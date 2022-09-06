Verdict

The Logitech G715 takes an unconventional approach in the world of gaming keyboards, with its pastel visual language and robust TKL ethos as the flagship of the Aurora Collection. If you’re in the market for a keyboard that’s a little less aggressively styled yet still retains full mechanical function, then this model could be for you.

Introduction

The Logitech G715 is a TKL (80%) mechanical keyboard for both work and play, sporting rounded white and pastel visuals and a smaller footprint than a full-sized deck.

The only thing that you’re missing here is the number pad, with everything else present and accounted for. What that means is that you have all the absolutely necessary keys for working and gaming on a shorter board. And just because this keyboard is “cute”, doesn’t mean it isn’t fully capable of intense gaming, as the GX switches can attest.

Continue reading to find out if the Logitech G715 ranks among some of the best gaming keyboards on the market.

Design

Media keys and volume roller

Individual RGB mechanical switches

Rugged chassis

Without question, the dream-like aesthetics of the Logitech G715 will be first to stand out from the crowd of angular black boards that we usually see in the gaming space. The TKL deck features 87 keys in total, so you won’t be feeling cramped here, despite the compact form factor.

A nice touch to complement the visual design of the Logitech G715 is the included cloud wrist/palm rest, which sits underneath the keyboard for added support. We’re used to seeing wrist-rests in your standard black leather design, so this plush alternative makes itself known. It also happens to be one of the best wrist-rests that I’ve used, too.

The deck is fairly light, weighing just 976g. As such, the Logitech G715 is ideal for those who want to work and game on the go, since you’re unlikely to feel weighed down with this deck in your bag. Aiding the portable nature of this board is the Lightspeed wireless functionality for use on PC, but also Bluetooth to connect to other devices. You can also plug in through the USB-C to USB-A adapter.

It isn’t all roses, though. Given that this keyboard costs $199.99 / £169.99, and the advertising revolves around the customisable nature of the deck, additional keycap colours and top plates will cost you extra. If you want to splash out on pink Doubleshot PBT caps with the magnetic plate to go with it, for example, then that’s an extra $59.99 / £51.99 for one complete set. Things sure do get pricey if you want the full set.

Performance

Battery life is 25 hours with RGB enabled

Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and wired

Keycaps and top plates can be changed

In tests, I’ve primarily been using the Logitech G715 wirelessly through the included Lightspeed USB dongle, but I’ve also used it via Bluetooth and had it plugged in, too. I’ve been continuously impressed by just how snappy this keyboard is; it’s been ready to go the moment my PC boots up, with no connection issues regardless of input.

The Logitech G715 is marketed to offer broad appeal, so you’d be forgiven for thinking that the mechanical GX switches here would fall behind the likes of the MX line – but you’d be wrong. The brand gives users the choice of either linear, tactile, or clicky in the US, with the latter option omitted in the UK. Our review unit uses the former and does an admirable job with quiet, smooth operation. Ultimately, though, it comes down to personal preference. It’s a shame that all three options aren’t available in all territories.

Working on the Logitech G715 has been one of the more pleasant experiences compared to some other gaming keyboards I’ve used this year, and I definitely appreciate the extra room afforded by the 80% form factor. Personally, I didn’t notice the lack of a number pad, despite coming from using a full-size deck.

The linear switches meant that I was able to achieve my usual standards of around 63wpm in some of the more challenging typing tests, and I actually hit a new record of 67 in the two-minute benchmark. If you’re after a model for study or work, then you’ll be right at home here; I even typed up this review on it.

Playing games on the Logitech G715 is an above-average experience. While this model may not look like much to the eye of the hardcore gamer, performance in demanding titles cannot be understated. Unlike some smaller units, such as the Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless, there wasn’t much of an adjustment period required when lining up headsets in long Valorant sessions, or raiding villages in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

I also couldn’t help but notice an increase in accuracy during a few All Out War rounds in the final days of Battlefield 2042’s Zero Hour campaign. Make no mistake, this cute keyboard can certainly hold its own in twitch-based titles, too.

Software and Lighting

Logitech Lightsync RGB

Under-case 16 LED perimeter lighting

The RGB lighting found on the Logitech G715 is powered by the brand’s Lightsync technology with 16.8M programmable colors and individual LEDs under each keycap.

What’s most unique about the lighting here, though, is the 16 LED perimeter lighting on the underside of the board itself. When propped up using its two feet, you’ll notice a warm glow radiating from the keyboard’s sides, as well as from the keys themselves. Combined with the cloud rest, this feature really adds to the ethereal nature of the branding.

There’s also the Logitech G Hub software, which allows you to make further tweaks to the keyboard’s performance. It brings greater personalisation options with the RGB lighting itself, too.

Through the software, you can save your profile with the onboard memory module, so tailoring the RGB to how you like it needn’t be done more than once. You’ve also got the choice between Mono lighting colours and more vibrant options, if pastel doesn’t do it for you.

Should you buy it? You’re after something different from your typical TKL gaming keyboard The Logitech G715 certainly forges its own path when compared to other decks offering similar performance, sporting an unconventional aesthetic design. You don’t think the premium price for the looks is worth it There’s no way of getting around it – you’re paying a decent wedge here for the RGB lighting, the white colour scheme, and the wireless functionality. If that’s a steep barrier of entry for you then you may be better served by cheaper alternatives.

Final Thoughts The Logitech G715 largely succeeds in its mission to appeal to a wider demographic of gamers with its unique take on mechanical gaming keyboards. As far as TKL (80%) boards go, there are certainly worse models out there for your money, but said asking price is considerably high when compared to alternatives. Simply put, the Logitech G715 is far from the first white TKL gaming keyboard on the market, even when compared to other similarly priced models by the brand itself, such as the Logitech G915 TKL. Still, there isn’t another small-form-factor deck that looks quite like this, so if the vibe is something that appeals, then you should be well-served. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. I used the Logitech G715 as my main gaming keyboard for both work and play Tested with a variety of games, such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Battlefield 2042, Valorant, and Doom Eternal

FAQs Are TKL keyboards worth it? TKL keyboards (Tenkeyless or 80%) are smaller than your standard full-size board, which means more space available on your desk without giving up any essential macro or function keys as with smaller sizes. What’s better out of 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth? The former connects through a USB dongle and the latter is built into devices such as your phone, gaming PC, tablet, and laptop. Speed and connection-wise, the dongle may be more consistent.

