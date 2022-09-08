Verdict

The Logitech G735 is a beautiful gaming headset that features a balanced audio profile, RGB lighting, high-end construction, and dual functionality – which means this headset can hold its own for gaming and music, too.

Pros Beautifully designed

Incredibly comfortable

Stunning RGB lighting

Balanced sound profile Cons Average sounding, quiet microphone

Availability UK RRP: £199.99

USA RRP: $229.99

Europe RRP: €233.62

Canada RRP: CA$249.99

Australia RRP: AU$399.95

Key Features 40mm drivers The 40mm audio drivers ensure a balanced and prominent audio profile

RGB lighting The Logitech G735 features the brand’s Lightsync RGB around the cups for vibrant, pastel colors

Dual connectivity You’re able to connect to two devices at the same time through Bluetooth and Lightspeed USB dongle, so it’s easy to go from gaming headset to out-and-about headphones in an instant

Introduction

The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is part of the brand’s newly unleashed Aurora line. Aiming to bridge the gap between the casual market and power users, this model does enough to hold footing in both camps competently.

Bolstered by 7.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos support, you’ll have the edge in competitive shooters and, for the most part, a pleasant experience spinning records through your streaming service of choice as well.

The Logitech G735 has been my go-to headset for my setup for the best part of two weeks now. Read out to find out if this unit can be considered one of the best gaming headsets on the market right now.

Design

Bright and vivid pastel RGB lighting

Padded, plush, and adjustable cushions

Detachable microphone

On the surface, the Logitech G735 gaming headset appears to be competing with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Max headphones rather than your average set. The white colorway lends a premium finish, which is evident in the head strap and ear cushions, too. The main difference between Logitech’s latest offering and those aforementioned units is the addition of RGB lighting.

The ethos of these headphones is to deliver comfort for those with smaller heads, and gamers who wear glasses, which is commendable. As a larger person who doesn’t require spectacles, I’m unable to confirm whether this headset is successful in that endeavour – but in my experience, the Logitech G735 has proved incredibly comfortable and lightweight over extended periods.

There’s little weight to the Logitech G735 at just 260g, so you won’t have to worry about your ears being pinched or your head becoming hot following several hours of use. In terms of on-cup controls, there are buttons for power, Bluetooth sync, muting your microphone, a volume rocker, and an A/B switch that’s used to measure the volume between connected sources.

Comfort really is the name of the game with the Logitech G735; this is easily one of the nicest-feeling headsets that I’ve worn in a very long time. If you’re someone who has found some headbands or ski-band straps uncomfortable to wear after a while, you’re unlikely to have that issue here.

Where my praise for the elegance of this gaming headset ends is with the microphone. While I’m a fan of its detachable design (meaning you can keep a low profile when out and about) the mic itself doesn’t bend to stay in shape, which causes some performance problems. It’s a little too bulky and, ultimately, takes away from the otherwise sleek nature of the unit as a whole.

Features

Battery life is 16 hours with RGB (56 hours without it)

Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic Spatial compatible

Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm connection

Arguably the biggest USP for the Logitech G735 is the fact that you can connect simultaneously through Bluetooth and Lightspeed Wireless at the same time. This means that you’re able to immerse yourself in-game on PC and be hooked up to your phone or gaming tablet’s audio, as I did extensively through testing.

In my opinion, a particular strength was my ability to stream Amon Amarth through Apple Music on my phone while playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and utilizing that A/B rocker to balance the audio perfectly.

With the Logitech G735, you can also pause gameplay and use the headset as a pair of dedicated headphones when out and about. I used the headset in this way extensively through testing upon leaving the house to walk the dogs or go down the road for food shopping. The music stream continued flawlessly – a feature that will be welcomed by the average everyday user as well as the enthusiast.

Sound and Microphone Quality

7.1 surround sound

40mm custom audio drivers

Adjustable audio profile

The Logitech G735 comes equipped with custom 40mm neodymium drivers, which certainly sound the part. However, given the premium price of this headset, I’d have preferred to hear larger and louder 50mm units as feature in some rival models. Nevertheless, this gaming headset offers a truly balanced profile straight out of the box, meaning that there’s no need to fiddle with the EQ just to get a palatable sound – which certainly hasn’t been the case for every headset that I’ve reviewed.

My sound preference is towards the heavier end of the music spectrum, with a particular fondness for bass presence. I enjoy a lot of extreme metal and, in my experience, new releases from the likes of Imperial Triumphant, Bloodbath, and Belphegor sounded suitably massive despite the smaller drivers in the cups. There was a distinct crispness, warmth and richness to other genres, too. I found that the latest songs from Doja Cat, Post Malone, and Magna Carta Cartel were balanced and accurate. Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming formats will see audiophiles well catered for here.

For those games that can take advantage of the aforementioned audio technology, such as Doom Eternal and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, you can be fully immersed in the 7.1 surround sound as you game. Once you’ve tasted how rich and deep the encompassing profiles can be in everything from ambient background noise, to the riotous rage of scalding arrows piercing the shield wall, the Logitech G735 headset holds up impressively compared to premium offerings from other brands.

The main drawback centres on the microphone itself. While I can commend the Blue Voice features, for the simulated sound of the company’s Yeti and Snowball pattern pickups, the detachable mic sounds quiet and unexceptional, no matter how you dial it.

This isn’t necessarily a problem that’s unique to the Logitech G735 – it’s apparent in many a headsets where the microphone is only around 1cm in size – but this model can’t rival some of the best microphones. The important thing is that you can be heard in-game, but there’s nothing exciting about how you’ll sound here.

Should you buy it? You want a stylish and fully featured gaming headset that can do it all The Logitech G735 pulls double duty as a gaming headset and more-than-respectable pair of headphones that can be worn out and about, too. You don’t care for the colorway, RGB, or dual functionality This gaming headset is one of the more costly options on the market, which isn’t a surprise given the lighting and dual usage features. If you can live without these, then an alternative may be better for you.

Final Thoughts The Logitech G735 sounds every bit as good as it looks, keeping up with designer options from major headphones manufacturers on the looks front. It’s a stellar set of headphones, then; but as a high-end premium headset, the built-in microphone is a letdown. With that said, given how good the 40mm drivers sound, the comfort it delivers, plus the aesthetics with the RGB, it’s easy to see what your money nets you as a complete package. Other offerings in a similar price range include the Razer Barracuda Pro and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless – but you miss out on the white cloud-like and dreamy aesthetics of the G735. Trusted Score

How we test I used the Logitech G735 over the past week as my dedicated gaming headset and headphones when working, playing games, and out around town. We use as our primary gaming headset for at least a week. Use on as many platforms as possible to test versatility. Judge audio for both gaming and music playback.

FAQs Do Logitech’s headsets feature good mics? With Logitech now owning Blue Microphones, the built-in mics attached to headsets such as the G735 do sound good enough for talking to friends or in-game. However, they can’t keep up with a dedicated USB or XLR model. Is 2.4GHz Lightspeed Wireless a decent addition for headphones? The included dongle means that wireless performance is essentially seamless when compared to plugging in via USB-C or a 3.5mm connection. You’re getting the most stable connection with the longest range here, too.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Model Number Driver (s) Noise Cancellation? Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Logitech G735 £199.99 $229.99 €233.62 CA$249.99 AU$399.95 Logitech IP57 56 9.06 x 8.66 x 2.36 INCHES 260 G B08VFCH2HS Logitech G735 40mm Yes 2.4GHz Lightspeed Wireless; Bluetooth; USB-C White 20 – kHz Over-ear ›

