Millo Smart Portable Blender Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

The clever Magnetic Air Drive means that the Millo Smart Portable Blender has a completely closed base, making it easier to clean and nicer to look at than a standard blender. With app control providing a way for the blender to be updated, this model is very different to the others I’ve reviewed. Sadly, it’s expensive, and performance in my tests lagged behind that of the competition.

Pros

  • Very neat
  • Wire-free operation
  • Funky controls

Cons

  • Doesn’t blend all ingredients well
  • Struggled to blend ice
  • Expensive

Availability

  • EuropeRRP: €298

Available from getmillo.com

Key Features

  • AccessoriesAlong with the rechargeable base, you get just one set of blades and travel cup with this model
  • Battery lifeLasts for around 15 blending cycles on a full charge

Introduction

The Millo Smart Portable Blender is a different type of blender. Rather than use an exposed motor base to drive the blades, it uses a Magnetic Air Drive, so no part of the motor is exposed. Throw in some neat-looking controls and an app, and this battery-powered blender is quite different to other models on the market. Performance isn’t as good as I’d hoped, particularly given that this blender is expensive.

Design and features

  • Clever charging base
  • Integrated battery
  • Easy to clean

As the name states, the Millo Smart Portable Blender is designed to be portable. It has an integrated battery that charges via USB-C, and which will last for around 15 cycles. The blades come in a travel container with a screw-on lid.

Millo Smart Portable Blender blade cover

I’m not particularly convinced that you’d want to travel with this model, viewing the integrated battery as more a feature of convenience, so you can use it without wires in your kitchen. It’s worth pointing out that you need a 60W charger or higher, and a suitable one is provided in the box.

I’m quite taken with the Millo Smart Portable Blender’s design. This model uses a Magnetic Air Drive, so there’s nothing exposed on the base, which makes it easy to wipe down.

To use the blender, you attach the blades to the 500ml travel cup (this also has a travel lid), which magnetically attaches to the base. Magnets then drive the blades, without the need for physical contact. It’s very futuristic, although I found it a little fiddly to line up the cup with the base so that it was recognised: it takes a little practice to get things right.

Millo Smart Portable Blender controls

Once the cup is in place, you can use the on-body controls. Tap the base anywhere and a set of LEDs will light up. The row of 12 is used to select a manual speed, and you just swipe your hand up to set the motor power.

Millo Smart Portable Blender using manual control

The three other LEDs are programmed for individual blender modes: Silent (the blender runs slower and more quietly), Smoothie and Pulse. 

If you prefer, there’s a smart app that connects to theblender via Bluetooth. This provides the same range of controls, although since they’re labelled here it’s a bit clearer to see what you’re selecting. Using the app will allow upgrades in the future, with new modes and smarter firmware. 

Millo Smart Portable Blender app

Millo is also planning to release a coffee grinder that will attach to the same base, further expanding the system.

Both the cup and travel lid are dishwasher-safe, but the blade assembly should be washed by hand. The base should only be cleaned with a damp cloth.

Performance

  • Very quiet
  • Deals with fruits well
  • Smaller items didn’t blend so well

When I first unpacked the Millo Smart Portable Blender, I found a sticker on the blades saying that it isn’t suitable for dry ingredients, so you definitely can’t grind herbs or spices in this model.

I started my tests by trying to crush ice, using the maximum speed setting. Although the blender is technically capable of the job, the cup doesn’t provide a lot of room, so the lower ice cubes were crushed, but the top ones became stuck where they were, leaving large lumps in tact.

Millo Smart Portable Blender ice after blending

I then moved on to my smoothie test, using pineapple junks, coconut milk, yoghurt, ice, coconut chips and mint leaves.

Millo Smart Portable Blender smoothie ingredients

I used the Smoothie programme to do this automatically, but found that there were still quite a few chunks remaining in the mixture.

So, I turned to the manual controls to give the mix an extra blitz. Pouring it out into a glass, I could see that the mint wasn’t as finely cut as it is using other blenders, such as the Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ 1200W CB350UK.

Millo Smart Portable Blender finished smoothie

Drinking it, the fruit was largely dealt with, with only a few smaller pineapple chunks. The blender hadn’t done very well with the coconut chips, though, since these were largely whole in the mixture.

In all cases, the blender was very quiet, peaking at 75.7dB on maximum speed while mixing my smoothie. That’s still loud, but not unpleasantly so: the same can’t be said for standing next to a Ninja blender operating on full pelt.

Latest deals

Available from getmillo.com

Should you buy it?

If you want a blender that you can take everywhere for smaller jobs, such as individual drinks, then this futuristic model could be for you.

It’s expensive, and doesn’t perform as well in my tests as other models. Cheaper blenders may not be as attractive, but you’ll likely see better results.

Final thoughts

The app and cool design of the Millo Smart Portable Blender make it stand out from the competition, but performance-wise, it disappoints. It’s an interesting bit of kit, but when you consider its price, the final results aren’t as good as the competition. Read my guide to the best blenders for cheaper and better-performing options.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every blender we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main blender for the review period

We make the same smoothie in all of our blenders so that we can compare the results between different models.

We crush ice in each blender to see how strong it is, and if it crushes evenly.

FAQs

How long does the Millo Smart Portable Blender’s battery last?

It will last between 10 and 15 cycles.

Can you put the Millo Smart Portable Blender in the dishwasher?

The travel cup and lid are both dishwasher-safe, but the blades should be hand-washed.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (normal)
Millo Smart Portable Blender
75.7 dB

Full specs

EU RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Accessories
Blender type
Controls
Motor power
Optional extras
Millo Smart Portable Blender
€298
Millo
74 x 77 x 265 MM
3.6 KG
2021
22/10/2021
Millo Smart Portable Blender
Travel cup, blade cover
Portable
Silent, Pulse, Smoothie, 12 manual speeds
500 W
Coffee grinder
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

