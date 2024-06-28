Verdict

A clever floor cleaner, the Moprobo OneGo’s hinged floor head can ‘eat’ up larger chunks of debris for faster cleaning, although the small dirty tank can get filled fast. Standard floor cleaning is very good, and the lay-flat design makes it easy to get under furniture. It would be nice if the running display showed the current battery life remaining rather than a simple graphic of a target, and the replaceable Magic Wand isn’t the most eco-friendly option, even if it does deal with hair well.

Pros Can tackle larger bits of mess

Fast cleaning

Lays flat for cleaning under furniture Cons Small dirty tank, particularly for solids

No battery-life display while running

Key Features Type This is a hard floor cleaner, which uses an innovative head to ‘eat’ larger bits of debris.

Introduction

Even the hard floor cleaners that have a vacuum action struggle a little when it comes to larger particles to pick up. To solve that, there’s the Moprobo OneGo, which is sold as the hard floor cleaner that can ‘eat burgers’.

It’s certainly able to collect much bigger chunks than the competition, cleaning well on a variety of stains, too. A few minor issues hold it back slightly, but there’s nothing else quite like this cleaner.

Design and features

Magic Wand helps pick up hair

Display doesn’t show useful information while cleaning

Simple to use

Launched on Kickstarter, the Moprobo OneGo available in two versions. The one I have on review is the Moprobo OneGo Turbo ($799, although $499 with the early bird offer), which has a higher-speed turbo mode, and a 50-minute battery life. There’s also the Moprobo OneGo Gold ($449 on the offer), which has one power mode and a shorter 35-minute battery life.

Otherwise, the products are functionally the same. From the outside, the Moprobo OneGo looks much like a traditional hard floor cleaner, but as I looked more closely, its differences started to show up.

First, rather than a traditional roller, there’s a wedge shaped motorised floor head, powerd by a high-torque motor. This holds a ultrafine nylon cleaning strip, which has a far larger surface area than traditional rollers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There were two spare cleaning sheets in the box, so you can clean one and have a fresh one installed and ready to go.

Moprobo has used this design for two reasons. First, the floor head has been designed with a hinge, so that it lifts up and over bigger bits of debris, pulling them under and into the tank at the back. In this way, the Moprobo OneGo can handle larger bits of a mess than most hard floor cleaners, which end up pushing the mess around.

How good the mop is, depends on the mess and how well the mop head catches it. I found with some messes, such as a dropped egg, that the mop just pushed the mess around; with polystyrene chunks and food waste, I found that OneGo was able to catch and clean up the mess more easily.

Secondly, with the turbo mode enabled, by pressing the trigger under the handle, the machine generates a 300% increase in downward force to remove stubborn stains quickly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The cleaning head is automatically dosed with water from the 1.1-litre water tank at the rear, which uses an electrolytic water sterilisation module for cleaning, similar to that on the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra . There’s not a separate detergent tank but you can add cleaning solution to the water tank.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dirt removal is done without any vacuuming action, which means that there’s no motor filter that needs regular cleaning. Instead, there’s a clever range of dirt removal features, starting with the rigid brush that runs across the floor roller, called the Magic Wand.

This Wand is a plastic tube wrapped in similar stuff to the hooks on a Velcro attachment. Its job is to catch hairs and remove them from the roller. Moprobo provides a box of replacements with them, each wrapped in plastic. With the company recommending that the Magic Wand is replaced every two weeks, that’s a fair amount of plastic waste.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A squeegee presses dirty water and debris out of of the roller, both of which end up in the pull-out tank at the rear. With an integrated filter, larger bits of debris are automatically sorted from the dirty water.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moprobo doesn’t disclose the size of this dirty tank, but it’s quite a bit smaller than the clean water tank, and the filter can get filled with large bits of debris quite quickly. Once full, a voice should tell you it’s time to empty the tank.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Emptying large debris into the bin and washing out the dirty tank is fast and relatively clean to do; certainly, I found it easier to empty than a cleaner that has a vacuum action and, therefore a tank with mixed liquid and solid debris.

Using the Moprobo OneGo is easy. Once removed from the charging dock, tilting the wand back turns the mop on, automatically dosing water. A squeeze of the trigger turns on the boost mode to give deeper cleaning.

The display is a little strange while in use, simply showing a targeting system, which changes colour when the boost mode is on. There’s no battery life indicator until the mop is stood upright or the power button is used to turn it off, at which point you can see the remaining percentage. Having battery life on-screen while the mop is being used would be a lot more useful.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I did find the Moprobo OneGo easy to move around, easily gliding backwards and forwards on the floor.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s nice that the handle can be laid flat on the ground, too, making it easy to get under furniture.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once emptied, the Moprobo OneGo has a self-clean mode, followed by air drying to prevent any odour or bacteria growth.

Performance

Cleans stains quickly

Leaves a gap around the edges of rooms

Can push larger debris around

I put the Moprobo OneGo through my usual tests on hard floors, with stains allowed time to dry. For my first test, I tackled the red wine stain, which the Moprobo OneGo removed quickly without the need for its turbo mode.

Next, I tackled the coffee stain on the floor, which again was quickly removed without the turbo mode.

For the mud stain, which has both an element of a dried-on stain and some bigger bits of debris, the Moprobo OneGo managed to collect the debris, while wiping the mud from the floor fast.

The ketchup test is a harder one, and it took quite a few passes on the Turbo mode to remove the stain. However, the Moprobo OneGo did a good job and didn’t smear the stain around the floor, as other mops have done in the past.

To see how well the Moprobo OneGo cleans to the edge, I put a fresh ketchup stain down against my kitchen cabinets. Edge cleaning is a slight weakness of this mop, leaving a clear gap against the cupboards that I had to tackle manually with a cloth.

For mixed messes, I tackled ketchup and rice grains, which the Moprobo OneGo picked up with ease, cleaning the floor.

To test the collection of larger bits of debris, I dropped an egg on the floor. As this is quite light, I found that the Moprobo OneGo pushed the egg shell around, sucking up the white and yolk. Ultimately, I had to crush the shell with my foot to make it flatter and stop it getting pushed around.

I added human hair to the floor and let the Moprobo OneGo pick it up. Every strand was collected, and I found it all wrapped around the Magic Wand, ready for disposal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I measured the Moprobo OneGo at 63.2dB when on its standard setting, and 64.9dB on its highest setting, which is quite a bit quieter than a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Battery life is around 50 minutes, which I found enough to clean all the hard floors in my home on a single charge.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a floor cleaner that can deal with anything From standard stains to larger bits of debris, this floor cleaner can suck it all up. Buy Now You want better edge performance or a less wasteful experience There are cleaners that will get much closer to the edges of a room, and others that can deal with hair without the replaceable plastic component.

Final Thoughts An interesting and different type of hard floor cleaner, the Moprobo OneGo distinguishes itself by being able to collect larger bits of debris, thanks to the floor head’s lift action. It did well on a variety of tests, although it did push lighter items around, rather than swallowing them, and the small debris tray limits how much can be collected. Dirt and stain removal is fast, and this cleaner deals well with hair, even if the disposable Magic Wand is not the most eco-friendly option. Looking for something cheaper or with better edge performance? My guide to the best hard floor cleaners can help. Trusted Score

How we test We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs Is the Moprobo OneGo a vacuum cleaner as well? This hard floor cleaner doesn’t use a vacuum, but it collects larger solids by picking them up on the roller and depositing them into the dirty tank at the rear.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (normal) Moprobo OneGo 63.2 dB ›