some serious shooting power behind it.

Pros Beautifully designed

Excellent image quality

Great handling Cons Doesn’t balance well with larger lenses

No battery charger included in the kit

Dual card slots include SD and microSD

Key Features 24.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor Uses the same 24.5MP sensor as the Nikon Z6 II

8-stop AI-assisted Vibration Reduction This also includes subject detection-assisted Vibration Reduction

299-point AF system Hybrid phase-detection/contrast AF with AF assist

4K video capture 4K 30p 10-bit video or 4k 60p with 1.5x crop

Introduction

Vintage-inspired cameras continue to capture the imaginations of photographers old and new thanks to their aesthetic and technological appeal. The Nikon Z f is an interesting example of this, providing a looking camera oozing vintage charm that is also packed with impressive digital technology and great overall performance, coupled with a tactile shooting experience.

Whether or not you buy into this type of package will always be a matter of personal preference, but as someone who grew up shooting film and has spent months, possibly even years cumulatively in colour and black and white darkrooms, I love what the Z f has to offer.

It’s certainly not perfect – what camera is? – but, with excellent AF performance, in-body Vibration Reduction, subject detection manual focus and much more, the Z f brings two photographic worlds crashing together with remarkable effect for a price of £2149/$1997/€2400 (body-only).

Design and handling

Overall design inspired by the Nikon FM2

Vari-angle touchscreen

Weather sealed with dual card slots

The Z f is heavily inspired by the Nikon FM2, the iconic 35mm film camera from the 1980s. From the front, it could easily be mistaken for a film camera, and even the tactile controls on the top plate including the ISO dial and shutter speed dial could easily trick the uninitiated eye, with the exception being the small LCD screen that shows the current aperture setting.

It’s only when you get to the back of the camera that the digital nature of the device is fully revealed. On the back, you’ll find a 2.1m-dot 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen that can be turned to hide or protect the screen. There’s also a bright and clear 3.69m-dot 0.50-inch viewfinder with 0.8x magnification; the same viewfinder found on the Nikon Z6 II.

The Z f is, however, much larger and heavier than the average SLR at 710g. Despite the lack of a grip on the front of the camera, it has just a small grip plate that makes it surprisingly comfortable to hold. Unfortunately, there’s no thumb grip on the back, which would make the camera even more comfortable and easier to grasp.

So, with all this in mind, you’ll be unsurprised to hear that the Z f is best paired with smaller prime lenses rather than larger and heavier zooms that naturally unbalance the camera. You can certainly use larger lenses with the camera, but just bear in mind that this won’t provide an optimal shooting experience unless you’re shooting tripod mounted with a lens featuring a tripod collar.

Features

299-point AF system with -10EV sensitivity

Impressive subject detection manual focus

8-stop AI assisted Vibration Reduction

Autofocus performance is excellent thanks to hybrid phase-detection/contrast AF with AF assist, as well as a 299-point AF point array with 273-points in single-point AF mode. It also provides -10EV low-light performance and works well in low-light situations, though AF is slower and less precise in darker conditions.

Subject tracking performance is also excellent with human, animal (with eye AF), car, motorbike, bike, train and plane subject tracking available. There’s even subject detection assist when focusing manually, which makes manual focusing incredibly precise compared to other cameras. Why is this so important? The Z f is a fantastic partner for vintage Nikon prime lenses when adapted to the camera using the Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II.

The Z f can shoot at up to 30fps, which is more than adequate for a camera that’s not designed for sports and wildlife photography. Achieving this continuous speed of course depends on the speed of the SD and/or the microSD cards you’re using with the camera since these are what’s on offer with the dual card slots. There’s no faster CFExpress card support but, on the plus side, SD and microSD cards are far less expensive than CFExpress options.

The Z f also offers 8-stop, 5-axis, AI-assisted in-body Vibration Reduction, which is highly effective and allows you to shoot at much slower shutter speeds handheld than you could without it. This, combined with the excellent high ISO handling and low light AF performance make the Z f a great camera for handheld shooting.

That’s not all. Subject detection-assisted vibration reduction adjusts the sensor axis to achieve more effective vibration reduction depending on where on the sensor the subject is captured. So, despite the cool vintage charm of the Z f, it’s an absolute beast under the hood in terms of the technology and performance available.

Image quality

Excellent image quality

The same Expeed 7 processor used in the Nikon Z9

Up to 4K 30p 10-bit video or 4k 60p with a 1.5x crop

The image quality produced by the Z f is nothing short of excellent thanks to using the same 24.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor as the Nikon Z6 II, but paired up with the Expeed 7 processor used in the Nikon Z9. This delivers some seriously impressive high ISO handling with an ISO range of 100 – 51,200 on the ISO dial on the top of the camera, but with a full native range available up to ISO 64,000 with 1/6, 1/3 and 1 EV increments.

Video can be captured up to 4K at 30fps or 4k at 60fps with 1.5x crop for up to 125 minutes, while slow motion capture of up to 120fps is available at 1080p. Footage can be captured in the H.265/HEVC (8 bit/10 bit) and H.264/AVC (8 bit) codecs with standard profiles, the flat N-Log profile for extended dynamic range and colour grading in professional workflows and HDR (HLG) video. Time-lapse capture is also available, alongside video shooting assist features including a waveform display.

Should you buy it? Buy if you want excellent low-light performance The combination of excellent high ISO performance, advanced Vibration Reduction and AF performance make the Z f a great option for street photography and portraiture. Buy Now Don’t buy if you often shoot with large lenses The design of the Z f means that it’s not well-suited to use with longer telephoto lenses. Instead, it pairs best with fast prime lenses.

Final Thoughts The Nikon Z f is one of those cameras that makes you want to take photos; the tactile controls and the vintage styling make it an absolute joy to use whether shooting photos or capturing video. It’s frustrating that the sensor is the 24.5MP CMOS found in the Nikon Z6 II rather than the more generous 45.7MP sensor used in the Nikon Z7 II. That said, there’s no denying that the lower pixel count means improved high ISO handling. That small niggle aside, and the lack of a thumb grip, the camera is comfortable and well-balanced with smaller prime lenses. Not to mention, with a host of features and functionality taken from the Z6 II, Z8 and Z9, the Z f packs a serious punch when it comes to AF performance. Plus, the 8-stop AI-assisted Vibration Reduction is truly remarkable for shooting handheld at slow shutter speeds. Trusted Score

How we test We test every camera we review thoroughly. We use set tests to compare features properly and we use it as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Every camera we review is used for at least a week All of the key features are tried and tested in real-world settings

FAQs Does the Nikon Z f have a full-frame sensor? Yes, the Nikon Z f has a 24.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. This is the same sensor found inside the Nikon Z6 II. What is the maximum video resolution? The Nikon Z f is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 60p with a 1.5x crop.

