Considering the price, the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner has an incredible collection of features, including smart app control, two types of window attachment and a relatively high power output. It’s also all in a compact unit. Cooling performance is good, but there are rivals that are considerably more efficient. It’s also a shame the screen can’t be turned off and that the fan-only mode is so loud.

Pros Good value

Smart app

Relatively compact Cons Loud

Can’t turn screen off

No oscillation

Key Features Type This is a portable air conditioning unit, which can also run in fan-only and dry (dehumidifier modes)

Part of the company’s new portable air conditioner range, the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is well-priced, has smart controls and a powerful output.

It’s not the quietest nor the most efficient, but is this still a good choice for cooling down your home during the hot summer months? I have put this unit through its paces in a number of tests to find out.

Relatively compact

Two types of window seal are included

Air-con, fan or dry only modes

The MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is part of a series of portable units. This model is designed for rooms between 16m² and 26m², but there are smaller versions (7000BTU and 8000BTU), and a larger 10000BTU version. Look out for the CH variants, which also have a heat mode.

Although not as small as the compact EcoFlow Wave 2, the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is still relatively small. Measuring 701 x 341 x 335mm and weighing 23.5kg, this unit doesn’t take up too much space, and its flat top allows you to place things on top of it.

Mounted on casters, the air con unit can be slid around effortlessly, so you can slide out of the way of a window when not in use.

There’s a hose on the back, which needs to be vented out of a window. Meaco provides a sliding bracket for sliding windows to create a seal, but it’s nice to see that there’s also a flexible mounting kit in the box, which sticks to casement windows via the Velcro sticky fixtures.

Controls are available on the top of the unit and the remote control.

In cool mode, there’s a temperature selection option, with the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner switching its compressor off when the temperature has been reached (but still running the fan).

There are also fan-only modes (no cooling) and a dry mode, which turns the unit into a dehumidifier (this requires the provided drainage hose to be attached permanently.

Two fan speeds are available, but there’s no oscillation and only manual control over the where the vents on the front point.

A timer mode operates in one-hour increments for up to 24-hours, shutting down automatically when the timer runs out.

Sleep mode dims the displays (one on the front, one on top) but, annoyingly, doesn’t turn them off. This mode also increases the target temperature by 1°C after an hour and another 1°C after another hour, before maintaining the same temperature for 10 hours.

I like the dual displays, as they’re easy to see whether sat down, lying in bed or stood up. However, it’s a shame that they only show the target temperature, not the current temperature.

If you want to see this, you need to use the Meaco app and connect the unit to your Wi-Fi. As with so many companies, the Meaco app is based on Smart Life. You can use the Smart Life app instead, if you want to combine products from multiple companies.

The app is a little clunky. To change mode, for example, I had to hit the oddly named ‘Function Rule’ button. Still, it’s nice to have remote control over the target temperature and other features, and there’s a more advanced scheduler for turning the unit on and off at specific times.

Once hooked up, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support is available for voice control, including setting a target temperature.

A-rated appliance with 2.6 EER

Decent cooling

Quite loud

The MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is an A-rated appliance, and is rated as consuming 1kW of power for a cooling capacity of 2.6kW. That’s a Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) of 2.6, which is a fair way behind that of the De’Longhi Pinguino 100.

In use, I found that the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner drew around 950W of power, which is over 300W more than the Pinguino 100, for a similar cooling capacity.

As such, tested to bring my garden office down to a reasonable temperature when the sun was out on a hot day, I found that this portable air con unit consumed 1.44kWh (around 35.28p).

My office started at 32°C but was dropped to a reasonable 26°C in 90 minutes. It took another 30 minutes or so to get down to 24°C.

The thermostat is about right, too. When I compared its readings to those of an external temperature sensor, they were very close.

Cooling performance is good. Measuring the output when my office was 27°C, I found that MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner was blowing air at 15.7°C (a reduction of 11.3°C), which is a little way behind the Pinguino 100.

I measured airflow at the vent at 8m/sec on high speed and 6.6m/sec on low speed, showing that this air con unit can blast out the cool air to help circulate air. It can make it a little cold to sit anywhere near the unit, and I angled it slightly away from my desk to avoid this issue.

With the compressor on, I measured the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner at 59.4dB. When it switched to fan only mode, I still got a recording of 58.5dB, which is quite loud – much louder than an equivalent fan.

Final Thoughts Given the price, the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner gives you a lot: a compact chassis, smart app control and decent cooling performance. However, it’s not as efficient as the De’Longhi Pinguino 100 (which costs £300 more), and this portable air conditioner is also quite loud in fan-only mode. Trusted Score

FAQs What does the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 9000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner’s smart app do? This gives you complete remote control over the unit, although you must make sure that the hose is vented out of a window before using the features.