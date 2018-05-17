Moto G6 Plus - Battery Life and Verdict Review

Moto G6 – Battery life

That marginally bigger size than the G6 means there’s a little extra room for a bigger battery – 3200mAh to the G6′ 3000mAh. Considering there aren’t any extra pixels to power, the battery life here is even more stellar.

With standard use, which for me means constantly refreshing Twitter and Instagram, sending copious amounts of WhatsApp messages, and general browsing, I can take the phone off charge at 7.30am and go to bed at 11pm with around 50% battery remaining.

While I wouldn’t attempt to go a second day without charging overnight, I’ve never been paranoid about not making it to the evening as I have been with other phones.

The G6 Plus also supports Motorola’s fast Turbo Power charging with its included charger. It can still take about 2 hours to fully top up the battery from fully depleted, however.

The use of USB-C for charging is also welcome considering it still isn’t ubiquitous for phones in the budget price bracket.

Why buy the Moto G6?

For £40 more than the standard G6, the G6 Plus poses a pretty tempting value proposition. Of course, you get a slightly larger display, but there’s also double the storage as standard, marginally improved everyday performance and a bigger battery.

At £269, some might argue you’re veering away from budget territory – but either way you slice it, you’re still getting great value for money.

Verdict

The Moto G6 Plus sits comfortably atop the trio of Moto G phones for 2018.