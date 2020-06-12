MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator Review

Verdict Able to operate with vertical and horizontal oscillation, the MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator is a powerful way to circulate air in a room. This model, thanks to its stand, is far easier to place than the bulky desktop model that we've tested before. Performance remains the same as the desktop model, with plenty of air movement achieved quietly. If you need a powerful fan to circulate air through a room, this really is an excellent model. Pros Powerful air projection

Horizontal and vertical oscillation

Very quiet Cons A little short

Key Specifications Review Price: £139.99

Pedestal fan

820 x 320 x 339mm

12 speeds

Oscillation (60-degrees vertical, 80-degrees horizontally)

Timer (up to 12 hours)

When I reviewed the MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator, I was impressed with its up/down and horizontal oscillation modes, letting it fresh a room’s air effectively. The downside, was that the fan was rather chunky and took up a lot of desktop space. With the MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator, the problem of finding desktop space has gone, as this model has an adjustable floor stand.

This makes the fan an inherently better product than its predecessor, but you have to pay a fair bit more for the privilege.

MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator – What you need to know

Fan performance – Shifts a huge amount of air, and can oscillate horizontally and vertically

– Shifts a huge amount of air, and can oscillate horizontally and vertically Sound performance – Exceptionally quiet, particularly at lower fan speeds

MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator Design and Features –

MeacoFans have a distinctive look and the 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator is no different. It looks like a prop from a 60s sci-fi show in the best way possible. The bulbous design may not be to everyone’s tastes, but I’m a fan.

The MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator comes pre-attached to its base. The standard height is 820mm, but this can be increased up to 955mm, with six steps in-between. I found the maximum height is a little lower than I’d like, and not quite at head height when sitting on a desk chair.

While most fans have a left/right oscillation mode, the MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator has an up/down mode, too. Both can be controlled individually, but with both on, you get to circulate stale air in a room, refreshing it faster and more effectively than with a regular model. This level of adjustment makes up for the slightly short stand, as you can angle the fan to point where you want it to go.

On the stand, you get fan speed controls (between 1 and 12), and a timer that goes up in increments of one hour to a maximum of 12. There are also four modes to cycle through. Normal gives you constant airflow, and is the mode most of us will use.

Natural aims to replicate a breeze, moving between weak and strong fan speeds, but like similar modes from other manufacturers doesn’t feel particularly realistic. Sleep is an excellent mode: it reduces the fan speed by one every 30 minutes until you’re at fan speed 1, giving you the cool air you need to fall asleep, then slowly reducing down the air volume and sound output.

Finally, Eco reacts to the current temperature, which is displayed on the fan’s LCD screen, adjusting speed automatically. It’s not actually that helpful, as the fan can’t actually cool a room down, so you’re better off picking the fan speed that suits you at the moment.

There’s a circular remote control that magnetically attaches to the front of the fan, which adds a few controls into the mix: you can turn the LCD screen off, which is brilliant for sleeping; and you can set a wake-up timer, again in increments of one hour up to a maximum of 12.

MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator Performance – Shifts a lot of air quietly

As the MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator uses the same main fan unit as its desktop counterpart, I got the same results from this model. At minimum fan speed, I measured its airflow at 1.6m/s at 15cm and 1.2m/s at 1.5m; at maximum fan speed it was a powerful 4m/s at 15cm and 3.1m/s at 1.5m. These are the best distance results that I’ve seen. Impressively, the fan is quiet, too, measuring a whisper-quiet 43.5dB at 1m on minimum and just 57.2dB at maximum speed. Only Dyson’s Airblade fans are quieter.

Should you buy the MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator?

Covering a full room and recirculating the air, the MeacoFan 1056 Pedestal Air Circulator is a great choice for dealing with stuffy feeling rooms. While the original model was desktop-based, this pedestal fan is more convenient and easier to place, I just wish it could sit a little taller.

Then, there’s the issue of price, with this version costing £40 more than the desktop version. Is it worth the extra? Yes, but only if you don’t have room for the desktop version.

