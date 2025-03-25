  Majority D100 Review

Verdict The Majority D100 certainly punch above their weight in terms of power and connectivity for a set of speakers at their respective asking price. They're also well-styled and provide decent build quality as well as solid all-round audio. More expensive bookshelf speakers provide stronger clarity and insightfulness, but these are generally good for their £119 asking price

Pros Classic looks

Classic looks Versatile connectivity

Versatile connectivity Powerful and solid all-round audio Cons Lacking some clarity and depth in places

Lacking some clarity and depth in places Remote only provides basic control

Key Features Connections Connect via Line In, HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, USB, and Phono

100W of power They also feature a fair amount of power, relative to their size

Introduction

The Majority D100 continues the Cambridge-based firm’s approach of providing powerful, feature-rich speakers at a fraction of the expected cost.

These bookshelf speakers come with a triple-driver array, complete with 100W of amplification and a range of wired and wireless connectivity options continuing Majority’s efforts to challenge more expensive speakers despite the modest £119 price tag.

The closest rival to the D100 in look and features is arguably the Q Acoustics M20 HD, although those retail for over three times the cost. Whether these Majority speakers can punch above their weight, as the smaller D80s do, remains to be seen. I’ve been testing them for the last few weeks to find out.

Advertisement

Design

Pleasing retro looks

Solid build quality

Handy on-board controls

With their wooden cabinets, the D100 reminds me of a set of Wharfedale Lintons that were part of my dear grandfather’s hi-fi the best part of forty years ago, and were still going strong when I was a nipper. There is a wonderful heritage aesthetic to these Majority speakers that makes them feel welcoming.

Being larger than the desktop-destined D80s means these speakers are designated for use on a bookshelf or sideboard as part of a setup with turntable, TV, or as a standalone choice for room-filling audio. They have a fair bit of presence.

Beyond the small Majority logo on each of the fabric grilles, there isn’t much in the way of flair. Then again, for the price, I wasn’t necessarily expecting the last word in design. Nonetheless, they are reassuringly hefty at 6.8kg, nearly double the weight of the D80, and have a decent feel for a set of more affordable speakers.

Advertisement

You do get a remote control included in the box, although there are also some handy dials on the side of the left speaker that allow for convenient access to volume control/input selection and levels for bass and treble. Their silver colour offers a pleasant contrast to the wooden cabinets, although the dials lack some tactility.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Connectivity

Fantastic selection of ports

Convenient Bluetooth pairing

Remote control doesn’t offer as much control as you’d expect

Where the D100 punch above their weight is with their vast options for connectivity, both wired and wireless. They can be used with everything from a TV, a small hi-fi system and even of their own.

For instance, you’ve got standard aux and phono inputs, as well as a USB port for playing on-board music (and for firmware updates), an optical port and even HDMI ARC for connection to a TV to give you some beefy audio for movies and your favourite shows. Wireless use is handled by Bluetooth 5.3. There is a voice that tells you which mode you have selected, which is useful.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advertisement

I had no trouble playing music wirelessly over Bluetooth with either my Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for Spotify, or with a wired connection to my FiiO M11S DAP with locally stored CD quality tracks. Pairing with the D100 is as easy as plugging the speakers in and searching for them in the host device’s settings.

Besides this, the on-board controls are handy for on-the-fly controls of levels and flicking between inputs by pushing the top dial. The remote control provides means of changing volume, source and skipping tracks, although it is a shame there isn’t the bass and treble controls found on the side of the D100.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sound Quality

Solid overall audio

Lots of volume and power

Good bass and extension, although the top end can lack some crispness and depth

For the more affordable price tag, I didn’t necessarily have too much in the way of expectations with the way the D100 sounded. With this in mind, as I was impressed by the smaller D80’s sense of space and depth, I was hoping for more of the same with these bigger units.

The 100W of amplification makes these potent bookshelf for their price range, with audio that easily filled my front room, whether I was streaming content on Disney+, listening to music over Spotify or my locally-stored files.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Spinning up Earth Wind and Fire’s September and D100 presented a solid soundstage and decent mid-range with the track’s rich vocals and typical bongos on the far right of the track. Sticking with the same artist, Let’s Groove offered decent low end, although benefitted from a small turn of the bass dial further up for a little extra oomph.

Moving to a CD quality rip of Steven Wilson’s Objects Outlive Us: Meanwhile from his new album, it offers the chance to test both a speaker’s mid-range with his forward vocals over a prominent acoustic guitar, before moving into a bass and guitar-heavy breakdown with crashing drums. On this latter section, the D100 demonstrated a precise top end, although one that lacked a little crispness.

Jack Johnson’s Tape Deck was more forward in its presentation where some tracks seemed to sit far back, but demonstrated a capable handling of his vocals, as well as the song’s inflexion of harmonica and acoustic guitar work.

Should you buy it?

You want loads of inputs: Where the D100 shine is with their immense selection of inputs that puts much higher-priced speakers to shame. If you want one set of speakers for everything from your TV to phone and more, they are well worth your time. You want more insightful audio: The D100 make for a fun and versatile listen for a range of content and for generalists, are a decent set of speakers. Going up the price ladder will get you more clarity and detail, though.

Advertisement

Final Thoughts The Majority D100 certainly punch above their weight in terms of power and connectivity for a set of speakers at their respective asking price. They’re also well-styled and provide decent build quality as well as solid all-round audio. More expensive bookshelf speakers may provide stronger clarity and insightfulness, but these are generally great for their £119 asking price. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We test every wireless speaker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested across two weeks

Tested across two weeks Tested with real world use

FAQs

What inputs does the Majority D100 offer? The Majority D100 can work with phono, aux, optical, USB, HDMI ARC and Bluetooth 5.3.