Logitech Signature AI Edition M750

Verdict

Logitech’s Signature AI Edition M750 is an excellent office mouse for smaller hands. It’s got a comfortable shape, as well as a zippy sensor, solid connectivity options and lots of endurance. The addition of an AI button is a small gimmick, but may be useful for some. Other mice in the brand’s canon are better built, however.

Key Features AI Prompt shortcut button: The main draw of the Signature AI Edition M750 is its shortcut button to Logitech’s clever new AI Prompt Builder with ChatGPT 3.5.

Dual modes of connectivity: It can connect to your PC either via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB receiver

24 months battery life: The Signature AI Edition M750 can also last for up to 24 months on its bundled AA battery.

Introduction

Logitech’s new Signature AI Edition M750 mouse adds a clever function to an otherwise unassuming-looking office mouse – AI.

That may sound a little odd, or gimmicky, but Logitech appears to be putting a lot of faith into its latest creation, which is essentially its latest M750 mouse (normally bundled with the Signature Slim K950 in a deskset) with an AI prompt button added in.

It retails for £54.99/$54.99, and undercuts some of their previous top-class efforts such as the MX Master 3S and MX Anywhere 3S by quite a margin. I’ve been testing this Signature AI Edition M750 for the last couple of weeks to see how well it performs, and if it’s one of the best wireless mice we’ve tested.

Design

Small, but comfortable frame

Tactile buttons

Convenient access to battery and receiver

As for looks, the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 is virtually identical to the standard M750, apart from its teal-accented AI prompt button on the top side. This means it’s a sleek and comfortable mouse to hold which is comprised of sturdy plastics and features a soft-touch rubberised surface on each side as well as guides for resting your fingers in.

This is a smaller mouse than other options in Logitech’s range, meaning it suits those with small to medium-sized hands better. Those with larger hands may wish to go for the overall bigger MX Master 3S, although that comes at a bit of a cost in comparison. The Signature Slim AI Edition M750 is nonetheless a marvellous mouse to use for extended periods with that comfortable shell.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The two-tone grey colourway is also in keeping with both the accompanying Signature Slim K950 keyboard, as well as with Logitech’s more recent MX mice, although this is the only colour available. This is perhaps a little odd to see with the Signature Slim AI Edition M750, as Logitech is usually gracious and happy to offer other colours, be it an off-white, or a funkier pink.

A weight of 101.3g makes this a heftier mouse, especially considering its smaller stature, although that heft goes some way to helping the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 justify its outlay. Far too often, smaller office mice can tend to feel quite cheap, even if their price suggests otherwise, and Logitech’s latest contender is far from cheap-feeling.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The same also goes for all of the Signature Slim AI Edition M750’s fixtures and fittings. The side buttons and top button for AI prompts feel tactile and clicky, while the rubberised scroll wheel offers a pleasant motion. It doesn’t feel as good as the ratchet scroll offered on the likes of the MX Master 3S, nor is it a similar dual-mode wheel, but it’s fine for office duties.

You don’t get any USB-C charging, or any ports to worry about, as the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 is battery-powered. The underside is home to a small cover, which houses the battery, as well as storage for the included USB-A Logi Bolt receiver. You also get a button for Logitech’s Easy Switch, as the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 works on up to three devices at once, which is handy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The mouse comes wrapped in paper in its brown cardboard box, matching Logitech’s mission for sustainability, while the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 is also partially manufactured with post-consumer-recycled materials – to be precise, it’s 61% made of PCR materials, and is also certified as a carbon-neutral product, which is a nice touch.

Performance

4000 DPI sensor offers nippy performance

Convenient connectivity over Bluetooth and USB receiver

Excellent battery life

Under the hood, the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 impresses, too. For a mouse of its size, the 4000 DPI sensor on offer makes it especially nippy for day-to-day work and it was a joy to use either when paired with my main PC or with my MacBook Pro. It wasn’t too long ago that office mice were shipping with 1000 or even 1600 DPI sensors, and finding an option with 4000 DPI is a testament to how far office mice have come in a short space of time.

Logitech’s latest office mouse also benefits from two modes of connectivity, supporting both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz with its USB-A Logi Bolt receiver.

