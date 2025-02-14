  Logitech Pop Icon Combo Review

Verdict The Logitech Pop Icon Combo is an excellent desktop set with a comfortable, snappy keyboard that's excellent to type on, although is slightly marred by a smaller mouse. It also provides fantastic endurance and solid battery life. Software integration is also good, even if it is only a limited number of buttons that can be programmed.

Key Features Quiet keys and mouse buttons: The Pop Icon Combo's keys and mouse buttons are quiet, offering a responsive and snappy actuation without much in the way of additional noise.

Bluetooth & Logi Bolt connectivity: This set can also connect to up to 3 devices wirelessly over Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless.

Up to 3 years' battery life: The Pop Icon Combo has some marvellous runtime thanks to its included AA batteries, with the mouse lasting for up to 2 years, and the keyboard up to 3.

Introduction

The Logitech Pop Icon Combo is a funky looking desk set that’ll offer as much form as it does function.

It takes the foundations of the excellent Pebble Keys 2 combo set (namely the Pebble Keys 2 K380s and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s) and changes it up a bit into an even more fun chassis while retaining a compelling feature set for the modest £69.99/$69.99 price tag with a small form factor layout, three-channel Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity and up to 3 years of battery life.

I’ve been testing the Pop Icon Combo for the last few weeks to see how it stacks up against the likes of the Cherry KW 7100 Mini BT For Mac and Gentix BT, as well as other sets in Logitech’s burgeoning lineup. Let’s see if this can come out on top.

Design

Funky design

Excellent build quality

Mouse is lacking in overall functionality

The Pop Icon Combo is a funky desktop set by way of looks with a two-tone grey and bright green colour scheme in the case of my sample, complete with a glossy bezel around the keyboard, and a fully grey mouse.

It wouldn’t look out of place next to an Xbox Series X in this colour scheme, although is also available in a range of brighter colourways if you want to add an even bigger splash of colour to your desktop.

Both peripherals are especially well-built, too, with the plastics used in their construction being wonderfully solid. The keyboard suffers no deck flex or creaking and doesn’t bend at the corners, although you are missing out on the creature comfort of retractable feet on the underside as Logitech has put in a bar across the top in a similar vein to the MX Keys S. Meanwhile, the mouse features a pleasant blend of glossy and more textured plastics for comfort and durability.

Logitech has gone for a smaller form factor layout with the Pop Icon Combo’s keyboard. This gives you virtually the full benefit of a more ‘standard’ space-saving tenkeyless layout, but squishes up the nav cluster to give you a little more in the way of desk space.

It’s a decent layout that doesn’t sacrifice too much on functionality, with you only missing out on a dedicated number pad while retaining a function row, arrow keys and that single-column nav cluster.

The function row houses a host of useful functions, such as the three different channels for connectivity, as well as a means of bringing up a system search (F5), voice dictation (F6) and emojis (F7). There are also multimedia functions and a dedicated key for the snipping tool, saving you valuable finger gymnastics or searching through menus to find the relevant app.

As much as the keyboard is quite feature-laden and comfortable, the same isn’t necessarily true with the mouse. This is a carbon copy of the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, with the same flat shape that can be quite uncomfortable even if you’ve got average-sized hands. It’s better suited to folks with smaller hands for prolonged use.

There also isn’t much in the way of buttons present, with only basic left and right buttons, as well as a rubberised scroll wheel and a small, circle-marked button below it. The underside houses an on/off switch and pairing button. You don’t get any navigation buttons here on the left side, so at least it can be used by left and right-handers with the same feature set.

The Pop Icon Combo is keeping in with Logitech’s other sustainable peripherals, coming packaged in a simple cardboard box and wrapped in paper. The only odd thing is the amount of stickers present over both the keyboard and mouse which tell you which buttons are programmable in software.

Performance

Quiet, comfortable typing experience

4000 DPI is plenty of sensitivity for such a small mouse

Fantastic battery life and wireless connectivity

The Pop Icon Combo is a capable desk set, with the keyboard here offering snappy actuation thanks to its scissor-actuated keyboard. It’s a bit of a shorter travel against full-height mechanical choices, but if you’re used to using a good laptop keyboard for day-to-day tasks you’ll feel right at home.

