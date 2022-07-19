Verdict

The Logitech G413 SE is a decent, affordable mechanical gaming keyboard. It’s well built, offering a decent chassis, complete with metal top plate for added durability. Its Brown switches are responsive enough for both gaming and typing, and feel okay for general use, if a little inconsistent at times. The 6-key rollover is a little stingy compared to what other boards provide, while lack of software integration for any form of customisation is disappointing.

Pros Sturdy chassis

Good switches

PBT keycaps are a nice addition Cons No real software integration

Single-colour backlighting may not be enough for some

6-key rollover feels stingy

Key Features Brown switches The G413 SE features Kaihua Brown switches inside, with their useful tactile bump and light actuation force making them a great all-rounder

Bright white backlighting Features a bright single-colour white backlighting that helps to illuminate keys

Wired connection Has a zero-latency wired connection through USB-A

Introduction

The Logitech G413 SE is the brand’s latest foray into the world of affordable gaming keyboards.

On paper, the G413 SE offers a pretty good deal. For $79.99/£69.99/79.99, you get the powers of Brown switches, a sturdy build complete with textured PBT keycaps, and a sleek yet simple design.

But does the Logitech G413 SE fulfil its promise in reality, and is it good enough to make our Best Gaming Keyboard list? Here are my thoughts.

Design

Simple looks

Sturdy construction

PBT keycaps are a great addition

The Logitech G413 SE sports a simple look, as a result of its black frame and white backlighting – but in my opinion, it looks pretty good.

As more affordable keyboards go, this one is sturdy, with not much noticeable flex in the chassis. This is helped by the brushed aluminium top plate that exudes a more premium look than the sub-$100 price of this keyboard suggests. I’d say the Logitech G413 SE is a far better built keyboard than many other wallet-friendly units I’ve tested.

It weighs in at 780g, which is remarkably light for a full-sized keyboard, but at least the aluminium top plate and hard plastic casing offer some good structural rigidity to make up for the lack of heft.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Alongside the decent build quality comes something you wouldn’t necessarily expect at this price: textured PBT keycaps with double-shot moulding. These were a welcome surprise and definitely make the G413 SE feel good under finger. PBT is a more premium plastic for keycaps that’s far more hard-wearing than the cheaper, and more common, ABS plastics on offer in most affordable keyboards.

Don’t expect any other creature comforts such as a wrist rest or macro keys, let alone additional media controls. Then again, the G413 SE doesn’t need them, considering its job is to do the basics well. A nice addition from an aesthetic perspective is the metallic Logitech G logo in the top-right corner, though.

Performance

Brown switches feel substantial

Little consistency in switch feeling

6-key rollover is very stingy

Beneath the Logitech G413 SE’s PBT keycaps and sturdy frame sit Brown switches courtesy of Kaihua. They feature a 50cN actuation force with a soft tactile bump around halfway down the key travel.

These switches feel less substantial than actual MX Browns, with a different switch feeling and levels of tactility, which are the signs of a cheaper offering. It’s a reminder that the term “mechanical” applies to more than just your traditional crowd of Cherry MX offerings.

Some keys feature a more pronounced bump than others when typing on it for day-to-day work, while also feeling lighter or heavier. Having heavier switches on lesser-used keys isn’t uncommon in the world of custom keyboards, but I don’t think Logitech intended it as a selling point for its new affordable board.

The switches are perfectly serviceable for those wanting the feeling of Brown switches but without having to shell out on a keyboard that features actual MX Browns. That being said, you might still be able to pick up the old Cherry MX Board 1.0 with MX Browns inside for a roughly similar price to the G413 SE, which not only delivers actual MX Browns and white backlighting, but a closed housing and arguably better looks.

Alongside the somewhat iffy switches, the G413 SE features some key rollover. It’s six keys in total, which isn’t really much at all. For reference, the standard Logitech G413 features 26-key rollover – and even then, seems stingy. A lot of mechanical boards these days come with full NKRO and anti-ghosting as standard features, so offering 6-key rollover as a selling point seems a tad last century to me.

Software and Lighting

No real software integration

Single-colour white backlighting is functional

The simplistic nature of the Logitech G413 SE is also reflected in its software and lighting provision, given it really only delivers one of those mentioned.

There isn’t any software support to be found on the G413 SE, which is a shame, given the decent functionality of Logitech’s G Hub. Its inclusion would have raised the value for money by a fair amount.

As a result, the backlighting on offer isn’t configurable; it’s just a static white backlight. It’s functional and offsets the black keycaps and frame of the G413 SE nicely, but other than that, though, there isn’t all too much on offer. RGB fans will definitely be left wanting more here, even if the backlighting works just fine.

Should you buy it? You want a no-frills mechanical keyboard: For those who want a mechanical keyboard with a good set of core features and no additional surprises, the G413 SE is a decent choice. You want consistent switches: The switch feeling of the G413 SE is inconsistent at times, so if you’re after a more uniform feeling with better-quality switches, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The Logitech G413 SE seeks to redress the balance in the world of mechanical and gaming-grade keyboards by offering a more affordable option compared to rivals flashier features. However, in order to do that, it has to perform the basics well. In a word, the G413 SE is a decent offering, with sturdy build quality and the addition of textured PBT keycaps at least making it worth the $79.99/£69.99/79.99 asking price. However, its Brown switches feel inconsistent at times, and the lack of any form of software-based customisation is disappointing. For this price (or a little bit more) you can pick up a much better quality unit, be it Cherry’s MX Board 1.0 that comes with actual MX Browns, or the Roccat Pyro. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and and MOBAs. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Spent at least a week testing Tested the performance on a variety of games Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards.

FAQs Is the Logitech G413 SE hot swappable? No, there are no hot-swappable switches here.

Is Logitech G413 good for typing? We found the G413 to be perfectly fine for day-to-day typing.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP Size (Dimensions) Weight Connectivity Switch Type Number of Macro Keys Cable Length Logitech G413 SE £69.99 $79.99 €79.99 127 x 435 x 36.3 MM 780 G USB-A, wired Mechanical 0 1.8 Meter ›

