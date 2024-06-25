Verdict

While the game suffers from a lack of 3D, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is still tons of fun to play, keeping younger gamers entertained with its accessible gameplay whilst older players will find tons of collectables and an exciting multiplayer mode to keep them occupied.

Pros Just good fun

Plenty of replayability

Great sense of humour

Wonderful animations Cons Gameplay is relatively unchanged from start to finish

The occasional difficulty spike

Major tonal shift from the first game

3D is sorely missed

Key Features Upscaled graphics: New HD textures make the game look better than ever

Great for kids: The gameplay is accessible for a younger audience

Online and offline multiplayer: Show off your ghost catching skills in the Scarescraper

Introduction

The second instalment in Nintendo’s ghost-busting series, Luigi’s Mansion 2 is now the latest legacy game to get a HD update on the Nintendo Switch.

Out of all the games in Nintendo’s backlog that could have seen an upscaled re-release on the company’s latest console, Luigi’s Mansion 2 wasn’t particularly high on my list of predictions.

There are plenty of Gamecube classics like Star Fox Adventures and Eternal Darkness that would sit perfectly alongside recent upscaled titles like Metroid Prime Remastered and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Still, having now finished the Switch version of Luigi’s Mansion 2, I can safely say that I’m glad it made the jump.

Story and Gameplay

Easy to understand gameplay loop

Fun humour throughout

Not the deepest of stories on Switch

If you’ve played either of the other two Luigi’s Mansion games then it won’t be too much of a surprise of how the story goes in the series’ second instalment. Some time after the first game, Luigi is called upon by Professor E Gadd once more to take down an army of rampaging ghosts, this time causing havoc throughout Evershade Valley.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are a few extra elements to the story this time around as the ghosts are actually friendly at the beginning of the game, but when the skybound Dark Moon is shattered into pieces, its absence drives the ghosts into a frenzy. Unlike the first game, LM2HD takes its lead character to several locations, each with unique concepts, adding a bit more variety beyond the one mansion setting.

One minute you’ll be walking down creaking hallways in a mansion that feels familiar to the first game, and the next you’ll be trundling through an abandoned clock factory that takes on a wild west aesthetic. There isn’t much more beyond that from a story-telling perspective however, so if you’re after something juicier in that department that’s still kid-friendly, you’re better off playing either Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door or Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Just like with most Mario titles however, the story isn’t the draw here but rather the simple yet engaging gameplay that makes Luigi’s Mansion 2 a great title for younger audiences. At its core, LM2HD sees you shining a light in the direction of a nearby ghost and then using your Poltergust 5000 to vacuum them up.

As soon as your gust latches onto a ghost, you need to tug both joysticks in the opposite direction to their movement, slowly whittling down their health which is represented by a number that follows them closely. The longer you hold on, the more chance you have of building up a power bar that, when filled, lets you take down a serious chunk of their health.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is a bit of strategy involved, particularly in the later parts of the game as you’ll have multiple ghosts trying to whittle down your own health count, and the only way to actively avoid them whilst trying to vacuum another ghost is to allow it to carry you around the room and out of harm’s way. This leads to a push and pull dynamic, akin to a paranormal tug-of-war.

It’s all good fun and it definitely held my attention to the end of the game but it doesn’t evolve much beyond that concept. There is a separate add-on called the Dark-Light device which is required to reveal any nearby Boos, but otherwise it isn’t called into combat all that often. This might sound a bit dull to some, but I think it works in allowing the game to be child-friendly and avoid any consistent feelings of frustration that might lead them to stop playing.

I only died once during my entire playthrough and that was due to some questionable physics at play during a particular boss fight that might require an adult to step in, but otherwise the core gameplay isn’t too much of a challenge.

Instead, the appeal to older players can be found in the sheer amount of collectibles scattered throughout the game. You’ve got all-sorts from gems to golden bones, hidden Boos and tons of cash that can be used towards upgrades for your Poltergust. There are even secret bosses to fight after you’ve cleared through a certain amount of those aforementioned collectibles, so there’s plenty to keep you coming back.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s also worth mentioning that the game has a terrific sense of humour that had me chuckling more than I expected to during my playthrough. Almost all of it comes from Professor E Gadd, but his interactions with Luigi as well as his ongoing commentary of events are very funny.

Graphics and Performance

Solid performance throughout the entire campaign

Nicely detailed textures with vibrant colours

Animations look better than ever

Luigi’s Mansion 2 (or Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, as it was previously known) used to be one of the finest looking games on the Nintendo 3DS, making full use of the console’s wider display to show off some impressive looking locales. Though it pains me to admit however, that game is now 11 years old and limitations of the era’s hardware are more apparent than ever.

