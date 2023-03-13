Verdict

Fancy to look at and well-priced, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is a handy Vertuo machine for those that don’t have much space. It makes rich and smooth coffee that equals that from the more expensive Vertuo machines, yet this is a machine of compromises: it doesn’t take regular mugs easily and the small water tank has to be refilled often.

Pros Makes great coffee

Good value

Looks great Cons Small water tank

Hard to fit mug under spout

Availability UK RRP: £98

Key Features Type This is a pod coffee machine that takes Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Water tank There’s a 600ml water tank here, typically lasting between two and four drinks.

Introduction

I’m a big fan of the Nespresso Vertuo system, preferring its larger pods and longer drinks to the regular Nespresso system.

Yet, as much as I like it, I admit that the machines are quite big, and they’re more expensive than the original machines. The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is here to fix that: a smaller, cheaper system that gives all the benefits of the Vertuo system in a smaller, more colourful package.

Design and features

Much smaller than the other Vertuo machines

Very small water tank

Hard to get a regular mug under the spout

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus and the newer Vertuo Next are both very large coffee machines that take up a lot of space. With the Vertuo Pop, Nespresso has managed to squeeze down the Vertuo system into a machine that’s not much bigger than a regular Nespresso machine.

At just 250 x 136 x 426mm, the Vertuo pop takes up a lot less counter space than its big brothers, and it’s more likely to fit under a cabinet, too.

It’s available in a range of fetching colours. I’ve got the Mango Yellow machine on review, but there are red, turquoise, blue and (boring) black available, too. If you want a coffee machine that will stand out in all of the right ways, then this is it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Getting the Vertuo system down into a smaller form has meant some compromises. First, there’s no adjustable drip tray, with the Vertuo Pop only taking its tray in one position. Be careful, as the drip tray only clips into place.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the Vertuo Next, the trip dray locks into position, so it can slightly overhang a sideboard or kitchen counter; try that with the Vertuo Pop and its trip dray will flip up and fall off.

A bigger problem is that there’s not much room under the spout: just 86mm in my measurements. None of my bog-standard mugs would fit under the spout with the drip dray in place.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Instead, I had to remove the drip tray while pouring coffee and reattach it later. The Nespresso Citiz (an original machine), handles this better, as its drip tray flips up to take larger mugs, and drops back down automatically.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also quite a small water tank here: just 600ml. If you drink from the larger Nespresso capsules (230ml) you can only make two drinks before having to refill. If you use smaller capsules, including Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml) and Espresso (40ml), you’ll get at least four drinks before having to refill.

Note that this machine is not compatible with the Carafe Pour-Over Style capsules, which only work in the Nespresso Vertuo Next. You can read my guide to the best Nespresso Vertuo pods to find your perfect flavours.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is as easy as any other Vertuo machine. Just unlock the lid, flip it up, insert a capsule, and then close and lock.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A single button on top starts the brewing process, with the machine reading the pod’s barcode and brewing automatically.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once finished, the lid can be opened to automatically drop the capsule into the bin on the side of the machine. All capsules can be recycled with Nespresso for free, either by dropping them into a Nespresso store or by organising a free collection when ordering new capsules.

Coffee quality

Big choice of coffee

Frothy and hot mugs of coffee

There’s now a big range of Nespresso Vertuo pods, taking in volumes of between 40ml and 230ml, with an emphasis on larger amounts of coffee. This, as with other Vertuo Machines, is really designed for those that prefer a longer coffee drink rather than a shorter shot of espresso.

There’s a wide range of coffee choices, including single-origin coffees, excellent blends and even some flavoured ones (the hazelnut is a favourite of mine).

Vertuo machines work by using centrifugal force, spinning the capsule through the brewing process. This produces soft and fluffy coffee, with a thick crema on top. It remains a unique way of brewing coffee, producing a mug like no other format. I love the taste of Vertuo coffee, and this is my coffee system of choice.

I found that the Vertuo Pop delivered my coffee at just the right temperature: 66°C in the mug. That’s good for drinking almost immediately.

Taste depends on the pods used but, in general, the Vertuo Pop is capable of producing a mug of coffee that equals that of the more expensive machines. I find its coffee to be rich and smooth.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With an emphasis on volume, this machine is largely aimed at those who like black coffee – or with a dash of milk. If you want to make traditional drinks, such as cappuccino or flat whites, then a regular espresso machine or original Nespresso machine might make more sense; that said, you can get a similar effect here with an espresso pod and either an Aeroccino milk frother or the Nespresso Barista.

Maintenance

Wi-Fi connected

Simple rinse and descaling procedure

Easy to empty

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Connecting it to Wi-Fi doesn’t give direct control over the machine, but it is handy for getting status updates and error messages. These prove surprisingly useful, as the only way the machine can show an error otherwise is to flash a red light on top.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the app, there’s more detail about what’s wrong, such as the capsule not recognised error. From the app, you can see what’s going on, and you’ll get prompts about descaling, too.

In terms of maintenance, there’s not too much to do. The drip tray and capsule bin should be washed out regularly (I do this when I empty them), and the machine should be rinsed monthly or when you notice coffee residue building up inside.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? Compact size: If you like the Vertuo system but don’t have much space, this well-priced machine doesn’t take up much counter space. The ability to make lots of drinks without topping up the water: If you want a machine with a larger water tank that will last longer or want to use regular-sized mugs more easily, there are better options.

Final Thoughts The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is great value, particularly when it’s available via one of its frequent offers, and makes coffee that rivals the more expensive Vertuo machines. While I appreciate the smaller form factor, I think that Nespresso has gone a little too far: a touch taller and the Vertuo Pop would be able to take regular-sized mugs more easily, without having to remove the drip tray. And, a slightly larger water tank would have meant less frequent refilling. None of these issues are impossible to live with, but I’d rather take the slightly larger Vertuo Next, which is more flexible and has a larger water tank. Check out my guide to the best Nespresso machines for other alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every coffee machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main coffee machine for the review period Tested for at least a week We roast our own beans for regular coffee machines, so we can fairly compare each machine; pod machines are tested with a variety of compatible capsules Depending on capabilities, we test each machine’s ability to make espresso and cappuccino

FAQs Is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop compatible with all pods? It will work with all Vertuo capsules, bar the carafe pour-over style. How big is the water tank in the Nespresso Vertuo Pop? There’s a 600ml water tank, which is enough for between two and four drinks, on average.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight Model Number Coffee Machine Type Maximum mug height Pump pressure Number of boilers Milk frothing Water capacity Nespresso Vertuo Pop £98 Nespresso 136 x 426 x 250 MM -1 G Nespresso Vertuo Pop Pod 8.6 cm 15 bar 1 N/A 0.6 litres ›

