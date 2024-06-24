Verdict

A very powerful fan, the MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator has 12 fan speeds and can deliver everything from a gentle breeze to a full-on gale. Most importantly, it does this as quietly as possible. With vertical and horizontal oscillation, this fan is brilliant at circulating air in the room and can handle the largest rooms. It’s nice to have the option to convert between desktop and pedestal mode, although the conversion is a little more involved here than with some of the competition.

Pros Very powerful

Lots of fan speeds

Very quiet

Vertical and horizontal oscillation Cons Fiddly to convert between desktop and pedestal modes

Key Features Type This is a plug-in fan, which can be used as a desktop, mid-height pedestal or full-height pedestal fan.

Introduction

Well known for its air circulator fans, which have vertical and horizontal oscillation, the MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator ups the game, with its adjustable height stand, smart display and quiet operation.

Design and features

Three height options

Remote control

Lots of oscillation options

The MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator is a completely new design, featuring all-new components, compared to the previous generation MeacoFan 1056P. There’s a table-fan version available, but I’ve got the pedestal version, which is more flexible.

In the box, there are two screw-in columns that attach to the base. You can use none, one or two of these columns, to move between a desktop fan, a mid-height pedestal or a full-height pedestal fan.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s nice to have the option, although the screw-in element does mean that the fan is not particularly quick to change between modes. With the Shark FlexBreeze, you can just slide the top out to go between pedestal and desktop modes, making for a quick conversion.

The other minor complaint is that the stand is quite large, designed to prevent the fan from tipping over when at full height, so you need a fair amount of desk space if you want to use the fan in desktop mode.

There’s a large screen on the front of the fan, which defaults to showing the current room temperature. There’s an on/off button and a fan speed button that can be tapped to cycle through the 12 fan speeds.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For more control, you need the remote control, which handly attaches to the front of the fan via a magnet. As the remote’s buttons face inwards when attached, the sleek lines of the fan aren’t affected.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the remote control you get faster control over fan speeds, with +/- buttons letting you go up or down the scale.

There’s also control over the oscillation, which includes vertical and horizontal. Each oscillation mode has three options (narrow, medium and wide), giving a total of 12 possible combinations.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using both horizontal and vertical oscillation is very useful when you want to more quickly circulate air in a room.

It’s nice to see that there’s a button to turn off the screen, which makes the fan easier to use at night, as there won’t be any bright lights to disturb you. And, there’s a button that turns off the beeps when use the remote, which is really nice to have.

Meaco has also added a timer mode, which operates in one-hour increments up to 12 hours, shutting down the fan when the timer runs out.

Using the remote control also gives you more advanced fan modes: Night and Eco. With Night mode, the fan reduces speed by one step every 30 minutes, until it hits speed one, and the lights are turned off.

In Eco mode, the fan speed is adjusted automatically based on the room temperature. A fan, by itself can’t affect room temperature, but faster fan speeds help circulate the air faster and can make you feel cooler.

This fan ditches the natural breeze mode that the previous model had, which is a shame.

Performance

Very quiet

Huge fan speeds

I tested the MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator on a variety of settings, starting off with its lowest fan speed. I registered air flow of 2.48m/s at 15cm and 2m/sec at 1m. That’s enough to give just a gentle breeze, and is still a useful fan speed.

I measured sound at 36.9dB, from 1m away, which is background noise, and I couldn’t hear the fan at all.

Moving to the middle fan speed, I found that air speed jumped to 3.84m/sec at 15cm and 3m/sec from 1m away. That’s enough air flow to provide decent cooling, while maintaining peace and quiet: I measured the MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator at just 41dB on this setting, which is exceptional. At this kind of level, the fan is just about audible, but you hear more of the air flow than the motor.

Turning the fan up to maximum, I was impressed to measure sound at just 53.8dB, which is still very quiet. I could hear the motor this time, but it’s a low whir, and the fan stays very stable with no chassis vibration.

On this setting, air speed was a massive 5.7m/sec at 15cm and 4.2m/sec at 1m. Even 2m away, air speed was 3.2m/sec, showing that this fan can reach across large rooms.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want performance and quiet With 12 fan speeds to choose from, this fan can do everything from a gentle breeze to strong gust, and it does it quietly. Buy Now You want a heater or battery-powered option If you want a multi-purpose fan that can act as a heater, or a battery powered model for taking outside, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts An exceptional fan, the MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator can deliver everything from a gentle breeze to a powerful gust of air capable of reaching across even large rooms. Quiet in operation and with vertical and horizontal oscillation, this fan helps circulate air quickly. It’s a little expensive and converting between desktop and pedestal modes is a touch fiddly, but if you want high performance and low noise, this is a great choice. For cheaper options, check out my guide to the best fans. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main fan for the review period We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

FAQs Does the MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator have an app? No, this can can be controlled via the buttons on the front or the remote control. How do you adjust between desktop and pedestal modes on the MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator? There are three columns in the box, and you can use none, one or two to adjust the fan’s height and mode.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) Air speed 15cm (low) Air speed 15cm (medium) Air speed 15cm (high) Air speed 1m (low) Air speed 1m (medium) Air speed 1m (high) MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pedestal Air Circulator 36.9 dB 41 dB 53.8 dB 2.48 m/s 3.84 m/s 5.7 m/s 2 m/s 3 4.2 m/s ›