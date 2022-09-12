Verdict

The Logitech G705 is aimed at gamers, in particular those with smaller hands, delivering all the core qualities that make up a good wireless gaming mouse. However, the considerate form factor and striking visual design don’t come cheap.

Pros Compact design

Respectable battery life

Lightweight in the hand

Bright lighting Cons Expensive for what it is

Could be too small for some

Comparatively low top DPI settings

Availability UK RRP: £84.99

USA RRP: $99.99

Europe RRP: €103.99

Canada RRP: CA$129.99

Australia RRP: AU$149.95

Key Features Lightweight The Logitech G705 weighs in at just 85g, making it one of the lighter wireless gaming mice available right now

RGB lighting There’s a total of three RGB zones here, offering a bright and vivid light bar to show off the pastel colors

Long battery life The Logitech G705 has a 40-hour battery life when in use wirelessly for gaming and working, which makes it one of the more competitive mice on the market for stamina

Introduction

The Logitech G705 is a wireless gaming mouse and part of the brand’s recently released Aurora line of devices that targets audiences outside of the typical gaming scene. This more compact and light model seeks to plug a gap in the market, and largely succeeds in doing so.

Priced at $99.99 / £84.99, the Logitech G705 is one of the more expensive wireless gaming mice available, with a premium being placed on the aesthetics and lighting.

Continue reading to see whether the Logitech G705 has what it takes to be considered one of the best wireless mice around.

Design

Six programmable buttons

Three-zone RGB lighting

Smooth and wide Teflon feet

For a wireless gaming mouse, the Logitech G705 keeps things simple. You get six fully reprogrammable buttons, plus a dedicated DPI toggle between your left and right mouse click.

The overall size and functionality of the G705 places this model somewhere between an ergonomic travel mouse and a dedicated gaming pointer.

Considering that the Logitech G705’s key target audience is those with smaller hands, you won’t find any angular or aggressive styling here. Its shape has been described by the company as “contoured for comfort”. There’s a subtle curve for your thumb to sit in, and, depending on the size of your hand, you can grip in one of two ways comfortably: claw or fingertip. Due to its smaller form, grasping with your palm just isn’t as ideal.

How a mouse feels in the hand is of most importance, and being someone with larger hands than most, I’ve found the Logitech G705 to become comfortable over time. I did not find myself reaching for a space that wasn’t there, as I originally feared when hooking up this pointer for the first time.

Performance

40-hour battery life

Works with Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth and USB-C

Up to 8200 DPI and 1000Hz polling rate

For the vast majority of testing, I’ve been using the Logitech G705 through the 2.4GHz Lightspeed USB dongle and can confirm that the 40-hour battery life stated by the company is accurate. I’ve only had to charge this wireless mouse once since getting my hands on it, which is impressive.

I also tested the low-latency Bluetooth support and the functionality of this unit when rigged up through the USB-C to USB-A lead; there’s parity between these connectivity types in my experience.

The 1000Hz polling rate and max 8200 DPI are fairly standard by most wireless gaming mice. If your focus is on eSports twitch-based immediacy, you’ll need to continue your search for the perfect pointer. Still, this unit isn’t aimed at those types of gamers. For the average everyday user, these rates are more than acceptable for playing the vast majority of titles, in my opinion.

The DPI button (which is set by default to jump between 800, 1600, and 3200) works well. Despite the lower numerical values, the Logitech G705 is definitely up there as one of the nicest-feeling gaming mice in use, delivering incredibly smooth and responsive gliding across my mouse mat – something that hasn’t proved the case for every pointer that’s crossed my desk over the years.

From a pure gaming point of view, the Logitech G705 holds up amicably in most popular games. I should state that I’ve come from the Razer Deathadder V2 and SteelSeries Rival 5 before it, which have it beat as far as speed is concerned. Still, I never felt as though I was losing firefights in Halo Infinite or Battlefield 2042, and performance in cursor-only games such as Progressbar95 wasn’t impacted, either. Based on my experience, I’m confident that you’ll be fine playing most games with the Logitech G705.

Software and Lighting

Logitech Lightsync RGB

Logitech G Hub software

As with the rest of the Aurora line, the Logitech G705 gaming mouse works with the brand’s Lightsync RGB lighting system, delivered in the form of a three-zone light bar that sits at the bottom of the unit.

It offers 16.8 million colors and different effects such as Verticool, Ocean Wave and Bounce. You’ll certainly be able to add a bit of personality here, and thanks to the onboard memory module, you won’t have to make the tweaks every time, either.

That’s the beauty of the Logitech G Hub, which delivers fine-tuning tools over the G705’s DPI settings as well as providing advanced diagnostics such as the length of battery life remaining, and even power consumption based on the settings you have enabled. In testing, I found the reported information to be accurate. Future firmware updates are made available via this software too, so you can keep your pointer up to date.

Should you buy it? You’re after a capable, smaller wireless gaming mouse The Logitech G705 is compact and lightweight, but doesn’t compromise on the feature front to deliver the reduced form factor. You want something larger and heavier Those with larger hands, who want a gaming mouse with a bit more heft to it, should look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts It’s certainly admirable that the Logitech G705 is catering to gamers with smaller hands, which makes this wireless gaming mouse ideal for younger people, too. And while you miss out on the crazy-high DPI and polling rates of more enthusiast-level pointers, judging by the smooth performance, lightweight design, and satisfying clickiness in the hand, that’s a trade-off that most in this subset of the gaming market will happily make. Overall, the Logitech G705 looks great and performs well; but do consider that much of the price you’re shelling out is on the looks, as is true with the rest of the Aurora line. For those who want a smaller-form-factor wireless gaming mouse that delivers faster performance at a similar price should consider the Roccat Kain 200 AIMO. The closest rival from Logitech itself is the Logitech MX Master 3S, which has a more ergonomic design and a 70-day battery life. The G705 finds a comfortable medium between these two extremes. Trusted Score

How we test Every mouse we test is used for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a range of genres, including FPS, MOBAs and strategy. I’ve used the Logitech G705 as my main gaming mouse for work and play over the last week or so, replacing my previous pointer. I’ve used the mouse to play several titles, as well as using it for general navigation on my gaming PC.

FAQs Is the Logitech G705 good for gaming? In our experience, the Logitech G705 is a small but surprisingly proficient pointer when playing most titles. What’s better for gaming – Bluetooth or wireless? The included Lightspeed 2.4GHz dongle will be faster and more consistent for gaming, but Bluetooth performance is decent for use with other devices.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Model Number Connectivity Cable Length Battery Length DPI range Number of Buttons Logitech G705 £84.99 $99.99 €103.99 CA$129.99 AU$149.95 Logitech 68.1 x 105.8 x 39.4 MM 85 G B08V1JWV82 G705 2.4GHz Lightspeed Wireless; Bluetooth; USB-C 1 Meter 40 hrs 100 8200 6 ›