The Signature Slim AI Edition M750 works over both on up to three devices, and both pairing and switching between devices is simple thanks to the dedicated Easy Switch button on the underside. I had the Logi Bolt receiver connected to my Windows 11 PC, while the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 was Bluetooth-ed to my MacBook. Switching between the two was seamless with that dedicated button, while the connection across both modes was reliable.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The battery life on offer here is also excellent, with the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 lasting for up to 24 months on its included AA battery over the Logi Bolt USB-A receiver, or up to 20 months over Bluetooth. Changing the battery out is easy, with it being kept under a slide-off cover on the underside, and the fact you don’t have to think about changing it for up to 2 years is rather useful.

Software

AI Prompt Builder offers a lot of possibilities

Options+ is otherwise rather versatile

Smart Actions allow for speedy working

The big reason for purchasing this particular Logitech mouse is because of its software, specifically Logitech’s AI Prompt Builder. In essence, this provides quick and convenient access to a ChatGPT 3.5 window inside Logitech’s usual Options+ software.

Hitting the blue button atop the Signature Slim AI Edition M750’s chassis offers access to the prompt builder, which adds four useful preset functions for rephrasing, summarising and replying to text, as well as creating an email. You can choose the length and overall tone of what’s written to save time, using ChatGPT in the process.

With the AI Prompt Builder, you can also create your own ‘recipe’, where you can choose the prompt and then add in text to go with that prompt. For a quick test, I asked ChatGPT to compare and contrast two objects as the prompt, offering the selection of mechanical and rubber dome keyboards in the text field. With this, I chose options for tone and complexity, and ChatGPT offered a reasonable explanation of the differences between the two. It’s a useful system, and I can see how it can benefit workflows, even if I’m a sceptic when it comes to AI. That especially goes for intellectual property and how much of the work AI ‘creates’ can be used freely.

Otherwise, the Signature Slim AI Edition M750 works with Logitech’s excellent Options+ software in a similar vein to other peripherals. With it, you can remap the mouse’s buttons with standard functions, ‘AI Functions (opening the Prompt Builder or a ChatGPT window), Smart Actions or a range of system functions for your operating system.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Smart Actions are especially clever, and essentially are macros for productivity workloads. With them, you can open multiple apps or websites with a single click by programming them in Options+ and mapping them to a certain button on a mouse or key on a keyboard. For instance, if you want to open Google Chrome and open Gmail, X and Spotify in one go, then you can and you can even add a delay in between each action so each website loads fully.

Alongside this comes a feature carried over from Logi Options, the predecessor to Options+ known as Flow. This allows you to use your mouse on two different devices (with different OSes if you wish), as long as they’re connected on different channels and on the same network, and transfer files between them by dragging and dropping. This is especially clever and works rather well.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want AI added to an office mouse: It may be a bit of a gimmick, but the addition of AI to an office peripheral has some potential for helping with day-to-day work. If you want to experience this for yourself, Logitech’s option is one of the only ones. Buy Now You want a larger mouse: Where the Signature AI Edition M750 falls down is with its smaller stature, as it is only best for smaller hand sizes. If you’ve got larger hands, or you just want a larger mouse, you will be looking elsewhere.

Final Thoughts As a standalone office mouse, the Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 is an excellent choice, packing a lot into a smaller package. It’s especially comfortable to hold with its blend of smooth plastics and rubberised sides, while the buttons are tactile and quiet. The 4000 DPI sensor on offer is solid enough for day-to-day working, while its dual modes of wireless connectivity are easy to use. 24 months of battery life also means this mouse offers a good amount of endurance. Then comes the software on offer. On its own, Options+ is fantastic, with convenient programming of mouse buttons and the addition of Smart Actions offers some serious potential for achieving a lot with a single key press. I’m not entirely sold on the addition of AI to proceedings, however, both with this mouse, and in a general sense, and it feels like a bit of a gimmick overall. Some may find it useful, but I’m not sure how useful it will be to most. What we’re left with then is a great overall office mouse at a reasonable price with the small gimmick of an AI button. The likes of the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S and the MX Master 3S are better options overall, though. For more options, check out our list of the best wireless mice we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces during day-to-day use. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used both Bluetooth and dongle Tested the battery life

FAQs Do I have to install Options+ to use Logi AI Prompt Builder? Yes – to use the AI Prompt Builder, you need Logitech’s Options+ software. However, there is an offline version if this isn’t what you want. What is the battery life of the Logitech Signature AI Edition M750? The Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 lasts for up to 24 months on its bundled AA battery. How does the Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 connect? The Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 connects either over Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB-A receiver, and works on up to 3 devices.