Verdict

The Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is a solid wireless keyboard designed for use with lots of different platforms. It’s small, versatile and feels excellent to type on, as well as offering fantastic endurance and convenient Bluetooth connectivity. The lack of software and a backlight is a shame, as is its rather high price, when all things are considered.

Pros Snappy typing experience

Vast compatibility

Excellent battery life Cons Lack of backlighting may not suit some

Quite expensive

Key Features Slim, scissor-actuated keys: The Keys-To-Go 2 comes with a slender frame and scissor-actuated keys for a snappy typing feel.

Lots of supported devices: It can also work on everything from Windows and macOS to Android, ChromeOS and iPadOS.

Up to 3-year battery life The Keys-To-Go-2 also offers fantastic endurance, thanks to running off of a pair of CR2032 button batteries inside.

Introduction

Logitech’s Keys-To-Go 2 represents a long-awaited sequel to one of the brand’s most portable and versatile keyboards.

It’s designed as a small, stowable keyboard that works wirelessly with a range of different platforms including Windows and macOS, as well as Android, iOS and even iPadOS. Retailing at £79.99 means it’s a slightly more affordable standalone solution than a lot of folio keyboard covers for big brand tablets and such too. With this in mind however, that price tag means it’s in line with full-size choices such as Logitech’s own Signature Slim K950 and the Cherry KC 200 MX which sacrifice the small stature for a much larger a feature set.

Therefore, the Keys-To-Go-2 already has its work cut out to become one of the best wireless keyboards we’ve tested. I’ve been using Logitech’s latest dinky customer for the last few weeks to see how well it performs.

Design

Funky, interesting looks

Smaller layout makes some sacrifices

Thoughtful function row

The Keys-To-Go 2 is one of the most slender keyboards in Logitech’s range alongside the likes of the Pebble Keys 2 K380s, making it an ideal ‘board to travel with. Much like the K380s, this is also a keyboard that goes all-in on circles and rounded edges too, offering a funkier and arguably more modern aesthetic than other travel-oriented keyboards out there.

As with Logitech’s previous model, the new Keys-To-Go is also available in slightly funky colours too, with a lilac colour option, as well as the more standard-issue black and white picks, so you can integrate it well into your setup. For such a slim keyboard, the plastic chassis is sturdy while the integrated dust cover is a handy touch.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The slender frame makes the Keys-To-Go 2 infinitely portable, which means you can slot it into a bag with ease and take it out when you need it. The presence of an integrated dust cover is an improvement over the included phone stand on the original model which seems to have fallen out of favour in 2024. The dust cover itself has a pleasant soft touch feel, complete with a minimalistic Logitech logo.

The 65 percent layout on offer here is functional, while the rounded keys also help to guide your fingers reasonably well. Of course, with such a small keyboard, sacrifices have been made with the function row being dinky, while the likes of the Control, Shift and even Enter key are also much narrower. This layout is still usable of course, and it will be familiar to anyone using a smaller keyboard tray on a laptop.

As with Logitech’s other more modern keyboard releases, the function row keys have also seen a notable change with some of their functions, such as adding a dedicated key for emojis (F7), or for opening the snipping tool (F8), as well as three buttons for switching between paired devices. It may be a small change, but it makes all the difference when you need to get stuff done.

The interface on the Keys-To-Go 2 is remarkably simple, with there only being an on/off switch on the back. You won’t find a USB-C port for charging or wired use, although there is a small screw cover for accessing a pair of CR2032 button batteries.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As with Logitech’s other products, the Keys-To-Go 2 is also built and packaged sustainably, with the keyboard coming wrapped in paper in its small box. Depending on which colour variant you choose, this can also change how much of the keyboard has been made with PCR (post-consumer-recycled) plastics – the black and white variants are 36% while the lilac option is 33%. That’s a nice touch.

Performance

Snappy scissor-actuated keys

Vast compatibility with lots of supported platforms

Excellent battery life

Being so slender, it would be virtually impossible for the Keys-To-Go 2 to feature mechanical keys, and instead it opts for a tried-and-tested scissor-actuated membrane mechanism which will feel at home to anyone who’s used to a laptop keyboard. It means the Keys-To-Go 2 offers a snappy and responsive typing feel that was comfortable to type on for extended periods of time, whether I was writing up articles, emails or more.

