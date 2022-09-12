 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Logitech G705 Review

Aleksha McLoughlin By Aleksha McLoughlin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelancer

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

The Logitech G705 is aimed at gamers, in particular those with smaller hands, delivering all the core qualities that make up a good wireless gaming mouse. However, the considerate form factor and striking visual design don’t come cheap.

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Respectable battery life
  • Lightweight in the hand
  • Bright lighting

Cons

  • Expensive for what it is
  • Could be too small for some
  • Comparatively low top DPI settings

Availability

  • UKRRP: £84.99
  • USARRP: $99.99
  • EuropeRRP: €103.99
  • CanadaRRP: CA$129.99
  • AustraliaRRP: AU$149.95

Key Features

  • LightweightThe Logitech G705 weighs in at just 85g, making it one of the lighter wireless gaming mice available right now
  • RGB lightingThere’s a total of three RGB zones here, offering a bright and vivid light bar to show off the pastel colors
  • Long battery lifeThe Logitech G705 has a 40-hour battery life when in use wirelessly for gaming and working, which makes it one of the more competitive mice on the market for stamina

Introduction

The Logitech G705 is a wireless gaming mouse and part of the brand’s recently released Aurora line of devices that targets audiences outside of the typical gaming scene. This more compact and light model seeks to plug a gap in the market, and largely succeeds in doing so.

Priced at $99.99 / £84.99, the Logitech G705 is one of the more expensive wireless gaming mice available, with a premium being placed on the aesthetics and lighting.

Continue reading to see whether the Logitech G705 has what it takes to be considered one of the best wireless mice around.

Design

  • Six programmable buttons
  • Three-zone RGB lighting
  • Smooth and wide Teflon feet

For a wireless gaming mouse, the Logitech G705 keeps things simple. You get six fully reprogrammable buttons, plus a dedicated DPI toggle between your left and right mouse click.

The overall size and functionality of the G705 places this model somewhere between an ergonomic travel mouse and a dedicated gaming pointer. 

The front clickers of the Logitech G705
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Considering that the Logitech G705’s key target audience is those with smaller hands, you won’t find any angular or aggressive styling here. Its shape has been described by the company as “contoured for comfort”. There’s a subtle curve for your thumb to sit in, and, depending on the size of your hand, you can grip in one of two ways comfortably: claw or fingertip. Due to its smaller form, grasping with your palm just isn’t as ideal. 

How a mouse feels in the hand is of most importance, and being someone with larger hands than most, I’ve found the Logitech G705 to become comfortable over time. I did not find myself reaching for a space that wasn’t there, as I originally feared when hooking up this pointer for the first time.

Performance

  • 40-hour battery life
  • Works with Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth and USB-C
  • Up to 8200 DPI and 1000Hz polling rate

For the vast majority of testing, I’ve been using the Logitech G705 through the 2.4GHz Lightspeed USB dongle and can confirm that the 40-hour battery life stated by the company is accurate. I’ve only had to charge this wireless mouse once since getting my hands on it, which is impressive.

I also tested the low-latency Bluetooth support and the functionality of this unit when rigged up through the USB-C to USB-A lead; there’s parity between these connectivity types in my experience. 

The underside of the Logitech G705
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 1000Hz polling rate and max 8200 DPI are fairly standard by most wireless gaming mice. If your focus is on eSports twitch-based immediacy, you’ll need to continue your search for the perfect pointer. Still, this unit isn’t aimed at those types of gamers. For the average everyday user, these rates are more than acceptable for playing the vast majority of titles, in my opinion. 

The DPI button (which is set by default to jump between 800, 1600, and 3200) works well. Despite the lower numerical values, the Logitech G705 is definitely up there as one of the nicest-feeling gaming mice in use, delivering incredibly smooth and responsive gliding across my mouse mat – something that hasn’t proved the case for every pointer that’s crossed my desk over the years. 

From a pure gaming point of view, the Logitech G705 holds up amicably in most popular games. I should state that I’ve come from the Razer Deathadder V2 and SteelSeries Rival 5 before it, which have it beat as far as speed is concerned. Still, I never felt as though I was losing firefights in Halo Infinite or Battlefield 2042, and performance in cursor-only games such as Progressbar95 wasn’t impacted, either. Based on my experience, I’m confident that you’ll be fine playing most games with the Logitech G705. 

