Key Specifications Review Price: £99

6.1-inch HD+ display

13-megapixel main, 2-megapixel depth rear camera

Built in 3000mAh battery

Octa-core CPU

2/4GB RAM

32/64GB storage

The Moto E6 Plus is the latest ultra-affordable phone from Motorola. It was unveiled alongside the mid-range Motorola One Zoom and aims to offer buyers on a budget all the core features they’ll need on a modern smartphone, but with a rock-bottom price tag.

This may not sound like the sexiest proposition, but, having had some hands-on time with it, for the most part the Moto E6 Plus looks like a solid festival or kids’ phone. My only minor concern is that it’s got a fairly garish design.

Moto E6 Plus price

The Moto E6 Plus is one of the cheapest smartphones available, with pricing starting at £100.

Moto E6 Plus release date

The Moto E6 Plus will launch in September.

Moto E6 Plus specs: It gets most things right, but corners have been cut

For £100 you shouldn’t expect a phone to look like a work of art. Which is why I was surprised by how much effort Motorola seems to have put into the E6 Plus’s design.

The phone features an incredibly shiny plastic chassis that’s available in some pretty vibrant colours. These include blue, red, cranberry and graphite options. Even the graphite model I tested felt like holding a disco ball in my hand, casting reflections of any stray light that came by. I wasn’t a huge fan of the finish, which proved a smudge and scratch magnet, even during my brief hands-on.

That aside, Motorola’s done a pretty decent job. The phone features a USB-C charger, rear-facing fingerprint scanner and surprisingly dinky bezel around its 6.1-inch screen that’s only broken up by a dewdrop front-camera housing.

Round back, I was also surprised to find that it has a dual camera. The specs aren’t anything to write home about, with it pairing a main 13-megapixel sensor with a smaller two-megapixel depth camera, but at this price it’s a welcome and unexpected luxury. I only got the chance to shoot a few photos in bright conditions during my hands-on, but the tech seemed like it was good enough to take basic portrait shots with a light bokeh, which would have been unheard of on a phone this price a couple of years ago.

I’m as big a fan as ever of Motorola’s intelligent software strategy to use stock Android and avoid adding any bloatware duplicate apps. There aren’t many phones this price with vanilla Android around. A spokesperson couldn’t confirm if the phone will get upgraded to Android Q, but the clean install should make it easier.

Under the hood it also fairs quite well, but makes the standard compromises you’ll find on all smartphones this price. The 3000mAh battery should be able to manage a full day’s average use and the 2/4GB memory and 32/64GB storage options are pretty par for the course these days.

The only compromises are that the screen has a slightly duller than average HD+ resolution and it uses a low-end MediaTek Helio P22 CPU. The screen is forgivable, especially as during my opening tests it seemed to have a solid max brightness, but the CPU will be an issue for some users. It means you won’t be able to comfortably run demanding apps, like 3D games at their highest settings, on the E6 Plus, but at this price that’s hardly surprising.

Moto E6 Plus – Early Verdict

The Moto E6 Plus isn’t the sexiest phone around, but, from what I’ve seen, it could be a solid option for parents looking for their kid’s first handset, or people on a strict budget.

