Trending:

Nikon D90 digital SLR - Test Shots – ISO Performance Review

1 of 33

Sections

”Over the next few pages we show a range of test shots. On this page the full size image at the minimum and maximum ISO settings have been reduced to let you see the full image, and a series of full resolution crops have taken from original images at a range of ISO settings to show the overall image quality. These ISO test images are shot indoors using reflected natural light for maximum consistency. ”


—-


Theis is the full frame at 100 ISO.


—-


At the lowest ISO setting, images are clear, sharp and noise-free.


—-


A little image noise is visible at 200 ISO, and the exposure meter has under-exposed the shot by around one stop.


—-


Slightly more noise is visible at 400 ISO.


—-


The red channel is starting to look very blotchy at 800 ISO.


—-


Noise is becoming a problem at 1600 ISO.


—-


3200 ISO is normally the maximum setting.


—-


6400 ISO is available in extended mode.


—-


This is the full frame at 6400 ISO.


—-

Privacy Settings