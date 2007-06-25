Mio DigiWalker C220 - Mio DigiWalker C220 Review

Without the burden of unnecessary features, this little sat-nav gets on with the job of navigation very well. As with other Mio systems, the C220 is based on Tele Atlas maps and these do an extremely good job of getting you where you want to go. You can’t change the person uttering the voice instructions, but Thomas’ clipped English tones are clear and helpful in most situations.



Routes are calculated swiftly and automatically when you stray off-route, and the on-screen next-turn information works well too: an icon representing the next junction is permanently displayed at the top left of the screen, and roundabouts are shown, usefully, with a number in the centre indicating which exit you need to take. Below this there’s a customisable panel displaying route information such as ETA, distance to the next junction and so on, plus a button for entering the main route menu.



In the box the C220 includes full street level maps for the whole of the UK. There’s also a speed camera database included with a free, one year subscription to updates. You can also have the C220 warn you if you’re speeding – handy if you’re one ticket away from a ban. And if you insist on ignoring those warnings, you can even run the C220 in ‘pedestrian’ mode. This sets the device to ignore one way systems, no turn right signs and the like.



In fact apart from a few enhancements – such as a ‘predictive’ keyboard that disables certain keys as you type your address in (making frustrating typos less likely), and an improvement in stability – this is largely the same software that powered the previous range of models.



That means, as well as the positives listed above, it still suffers from most of the same problems. The biggest issue is that Mio has tried to squeeze too much onto the C220’s diminutive screen. In addition to the side panel, which cannot be hidden away to free up space, the map is cluttered with icons for zooming and panning the view and accessing the satellite information screen. Most of these are unnecessary and not all of them can be turned off.