It also benefits from a quieter actuation too, so won’t disturb those around you when you desperately need to get things done. To aid with comfort, the keycaps themselves are both textured for better grip and are slightly indented so your fingertips rest properly in them to make life easier. The main system functions are also dual-printed with Windows and macOS legends, which is very handy.

As for the mouse, it comes with a maximum DPI of 4000, making it especially zippy for such a small mouse. It’s set at 1000 DPI by default which is adequate, although going up to 4000 just gives you a bit more speed and control. The fact it’s quite small and narrow meant that for me, it isn’t quite as comfortable as the Cherry Gentix BT or Logitech’s Signature AI Edition M750.

The Pop Mouse’s main buttons are silent, although even with that dampening don’t feel at all mushy. Actuation is quite positive and requires little effort, while the rubberised scroll wheel is comfortable, too. Its Emoji button beneath is also pleasantly clicky, although not dampened in any way.

Both peripherals can either connect via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz with the Logi Bolt receiver, even though there isn’t a receiver in the box. With this in mind, even if you are limited to Bluetooth out of the box, it isn’t too much of hardship.

Pairing with either my main Windows gaming PC or my MacBook Pro was a doddle, with both peripherals being recognised as soon as they were turned on. With the dedicated buttons on both the mouse and keyboard, switching between connected devices is virtually instantaneous.

There isn’t any need to keep recharging the Pop Icon Combo either, as both peripherals run on bundled AA batteries, while battery life is strong as a result of this and with nothing such as backlighting to drain it any quicker. The keyboard can last up to 36 months, or 3 years, while the mouse is rated for around two years.

Software

Quite a limited selection of buttons to remap

Both keyboard and mouse support Logitech’s clever Smart Actions

Pop Mouse also works with Flow for convenient multi-tasking across devices

Where the Pop Icon Combo falls down is with its software integration. The desk set is compatible with Logitech Options+, which I’ve lauded as a seriously powerful piece of kit with plenty of other Logitech peripherals.

With this set though, it seems as if Logitech has gone backwards, with very limited functionality. For the keyboard, you can remap the functions of the Function row from F4 through F12, and then the four green navigation buttons on the right side. You can also check on the paired devices in the Easy Switch tab, and update firmware. That’s it, though.

There are only two buttons that can be remapped for the mouse, with the scroll wheel’s click-in button, and the circle-marked one underneath it. By default, this opens the Emoji menu on macOS, but you can remap it to do everything from opening ChatGPT to working with Logitech’s clever Smart Actions.

The mouse also works with Logitech’s Flow system, so you can drag and drop items from one computer to another, as long as you’ve got it paired to both at once and both host devices are connected to the same Wifi network. This has been a part of the Options and Options+ suite for a long time, and remains impressive here.

Should you buy it?

You want a comfortable, and quiet desk set The Pop Icon Combo excels with its quiet scissor-actuated keyboard and silent, tactile mouse buttons that make working a joy. If you don’t want to disturb those around you and work in comfort simultaneously, this is a great set. You want more keys, and a bigger mouse Where the Pop Icon Combo falls down for some is of its diminutive size. A 75 percent keyboard may make too many sacrifices for you, while the mouse is best suited for smaller hands.

Final Thoughts The Logitech Pop Icon Combo is an excellent desktop set with a comfortable, snappy keyboard that’s excellent to type on, although is slightly marred by a smaller mouse. It also provides fantastic endurance and solid battery life. Software integration is also good, even if it is only a limited number of buttons that can be programmed. While slightly more expensive than the Pebble Keys 2 K380s and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s as a standalone set, the Pop Icon Combo offers better build quality with more power and an even more comfortable keyboard for a decent price. The little letdown is the mouse in this set, as while the Cherry Gentix BT isn’t as powerful, it is a lot more comfortable. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We use every desktop set we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use, comfort and performance of the switches. We also test each mouse for at least a week, checking its comfort, ease of use and performance in office tasks. We also check each set’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Spent at least a week testing.

Spent at least a week testing. Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards and mice.

FAQs

How many devices can the Logitech Pop Icon Combo connect to? The Logitech Pop Icon Combo can connect to up to three devices at once over either Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless.

Full Specs Logitech Pop Icon Combo Review