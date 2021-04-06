Verdict As a result of its foldable mop handle and its weight, the Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner is easy to move around and store. A wide range of accessories and adjustable steam volume are ideal for tackling various cleaning tasks around the home. There's no built-in limescale filter, so distilled water is strongly recommended; using tap, or even filtered, water may shorten the appliance’s lifespan. Nevertheless, this is an affordable cleaner that can pack a punch if you dial up the steam. Pros Wide range of accessories

Compact and light

Adjustable steam volume

Stands up on its own Cons Small water tank

No steam trigger

Distilled water recommended

Key Specifications Review Price: £59.99

Steam mop and handheld

1120 x 175 x 320mm

2.8kg

Mop head with two microfibre pads, carpet glider, large nozzle with squeegee attachment and microfibre cover, extension nozzle, large round brush, metal brush, curved nozzle, crevice brush, scraper tool, filling jug and funnel

0.38-litre water tank

The compact Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner functions both as a steam mop and a handheld cleaner, lifting neatly out of a foldable frame. Somewhat unusually, there’s no steam trigger – but the adjustable steam volume dial makes up for this in terms of customisability.

Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner design and features – Clever design makes it compact and easy to grip

This cleaner has a smart foldable design, and can easily switch to handheld mode

It comes with a great range of accessories

There’s no steam trigger, but steam volume is adjustable

At first glance, the shiny white plastic with lime green accents seem very much in line with this steam cleaner’s affordable price. But on closer consideration, the smooth curves prove ergonomic for gripping the unit both as a mop and a handheld cleaner. While there are no rubberised surfaces, there’s a slight raise on the mop handle, plus there are several ways to grip the handheld appliance, too.

The mop handle folds in half and functions as a frame for the handheld appliance. There are hooks on it for storing the 5m cable, although no clip for keeping it out of the way while mopping. The mop head attaches directly to the frame, and is supplied with two microfibre pads as well as a carpet glider.

An extension nozzle is provided for handheld use: most accessories fit onto this. The exception is the large nozzle, which can be turned into a squeegee using the corresponding attachment, or covered with an elasticated microfibre pad for steaming upholstery or other sensitive surfaces.

Other accessories include a large round brush for general cleaning, the curved nozzle and crevice brush for hard-to-reach places, and a scraper tool and a metal brush for stickier situations.

The water tank is filled from the small plastic-covered hole at the front of the appliance. A transparent window makes it is easy to gauge the water level. While there are no markings on the tank, a filling jug with a MAX line and a funnel are provided.

There is no built-in limescale filter here; the manual instructs to use only de-ionised, de-mineralised or distilled water. Using tap or filtered water will cause at least some limescale build-up and may reduce the lifespan of this appliance.

Instead of a steam trigger, there’s a steam volume dial above the water tank. When turned, it makes a gentle ticking sound, allowing you to fine-tune the volume of steam that’s emitted. The appliance switches on when you get to the third tick, upon which the indicator below the dial will light up green.

While the water tank may be considered a little small, it heats up very quickly and water is used sparingly, despite the fact that this machine provides a continuous steaming experience.

Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner performance – Packs a punch with steam and proves successful at various handheld tasks

Leaves floors almost dry and mostly clean

Adjustable steam volume means it doesn’t soak surfaces tackling smaller tasks

The lack of a steam trigger proves convenient for longer cleaning tasks

I started by mopping some dried-on, muddy footprints off a textured laminate floor. On a relatively low steam setting, it took only about 15 seconds to clean the area, leaving the floor nearly dry.

My dried patch of tomato paste and coffee proved more challenging for this cleaner. It took about three minutes on maximum steam power to get rid of the stain, and even then, there were still some bits of tomato remaining as the mop pad had become too saturated. Luckily, I had the second pad to clean up the remainder of the mess.

To steam a rug, I fitted the mop head with the carpet glider. While I initially settled on medium steam volume, I realised after 45 seconds that I’d need a bit more oomph, so I turned up the dial slightly higher. Although the colours looked more vibrant once I’d completed cleaning, I wonder if more water was needed for a proper refresh.

I then turned to the handheld mode, fitting the appliance with the extension nozzle and crevice brush. My dark grey kitchen grouting was restored to white at the medium setting with very little water residue. Meanwhile, the brush itself struck me as a quality accessory since its bristles kept their shape.

The curved nozzle was useful for blasting dust and dirt out of the corners of my bathroom. While I still needed to wipe up the mess with a dry cloth, this is to be expected where small particles are concerned.

The metal brush, too, was remarkably efficient at scraping burnt oil off an oven shelf at a medium setting. I then had a similar experience using the large round brush for oil residue on the inside of the oven door, where most of the stubborn bits were removed without leaving much water residue. The scraper tool, meanwhile, was useful for the stovetop, requiring only slight drying with a cloth. The large round brush was equally successful at removing grime and limescale from my bathroom sink – even on a lower steam setting.

Finally, I tried the large nozzle with the squeegee attachment for cleaning my bathroom mirror and shower screen. On a low steam setting, the nozzle was pleasantly sturdy and the squeegee attachment suitably wide for some serious cleaning. A bit of stubborn limescale remained, but the surfaces were left nearly dry. One thing to note here is the heat: the steam left my mirror relatively warm; there’s a warning in the manual against using the cleaner on very cold glass since it may lead to cracking.

Next, I removed the squeegee attachment and fitted the nozzle with the microfibre cover to clean some stains from an upholstered dining chair. While I was worried about the heat (officially stated as 115°C), the stains were removed without soaking the chair at a low steam setting.

Throughout these cleaning tasks, I became aware that it was actually far easier not to have to constantly press a steam trigger – there was much less pressure on my fingers than using the Hoover Steam Capsule. While the steam emitted by this appliance is powerful enough to send poorly fitted tools flying (make sure they’re secure before switching on the appliance), it’s easy enough to switch off at a turn of the dial.

Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner conclusion

Cheap and cheerful, the Morphy Richards 720512 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner is a great tool that beats much of the higher-priced competition. Note that using it with tap water may reduce the lifespan of the product, and if you want something more durable for bigger jobs then check out my guide to the best steam cleaners. However, for those looking for a good-performing tool that doesn’t cost much, this is a brilliant choice.