For such short travel, there was also a surprising amount of tactility with the Keys-To-Go 2’s scissor mechanism, which made it excellent to type on. Its smaller layout is reasonably comfortable, although that miniature stature offers up a smaller range of motion for your fingers compared to the same layout on a larger laptop’s keyboard tray. I was prone to accidentally some keys for punctuation given that they were narrower than their alphanumeric counterparts. The circular keycaps can take some getting used to given you have to be quite precise on your finger placement.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The real benefit of the Keys-To-Go 2 is its excellent wireless connectivity options, both in terms of being able to connect to up to three devices over Bluetooth, but also the sheer amount of compatible devices. Connectivity over Bluetooth is easy, and I had no trouble connecting the keyboard to my MacBook, my Windows PC and my Android phone in one go, while switching with the dedicated Easy Switch buttons was remarkably simple.

As for the list of compatible devices, Logitech rates the Keys-To-Go 2 to work with not only Windows and macOS, but also iOS and Android, as well as iPadOS and even ChromeOS. This makes it a fantastic keyboard for those who switch from mobile devices to full-fat desktops and laptops, and who just want a single keyboard to work on virtually everything.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Keys-To-Go 2 also offers up to 36-months of battery life which is in-keeping with Logitech’s usual excellent endurance figures, although as opposed to coming from AA or AAA batteries, it comes from smaller CR2032 batteries. These are significantly cheaper than AA/AAA batteries too, meaning when you do have to change them, there isn’t as much of a financial penalty, which is handy.

Software and Lighting

No software support to speak of

The Keys-To-Go 2 also has no backlighting

The Keys-To-Go 2 lacks support for any Logitech software, as well as any backlighting, which is a shame considering the price. The lack of support for the likes of Options+ software means there isn’t any way of remapping keys or assigning profiles for instance, which can be a seriously powerful tool on Logitech’s other office keyboards designed for use with Windows and macOS. Power users will also lament the lack of the clever Smart Actions too.

No backlighting is also a sore miss for after-dark working, even if would have an effect on the keyboard’s battery life to some degree. This is especially given that more affordable, full-size wireless keyboards such as the JLab Epic Wireless Keyboard feature it, even if it isn’t the best lighting.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want a versatile keyboard to use with lots of platforms: Where the Keys-To-Go 2 wins against its competition is in its official support to work with a wide range of devices, including Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS and more. Buy Now You should not buy if you want backlighting for after-dark working: As versatile as the Keys-To-Go 2 is, it lacks any form of backlighting for use in the dark. That’s a real shame considering its higher price – if you wanted a keyboard with a subtle white light or flashy RGB, you will be looking elsewhere.

Final Thoughts Logitech’s Keys-To-Go 2 is a worthy upgrade over its veteran predecessor, bringing a keyboard that offers a snappy and responsive typing feel along with funky looks and thoughtful features such as a revised function row and three years of endurance on its bundled batteries. The real kicker for Logitech’s latest keyboard though is the vast amount of supported devices, as well as its triple-channel Bluetooth which make it an ideal keyboard for power users on multiple platforms. That goes for whether you’re using it on a Windows laptop, a Chromebook or an iPad. Not many other keyboards offer the same level of compatibility as the Keys-To-Go 2. However, the lack of software or any backlighting means it isn’t as complete of a solution as the similarly-priced MX Keys Mini or the larger Signature Slim K950. In addition, the higher price tag means this is quite expensive considering that the Pebble Keys 2 K380s offers much of the same feature set with the sacrifice of not being certified to work with iPadOS or ChromeOS, but for a much lower price. The Keys-To-Go 2 therefore is an excellent keyboard for its snappy typing experience and brilliant compatibility, although for other choices, check out our list of the best wireless keyboards we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use, comfort and performance of the switches. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Spent at least a week testing Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards.

FAQs How long is the battery life on the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2? The Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 can last for up to 36 months on its included pair of CR2032 batteries. Does the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 come with any additional software? No, the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 doesn’t come with any additional software, unlike some of the brand’s other keyboards.