With that in mind, this HD remake does a great job of bringing new life to the game with more vibrant colours and great detail that look particularly eye-catching on the Nintendo Switch OLED.

It’s not quite up to the same standard as Luigi’s Mansion 3 which managed to push the Switch hardware to its limits, delivering gorgeous graphics that sit right up there with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it’s a respectable enhancement that does make the game feel more modern.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In this transition, one key aspect of the original game’s identity has been lost along the way, and that’s 3D. Much like Super Mario 3D Land, LM2 really put 3D front and centre to make the most of its diorama-like levels, adding a sense of depth that allowed secrets and hidden passages to stand out from the background.

The absence of this technology is most greatly felt during the ‘peek-through’ moments where Luigi can put his eye up to a crack in the wall and see what lies in the next room before heading in. Usually there’s a small comedic scene that plays out as the ghosts become after-life versions of Laurel and Hardy, but they simply don’t hit with the same impact when viewed on a flat 2D screen.

Obviously I recognise that there’s very little that can be done here as the 3D fad came and went with the 3DS, but it is still noticeable. What has benefitted from the upgrade though is the game’s animation style.

Because the game’s protagonist is mostly silent, with the exception of a few small words, the story is told almost entirely on Luigi’s face and his mannerisms which are animated brilliantly. There’s so much emotion to Luigi’s movements that certain cutscenes feel more like watching a cartoon, helping to alleviate the game’s darker tone for younger players.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Admittedly, I really do miss the almost full-on horror aesthetic of the original game which felt more like the Spencer Mansion from Resident Evil than anything found in LM2HD, but given Nintendo’s target audience I can’t say I blame the company for wanting to pivot the overall look of the series.

On a pure performance level, the game is rock solid. Given that good performance is never a given, even from Nintendo (see: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening), I’m pleased to report that I never experienced any visual or game-breaking glitches throughout my playthrough, nor did the framerate ever take a dive, even during the game’s more chaotic moments.

Multiplayer

Online and offline multiplayer supported

Four modes available

Tons of replayability

Even though I played through a fair amount of LM2 back on the 3DS, I never got around to trying out its multiplayer component until now, and I can easily say that I was missing out.

LM2HD’s multiplayer takes the form of the ‘ScareScraper’ mode which sees you and up to three other players (either online or locally) work your way through several ghost-infested floors before taking on a boss on the building’s rooftop.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are four modes to choose from including Hunter, Rush, Polterpup and Surprise, with the final of those four being my absolute favourite as it’s a combination of all three that really keeps you on your toes.

Hunter mode sees you catch as many ghosts as you can, while Rush sees you racing to find the exit before time runs out, and Polterpup has you using your Dark-Light to try and track down a small band of ghostly dogs.

At the end of each mode, there’s a ‘Red Coin Scramble’ which sees four red coins spawn randomly throughout the map and you’re given a very small amount of time to collect them all. It’s all quite frenetic, and with several difficulty options to choose from, those who feel that they breezed through the campaign will have an absolute blast here – I know I’ll be diving in for more when the public servers are live.

The game even has a go at you if you’re not performing quite as well as the other members of the group, so there are plenty of bragging rights to be had by perfecting your technique, particularly as the winners are more likely to get key upgrades for the next floor.

There’s also an endless version of the ScareScraper for those who really are a glutton for punishment, although I wasn’t able to test it out in time for this review.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You should buy if you need another kid-friendly Nintendo game LM2HD’s easy-to-understand gameplay loop makes it a great buy for any younger gamers with a Nintendo Switch. Buy Now You should not buy this game if you want an engrossing story The Luigi’s Mansion series has never gone all-in on telling a deep narrative, so those who want a good story on Switch will be better served by the likes of Metroid Prime Remastered.

Final Thoughts Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is just a lot of fun to play. Whether it was in scouring the environment for secrets, trying to take down as many ghosts as possible in one go or making a run for the nearest Red Coin in multiplayer, I was thoroughly entertained. While the absence of 3D is definitely a sticking point for some sections of the game, the improved visuals and animations bring new life to this entry, making it well worth picking up for anyone looking to dive into another charming Nintendo adventure on their Switch. Otherwise more seasoned gamers will find more to write home about in challenging titles like Metroid Prime Remastered and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Trusted Score

How we test We play every game we review through to the end, outside of certain exceptions where getting 100% completion, like Skyrim, is close to impossible to do. When we don’t fully finish a game before reviewing it we will always alert the reader. Completed the story campaign Tested on Nintendo Switch OLED

FAQs Is Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD a remake of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon? Yes, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is the same core game as Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon but with improved visuals. Is Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD suitable for children? Yes, the game features an accesible gameplay loop and only mild scares, making it appropriate for children.