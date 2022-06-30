Verdict

A neat and compact dehumidifier, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L has all of the quality features of its big brother, bar the ability to automatically empty into a drain. Still, for smaller rooms, this dehumidifier is efficient, can work automatically, and shouldn’t need to be emptied very often.

Pros Easy to use

Works efficiently

Simple to move Cons Air purifier is a little basic

On-body controls only

Availability UK RRP: £159.99

Key Features Water tank There’s a 10-litre tank in the model that I’ve reviewed, but a slightly larger 12-litre model is available.

Modes This model can run in dehumidifying mode or fan-only mode, which is useful if you want to clean the air using the optional HEPA filter.

Introduction

The original MeacoDry Arete One was a large yet sensibly designed dehumidifier for larger homes, even giving the option to permanently feed water into a drain. Here, we have the MeacoDry Arete One 10L. It’s a more compact product, built for smaller rooms, such as an outdoor office. It delivers many of the same features as its sibling, is easy to use and works brilliantly.

Design and Features

10- or 12-litre versions available

Humidistat built in

Clothes mode

The problem with many dehumidifiers is that they’re bulky, fiddly to use and a pain to move around. The Arete series was designed to address just those issues, with the more compact versions following the same principles.

Here we have the MeacoDry Arete One 10L model, which has a 10-litre tank; there is a slightly larger model with a 12-litre tank for slightly bigger rooms available too. Both sport the same design and are relatively small in size, much like an air purifier.

Meaco has carefully designed this dehumidifier to make it easy to move around. First, it’s on casters; I found it effortless to wheel it around. Second, there’s a pull-up handle on the front, so the MeacoDry Arete One 10L can be lifted and positioned exactly where you want it. At 10.7kg, the dehumidifier isn’t light, but I had no issues lifting it.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In fact, this dehumidifier’s size means it can be used with the optional wall bracket (£29.99) to keep it out of the way.

This model has a 10-litre tank, in which water extracted from the environment collects. There’s no option here to fix a drain hose for permanent drainage; but this isn’t necessarily a problem for a model such as this, since a 10-litre tank will last at least a day, and the tank isn’t too heavy to carry and empty when it’s full.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You won’t find any smart controls here, but everything you could need can be found on the Arete One 10L’s top surface. The main button lets you cycle through your target humidity level, rising in 5% increments from 40% to 70%. Typically, you should aim for around 50%; but you can go lower for greater comfort mid-summer, or higher if you want to reduce moisture but minimise running costs.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a Laundry mode, too, which aims for a 35% humidity level and is designed to help clothes dry faster. This mode lasts for a maximum of six hours, or until the humidity level has been reached.

Once the humidistat has reached the target level, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L turns off automatically; it will turn back on again when humidity rises. This means you can set and forget about this humidifier. The only thing you have to do is empty the tank when the warning light comes on. When the tank is full, the humidifier will shut down automatically.

There’s a HEPA filter in the box, whose use is optional. Its purpose is to filter out unwanted pollutants in the air, making the Arete One 10L something of an air purifier, too. There’s even a fan-only mode, so it will just purify the air. It’s a neat trick, but a totally manual one – and the MeacoDry Arete One 10L doesn’t offer any information on how clean the air actually is. If you want something that will react automatically to the environment, then opt for one of our best air purifiers instead.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Replacement HEPA filters cost £29.99 for a three-pack, with each filter lasting around three months. There’s also an optional charcoal filter (£39.99), which also filters out smells and VOC gasses.

Performance

Works efficiently

Relatively quiet

As is the case with all dehumidifiers, power requirements and performance will depend on relative humidity and temperature. For example, at 10ºC with 60% relative humidity, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L can extract 1.41-litres of moisture per day, running at 129W. Get up to 30ºC and 80% relative humidity, and the MeacoDry Arete One 10L will extract 10.42-litres of water per day, running at 199W. Typically, given the UK climate, this model will cost around 4p per hour to run.

Key to keeping costs down, then, is the MeacoDry Arete One 10L’s ability to turn off when it hits the right relative humidity. Testing in the Trusted Reviews Home Appliance Lab, I set the machine to a target humidity level of 55%. Within a couple of hours, the humidity had dropped from 67% to the target level, after which the MeacoDry Arete One 10L turned on periodically for short periods to maintain that level.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This makes the MeacoDry Arete One 10L pretty efficient, since it’s only ever running while it’s needed. Based on my tests in a room with a 20ºC temperature, this model needed emptying roughly only once per week.

When the MeacoDry Arete One 10L does start up, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s quiet in operation, measuring in at 47.5dB. More importantly, the dehumidifier runs with a low rumble that isn’t particularly intrusive.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you’ve got a smaller room, such as a utility room or office, that you want to remove moisture from, this compact and powerful dehumidifier is a great choice. If you’ve got a large space to deal with or you want a dehumidifier that can constantly drain, you’ll need to look for a larger alternative.

Final Thoughts A dehumidifier is a great way to keep a room feeling comfortable during hot weather – working alongside one of our best fans – while helping to deal with damp in the colder months. For smaller rooms and areas, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L does a great job: it’s relatively efficient, easy to use, and works quickly and automatically to keep the humidity at the right level. Trusted Score

How we test We test every dehumidifier we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main dehumidifier for the review purpose. We test energy usage to see how much each dehumidifier will cost to run. We test how often the dehumidifier has to be emptied and how easy this is to do.

FAQs What other versions of the MeacoDry Arete One 10L are available? There’s a 12-litre version in this range, plus larger 20- and 25-litre versions as well. Can you wall-mount the MeacoDry Arete One 10L? Yes, but you need to buy the optional wall mount.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (high) MeacoDry Arete One 10L 47.5 dB ›