Nikon D90 digital SLR - Test Shots – ISO Performance Review

”Over the next few pages we show a range of test shots. On this page the full size image at the minimum and maximum ISO settings have been reduced to let you see the full image, and a series of full resolution crops have taken from original images at a range of ISO settings to show the overall image quality. These ISO test images are shot indoors using reflected natural light for maximum consistency. ”



Theis is the full frame at 100 ISO.



At the lowest ISO setting, images are clear, sharp and noise-free.



A little image noise is visible at 200 ISO, and the exposure meter has under-exposed the shot by around one stop.



Slightly more noise is visible at 400 ISO.



The red channel is starting to look very blotchy at 800 ISO.



Noise is becoming a problem at 1600 ISO.



3200 ISO is normally the maximum setting.



6400 ISO is available in extended mode.



This is the full frame at 6400 ISO.



