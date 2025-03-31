Verdict Another day, another pair of pretty big Meze Audio headphones with a pretty big price tag. And another day where I end up praising said Meze Audio headphones to the sky…

Introduction

Since its inception in 2011, Meze Audio has plenty more hits than misses in its product line-up – and some of its biggest hits have been its fairly expensive, lavishly specified hard-wired planar magnetic headphones.

It’s a formula that demonstrably isn’t broken, so with its latest fairly expensive, hard-wired, open-backed, planar magnetic over-ear headphone design (called Poet), the company doesn’t seem to be trying to fix anything – it’s just expanding its model range a little. So can the Meze Audio lightning strike yet again?

Design

Magnetically attached earpads

Hand-braided copper cable with 6.3mm termination

Weighs 405g

It’s not absolutely true to say “if you’ve seen one pair of expensive Meze Audio over-ear headphones, you’ve seen ‘em all” but it’s not far off. The company has established a little design vocabulary of its own, and it sticks to it.

Which means the Poet features a very broad, very slender suede leather headrest that contacts the wearer’s head beneath a headband that consists of two very fine lengths of titanium alloy. The yokes and hinges are of magnesium, and the rear of the earcups are opened via a quite intricate pattern pressed into steel. The headrest isn’t padded in any way, but the earpads are of memory-foam covered with faux leather – they’re attached magnetically, which makes cleaning them easy, and they don’t absorb and return too much of the wearer’s own body-heat.

They don’t adjust sufficiently to allow the smaller-headed among us to enjoy wearing them, but the Poet are nevertheless comfortable if your head is of appropriate size. The hanger arrangement and the clamping force are judged well, and the 405g weight feels manageable even for longer listens. The ‘friction pole’ adjustment mechanism is a bit agricultural when you consider how expensive these headphones are, mind you.

The Meze Audio are supplied with a 1.8m length of hand-braided, TPE-covered copper cable with a couple of 3.5mm terminations at the headphones end and a 6.3mm balanced connection at the other. Hands up who thinks a single unbalanced cable option is appropriate for headphones costing almost two grand a pair? No, me neither.

Specification

Rinaro Isodynamic hybrid array MZ6 ovoid planar magnetic driver

4Hz – 96kHz frequency response

101dB sensitivity

As with almost every pair of wired over-ear headphones, the driver arrangement is the most significant feature – and as with almost every pair of Meze Audio wired over-ear planar magnetic headphones, the drivers are the result of the indefatigable efforts of Ukraine’s Rinaro Isodynamics.

Called MZ6, the hybrid driver array fitted to the Poet consists of the Parus diaphragm between a symmetrical array of neodymium magnets that’s positioned in a reinforced polymer housing.

The diaphragm is reasonably compact by Rinaro Isodynamics standards, at ‘just’ 92 x 63mm and 0.06g – but it has an active area of 3507mm² and a dual-driven voice-coil system, so it’s not as if there’s been any scrimping. The upper part of the driver has a ‘switchback’ coil for low-frequency reproduction, and there’s a spiral coil beneath to deal with midrange and high frequencies.

This coil is positioned to sit directly above the listener’s ear canal, which helps minimise any issues that can arise when soundwaves are shorter than the physical width of the earpad they’re trying to escape.

The magnet array is designed to offer uniform activation across the whole surface of the diaphragm. The housing, meanwhile, features Acoustic Metamaterial Tuning System technology in a drive for effective attenuation of high-frequency peaks. MZ6 weighs 73g in total, and has a claimed frequency response of a frankly jaw-dropping 4Hz – 96kHz as well as total harmonic distortion of less than 0.05% across the whole frequency range. Sensitivity is a perfectly manageable 101dB.

Sound Quality

Smooth and even-handed

Great powers of detail-retrieval

Lovely tonal balance

Despite the fact that the 6.3mm cable termination limits connectivity options, there’s an awful lot to enjoy – admire, even – about the way the Meze Audio Poet sound and not all that much to take issue with. If you’re even slightly familiar with the sound of the more expensive headphones in the Meze Audio line-up, nothing about the Poet will startle you – beyond, perhaps, just how direct and even-handed a listen they are.

The tonal balance is very carefully neutral, so the sound you get is the sound of the recording you’re listening to and, maybe, some of the flavour of your source player – the Poet don’t seem to get involved too strongly in this regard. Their frequency response is equally judicious – from the deep, textured and properly controlled low end to the bright, shining and substantial highest frequencies, the Meze Audio are smooth. No part of the frequency range is overlooked or understated, and no part is given undue prominence.

Once through a DS64 file of Pixies’ Here Comes Your Man is sufficient to make the broad point. The Poet incorporate a stack of detail at every turn, and organise a soundstage to the point that there’s plenty of room for every element of the recording to do its thing unhindered by any other.

The bottom end is deep and straight-edged at the attack of bass sounds, so rhythmic expression is strong, and the amount of detail and tonal variation that’s made apparent is very impressive. Modulation into the midrange is as smooth as it gets, and the midrange itself is absolutely loaded with detail both broad and fine – the two voices in this recording are distinct, characterful and utterly positive in the way they communicate. And the brilliance of the treble reproduction is balanced by plenty of body – and again there’s ample detail revealed and carefully contextualised, so the overall picture is convincing.

Downsides are very few, and mild with it. Perhaps the easiest criticism to level at the Meze Audio is that they are dynamic but not wildly so – the upshifts in volume and intensity in recordings is described, but with less confidence than any other aspect of the performance. The Poet, so unequivocal and eloquent in almost every aspect of reproduction, become just slightly diffident when asked to put really big distance between the quietest and the most impassioned moments in a recording. After this, though, any dissent is going to be nit-picking…

Should you buy it?

You’re after a complete and even-handed account of your music The Poet are a completely egoless listen inasmuch as they try to get as far out of the way of the sound of your tunes as possible. You need your nice new headphones to be especially portable Meze Audio provides a sturdy case in which to transport your Poet, which is good. It’s almost as big as your entire hand-baggage allowance on most airlines, though, which is less good

Final Thoughts With every product it launches, Meze Audio closes the gaps in its model range until not even the light can get in. I’ll admit I assumed the POET would simply be a version of the closed-back Liric 2 designed for solitary listening – but there’s a bit more to this pair of headphones than that. I wonder how many more tiny niches Meze Audio can find to fill – but for now I’m more than happy for the company to try to make its product line-up as watertight as possible… Trusted Score Verdict

How we test The headphones’ 6.3mm termination means I was restricted to listening to them while connected to an iFi iDSD Diablo 2 headphone amplifier – which, I will concede, was no real hardship. The iFi was in turn connected to an Apple MacBook Pro loaded with Colibri software (so that Apple’s refusal to acknowledge that properly hi-res audio content actually exists can be worked around), and I listened to a lot of different types of music, stored as a lot of different file types and sizes, for the thick end of a working week. Tested for a week

Tested for a week Tested with real world use

FAQs

Is there an option for a balanced cable? Not unless you want to spend more money on one, no. How many finishes are available? One – and you’re looking at it. Do the Poet fold flat? The earcups rotate through 360 degrees – but even when folded flat the Poet are still pretty large.