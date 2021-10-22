Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Review

Verdict

The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro is a high-end PS4 controller that prioritises personalisation above all else. Boasting an incredible array of customisable features, this controller delivers on every plane. But its high price might fend off those happy with the default setup.

Pros Customisation is impressive

Joysticks move seamlessly in your hand

Vibrations are powerful Cons Expensive

Preinstalled button settings are disappointing

Key Features Wireless connection The Unlimited Pro can last up to approximately 7hrs 30mins without using the 3m charging cable

Customisation options You can customise virtually any aspect of this controller through the companion software

PlayStation support The Unlimited Pro is built for PS4 and PC

Introduction

The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro is a high-end PS4 controller offering remappable buttons, a wireless connection, and adjustable weight and vibration.

It allows customisation across a staggering number of aesthetic and programming features. While we’ve seen some custom controllers offer swappable thumbsticks and D-pads, the Unlimited Pro opts for a more stylish approach to button remapping by going completely digital.

This gadget is exclusively for PS4 and PC, and has seen the likes of the Razer Raiju Ultimate and Scuf Vantage to fight for its top spot. While the Unlimited Pro does offer astounding responsiveness and comfort, is it the best game controller on the market?

Design

Comfortable analogue triggers

Adjustable weight to suit your preference

Generous cable length for consoles at a reach

The large size of the Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro is a step towards the luxury of next-generation controllers like the PS5’s DualSense. With a newly placed directional pad and joysticks, Nacon has reimagined the standard DualShock format to offer a studier handheld device that is engineered for more comfort.

When gripping the (slightly overly) clunky Unlimited Pro, my fingers are immediately drawn to the comfortable analogue triggers at the rear of the controller. Positioned at a height and depth for maximum comfort, aiming becomes more precise in shooters such as Call of Duty and Overwatch.

I can also detect a welcome reduction in travel from the back triggers to the front shoulder buttons, allowing a grenade or flashbang throw to be more accessible in moments of free fire.

The Unlimited Pro’s rubberised back coating compliments this feel, with textured ridges allowing for a more secure fit in my hands. You wouldn’t suspect that beneath this bouncy surface lies a seriously impressive feat in this controller’s mechanics.

These rubberised panels can be removed to reveal a nifty spot to put more weight into the device. Appearing as the world’s smallest dumbbells, you can add additional weight to the controller for more presence in your hands. I hit my stride at 20g, which was just enough weight for the Unlimited Pro to be grounded yet versatile to my sudden flinches during Crash Bandicoot 4.

The controller features the standard 3.5mm jack connector that worked perfectly with my wired headset. It also has some convenient underside volume controls that allow seamless audio mixing during party chats. This helpfully eliminates the need to visit the console’s settings to adjust your gameplay and party noise disparity.

These controls are centred by a mute button that disables your microphone while illuminating the battery profile with red LEDs. You can also hold the button to reveal how much life is left in the controller.

Performance

Textured and powerful vibrations

Joysticks with a smoother swivel

Software-driven button remapping for almost everything

The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro boasts impressive vibrations on the left and right components of the controller. They rise above the standard shudders of a DualShock to offer impactful and detailed pulsations. This proved most obvious in Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, where I could feel every crumble from a collapsing temple.

Uncharted also drew out the brilliance of the Unlimited Pro’s joysticks, as they allowed seamless camera control during cut-scenes. With the help of comfortable thumb grips, your fingers can glide around the device with incredible ease, allowing smoother and more controlled movement during gameplay.

The buttons are also a delight to use, with every press being firm and registered immediately. This allows for more awareness and confidence in your in-game choices, particularly during high-stake deathmatches.

The controller sports a lengthy battery life as well. With an approximate 4 hour charging time, the Unlimited Pro started to clock out after 10 and half hours. This is nearly double that of the DualShock 4, with mine dying after 5 and a half hours.

Yes, the DualShock 4 is a fraction of the Unlimited Pro’s charge up time (offering a full battery after 1 hour and 15 minutes), but who wants to be untangling cables that frequently? You’re best to just leave the Nacon controller safely on charge in PS4’s rest mode overnight.

What truly sets this device apart from other custom controllers is its elaborate button remapping system. To reap the full rewards of the Unlimited Pro, you must be willing to download the companion software to your Windows or macOS system. Otherwise, you’ll be trawling through a mundane remapping process by following vague patterns on the controller.

By logging into the desktop software, you gain access to a much more user-friendly experience. From stick sensitivity and dead-zone alteration to left and right vibration power, you can customise every function of this controller to your preference. I decided to alter the depth of the triggers and reduce them to 20%, allowing for a quicker response during shooters.

I also remapped the Unlimited Pro’s innovative S1 and S2 buttons at the rear of the controller, creating a swifter method of accessing handheld explosives. With these customised buttons catered to my liking, I found myself achieving better in-game performance in online matches.

The controller’s personalisation options are equally as satisfying, as you can alter the ring light’s effect, speed and colour to your liking.

While Nacon offers a bland set of pre-installed custom button profiles, you can download more from its official website. Each one is directly catered to a specific game for optimal performance, although the selection isn’t as up to date as you’d expect. For the best experience, I suggest making your own adjustments.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want to personalise your gameplay The Unlimited Pro is a controller that can fulfil specific desires for customisation. You want a cheaper alternative You may be sacrificing quality, but cheaper alternatives are readily available elsewhere.

Final thoughts The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro is a controller worthy of such a dramatic title, particularly given its improvements in comfort over the DualShock 4. This device offers quality at every turn, whether it’s in vibrations, power or durability. But it seems that Nacon has sensibly prioritised customisation over anything else, with remappable buttons, weight adjustment and changeable aesthetic features. It’s difficult to find faults in a device that can be altered so radically at will. Trusted Score

How we test We use every game controller we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres. We also check the controller’s software support and battery life if applicable. We used as our main controller for at least a week. Played a variety of games to test all the features. Tested on PS4 Tested out the battery life.