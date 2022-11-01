Verdict

The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is a purposeful all-round headset that’s a great choice for meetings and calls. It’s lightweight, looks modern and offers some great clarity with its audio as well as a well-rounded mic with good body. Just note its single means of connectivity, as well as a perhaps higher than expected price.

Pros Sleek, modern design

Solid audio, especially in the mids and top end

Microphone offers good body Cons Lower end can seem a little lacking

Clamping force may be a little light for some

Availability UK RRP: £109.99

USA RRP: $99.99

Europe RRP: €117

Key Features Flip to mute microphone The Zone Vibe 100 features a clever flip to mute microphone that slots into the headset’s chassis

Lightweight construction: At 185g, it’s also one of the lightest headsets available

18 hours battery life: The Zone Vibe 100 is also quoted to last for 18 hours on a single charge

Introduction

Logitech boasts an impressive reputation in the world of peripherals, be it modern headsets, sleek keyboards or quick-fire mice.

But now they’re turning their hands back into the world of business peripherals with the launch of the new Logitech Zone Vibe 100 headset, specifically designed with conferencing in mind.

It looks good in grey, and offers solid audio performance and a decent microphone. But is it worth your time if you’re spending a lot of time in meetings? Let’s take a look.

Design and features

Modern looks and design

Fabric headband offers okay support

Single means of connectivity – Bluetooth – is okay

The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is a modern looking headset that will fit well into a forward thinking and sleek office or home office environment. It looks as if Logitech has hit its target market perfectly in that regard.

The sample I’ve got here looks fetching in grey, but the Zone Vibe 100 is also available in an off-white and rose-peach type colour, too, which look equally nice in the press pictures I’ve seen. It’s great to see colours that aren’t just black being used on headsets for a change.

There are some significant design nods from the likes of the G535 Lightspeed gaming headset with the general shape and feel of the headset, but I’m thankful Logitech’s more business-like, conferencing headset doesn’t offer the weird fabric bungee adjustable headband.

Instead, Logitech has decided to opt for a thin piece of fabric that merely rests on your head as opposed to offering any real clamping force. Don’t get me wrong, the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 didn’t feel wobbly or like it was going to come off my head at any point during testing, but a light clamping force can offer some reassurance as it were. The scope for adjustment is decent, although it does have a tendency to move on your head as the headband slides out of position.

The fabric padding on offer is okay and enough to provide decent noise isolation, but it’s much better on earcups that the thin headband. The Zone Vibe 100’s grey plastic and fabric construction also means it’s pretty lightweight (as is evidenced by its total 185g mass) and easy to sling into a bag if you want to go and work elsewhere as opposed to the office.

It’s also nice to see that the multimedia controls involve actual tactile buttons as opposed to wheels and toggles with little resistance or feeling to them. On the left-hand side, you’ll find buttons for controlling volume, accepting calls and for toggling Bluetooth as well as a USB-C port for charging; the right-hand side simply houses a play and pause button.

There’s only a single mode of connectivity with the Zone Vibe 100, and it comes in the form of Bluetooth. It is handy and pairing is super simple. The lack of connectivity via a USB receiver may be a sore miss, but it’s reserved for the more expensive Vibe 125 in this headset lineup. At least the Bluetooth connectivity means you can also connect the Vibe 100 to a wide range of devices, be it laptops, phones, desktops, tablets, or something else.

The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is quoted to last for 18 hours on a charge, which is decent enough battery life for getting through a couple of working days. While similarly priced gaming headsets offer more battery life, the Vibe 100 isn’t meant to compete with those.

Additional software comes in the form of Logi Tune. It offers basic customisation and configuration options for enabling EQs and adjusting mic sidetone, as well as running diagnostics and updating firmware. It’s all housed within a small sidebar style menu, as opposed to being its own separate windowed application, which is interesting. There may not be much with the Vibe 100’s software, but what’s there is functional.

Audio and microphone

Decent all-round audio

Flip to mute microphone is convenient

Mic also features good body and clarity

The audio experience out of the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 isn’t groundbreaking, but provides a good all-round experience for games and music. There’s a lot of mid-range, which is handy, as that’s where most of the elements of musical audio lives, but the bottom end did feel a little lost at times.

A listen to Rush’s Working Man for instance didn’t pack as much of the usual low-end rumble and oomph I’ve come to expect from that song. Admittedly, the top-end is a little sparkly which makes the Zone Vibe 100 a generally pleasant listen for most things.

It is worth noting that this headset’s purpose is for meetings and calls, so the way it handles with music and games, is taking a back seat. With that in mind, vocals and voices sounded clear when listening either to the new Arctic Monkeys, sitting in video meetings or listening to podcasts and audiobooks throughout the day. For its intended purpose, the Logitech Vibe 100 sounds pretty good.

The microphone on offer here is a flip to mute candidate, which is becoming more common. It provides some decent clarity with some body to it, although can sound a little thin at times. In testing with friends over Discord, they noted the mic sounded pretty good, and to my ear, it’s in line with gaming headsets that cost a lot more.

The fact it outputs in stereo as opposed to mono is also a nice touch if you want to use it for any recording/streaming, but for this, you’ll be better off with a more affordable standalone USB mic. XLR may be out of the question at this more affordable end of the scale, though.

Should you buy it? You want a modern looking headset: There’s no doubt the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is an excellent choice for anyone wanting a modern looking headset in its grey, peach, or off-white colours. You’d like an ounce of clamping force: While the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is certainly a comfortable headset, the lack of any clamping force can make it feel a little loose.

Final Thoughts The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is perhaps what I’d call a Ronseal product – it does what it says on the tin. For calls and meetings, it’s going to be a handy choice with solid all-round audio (even if lacking a little bit of bass at times) and a clear microphone. It also looks great, with a grey plastic and fabric construction that is also lightweight, although its lack of a proper clamping force will take some getting used to. £109.99 is maybe a little more than you might expect a headset like this to cost, given the slew of more affordable wireless gaming headsets on the market. But the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is designed for a completely different purpose, and for that use case, it’s a great product. Trusted Score

FAQs How do I charge my Logitech wireless headset? The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 features a USB-C port for charging. Can you use the Logitech headset while charging? Yes, you continue to use the headset while it charges, as long as your cable is long enough.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Weight Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Sensitivity Logitech Zone Vibe 100 £109.99 $99.99 €117 Logitech No 17 185 G 40mm drivers Bluetooth, USB-C for charging Rose, Graphite, Off-white 100 8000 – Hz Over-ear 115 dB ›