Software and Lighting

  • Logitech Lightsync RGB
  • Logitech G Hub software

As with the rest of the Aurora line, the Logitech G705 gaming mouse works with the brand’s Lightsync RGB lighting system, delivered in the form of a three-zone light bar that sits at the bottom of the unit.

It offers 16.8 million colors and different effects such as Verticool, Ocean Wave and Bounce. You’ll certainly be able to add a bit of personality here, and thanks to the onboard memory module, you won’t have to make the tweaks every time, either. 

The light bar underneath the Logitech logo.
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s the beauty of the Logitech G Hub, which delivers fine-tuning tools over the G705’s DPI settings as well as providing advanced diagnostics such as the length of battery life remaining, and even power consumption based on the settings you have enabled. In testing, I found the reported information to be accurate. Future firmware updates are made available via this software too, so you can keep your pointer up to date. 

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You’re after a capable, smaller wireless gaming mouse

The Logitech G705 is compact and lightweight, but doesn’t compromise on the feature front to deliver the reduced form factor.

You want something larger and heavier

Those with larger hands, who want a gaming mouse with a bit more heft to it, should look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

It’s certainly admirable that the Logitech G705 is catering to gamers with smaller hands, which makes this wireless gaming mouse ideal for younger people, too. And while you miss out on the crazy-high DPI and polling rates of more enthusiast-level pointers, judging by the smooth performance, lightweight design, and satisfying clickiness in the hand, that’s a trade-off that most in this subset of the gaming market will happily make.

Overall, the Logitech G705 looks great and performs well; but do consider that much of the price you’re shelling out is on the looks, as is true with the rest of the Aurora line.

For those who want a smaller-form-factor wireless gaming mouse that delivers faster performance at a similar price should consider the Roccat Kain 200 AIMO. The closest rival from Logitech itself is the Logitech MX Master 3S, which has a more ergonomic design and a 70-day battery life. The G705 finds a comfortable medium between these two extremes.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Every mouse we test is used for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a range of genres, including FPS, MOBAs and strategy.

I’ve used the Logitech G705 as my main gaming mouse for work and play over the last week or so, replacing my previous pointer.

I’ve used the mouse to play several titles, as well as using it for general navigation on my gaming PC.

You might like…

Splatoon 3 Review

Splatoon 3 Review

Ryan Jones 10 hours ago
Pure Evoke Play Review

Pure Evoke Play Review

Andrew Williams 12 hours ago
Yeedi Vac Max Review

Yeedi Vac Max Review

David Ludlow 13 hours ago
Google Password Manager Review

Google Password Manager Review

K.G. Orphanides 3 days ago
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Review

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Review

Reece Bithrey 3 days ago
Salter Aerogrill Review

Salter Aerogrill Review

Simon Handby 3 days ago

FAQs

Is the Logitech G705 good for gaming?

In our experience, the Logitech G705 is a small but surprisingly proficient pointer when playing most titles.

What’s better for gaming – Bluetooth or wireless?

The included Lightspeed 2.4GHz dongle will be faster and more consistent for gaming, but Bluetooth performance is decent for use with other devices.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
Model Number
Connectivity
Cable Length
Battery Length
DPI range
Number of Buttons
Logitech G705
£84.99
$99.99
€103.99
CA$129.99
AU$149.95
Logitech
68.1 x 105.8 x 39.4 MM
85 G
B08V1JWV82
2022
G705
2.4GHz Lightspeed Wireless; Bluetooth; USB-C
1 Meter
40 hrs
100 8200
6

Sustainability

Trusted Reviews holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

Jargon buster

RGB

RGB stands for Red Green Blue, and essentially means a device is capable of producing colourful lighting, rather than just a white light. It's often found on gaming peripherals such as mice and keyboards.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth - named after 10th-century Danish king Harald Bluetooth who united Denmark’s tribes into a single kingdom - is a method of wireless transmission that allows for the exchange of data between devices over short distances.

DPI

DPI stands for "Dots Per Inch" and measures the sensitivity of a mouse. A higher DPI figure will see the mouse cursor travel a greater distance from the same wrist movement, making it very useful for competitive gaming.

Polling rate

The frequency of which a device sends signals to a computer. It's especially important for gaming keyboards and mice, as it reduces the time it takes for an input to be registered, such as firing a gun at a target.
Aleksha McLoughlin
By Aleksha McLoughlin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelancer
Aleksha has been writing about hardware for the better part of 10 years for some of the largest publications in the industry. Her most recent role was as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar, and prior to t…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.