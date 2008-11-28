Nikon D90 digital SLR - Test Shots – ISO Performance Review

Sections
”Over the next few pages we show a range of test shots. On this page the full size image at the minimum and maximum ISO settings have been reduced to let you see the full image, and a series of full resolution crops have taken from original images at a range of ISO settings to show the overall image quality. These ISO test images are shot indoors using reflected natural light for maximum consistency. ”
Theis is the full frame at 100 ISO.
At the lowest ISO setting, images are clear, sharp and noise-free.
A little image noise is visible at 200 ISO, and the exposure meter has under-exposed the shot by around one stop.
Slightly more noise is visible at 400 ISO.
The red channel is starting to look very blotchy at 800 ISO.
Noise is becoming a problem at 1600 ISO.
3200 ISO is normally the maximum setting.
6400 ISO is available in extended mode.
This is the full frame at 6400 ISO.
