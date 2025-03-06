  Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid Review

Verdict The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid impresses with its potent gaming performance thanks to rapid trigger-capable switches for snappy inputs, as well as excellent build quality and powerful software. It's also more affordable than the competition, and you don't necessarily miss out on too much by doing so. That's a win in my book.

Analog switches The G Pro X TKL Rapid comes with analog switches that can offer a lot of speed, being light, lubricated and with rapid trigger capabilities.

Wired connection It also comes with a simple wired connection for a convenient, zero-latency method.

G Hub software The G Pro X TKL Rapid's clever functions can all be controlled with its seamless integration with Logitech's G Hub software.

Introduction

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is the brand’s first entry into a sector of the gaming keyboard market that might have reached the mainstream.

For years, the likes of Wooting (makers of the excellent Wooting 60HE+) have developed the essence of a rapid trigger – that is, one that can produce near-instantaneous inputs and reset quickly to improve speed in high-intensity games.

It’s become a fast-advancing sector of gaming keyboards that more mainstream manufacturers such as Razer with its Huntsman V3 Pro TKL and SteelSeries with its Apex Pro TKL Wireless Gen 3.

With the G Pro X TKL Rapid, Logitech is getting in on the act with a powerful wired keyboard complete with rapid trigger capabilities, powerful software and a sturdy chassis for £169.99/$169.99. That’s a fair bit cheaper than SteelSeries’ and Razer’s options, while also taking it to Wooting’s base model, potentially making it quite the compelling choice for the price.

I’ve been testing the G Pro X TKL Rapid to see if it’s one of the best gaming keyboards for the last few weeks. Let’s take a closer look.

Design

Fantastic build quality

Thoughtful space-saving layout

Simple interface

In overall looks, there isn’t much difference at first glance between the G Pro X TKL Rapid and Logitech’s other recent tenkeyless option, the G Pro X TKL Lightspeed from 2023. There is the same space-saving layout, the same set of media control buttons at the top, and the same volume roller in the top right corner.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. This is an immensely sturdy keyboard with a thick plastic chassis that has no flex or anything of the sort, impressing with some fantastic build quality. That extends for everything from its frame to the textured PBT keycaps, which are more durable than the more typical ABS seen on gaming keyboards up and down the price ladder. They’re resistant to any shine, too.

The TKL, or tenkeyless layout, is excellent for space-saving traditionalists who want to keep keys in a more conventional format, but still reap the benefits of more desk space. You only lose out on a number pad, with the G Pro X TKL Rapid retaining a nav cluster, arrow keys and function row.

It also benefits from having a solid volume roller in the top corner, as well as dedicated buttons for controlling media playback, RGB lighting and the keyboard’s ‘Game Mode’ that disables Win keys and such.

The underside is home to two large two-level adjustable feet, so you can choose a comfortable typing angle. On the back, there is a USB-C port for wired operation. Everything is kept simple and utilitarian.

As for its packaging, the G Pro X TKL Rapid comes with paper surrounding the keyboard in a cardboard box. There isn’t a hard case like with the Lightspeed variant and the smaller G Pro X 60, which is a bit of a shame, but this is a cheaper option.

Performance

Analog switches offer lots of power

Rapid trigger and contentious SOCD tech are here

Ability to only use one feature at a time is odd

The real star of the G Pro X TKL Rapid show is what’s inside. Unlike any other Logitech gaming keyboard thus far, this option comes with analog switches, complete with the power of rapid trigger for virtually instant input. Thanks to lubrication and an immensely lightweight 35g force, the switches are also especially smooth and light.

In essence, this helps make the G Pro X TKL Rapid an especially responsive keyboard in testing. You have the option to program the actuation point, or how far a switch needs to be pushed down to register an input, in Logitech’s software, and can set it as high as 0.1mm.

For rapid trigger to be especially successful, you can set the reset point as high as possible, so there’s no time to wait for the switch to come back up and reset before you can register another input.

The fun of Rapid Trigger functionality brings near-instant keypresses and a level of responsiveness that more standard keyswitches can’t compete with, and that was definitely the case with the G Pro X TKL Rapid. In my runs of Counter Strike 2 when setting it to the WASD and weapon select keys, it makes a difference in quick draw scenarios.

As well as rapid trigger functionality, this keyboard also has the contentious SOCD tech that we’ve seen bundled into comparable options from Wooting, SteelSeries and more manufacturers besides. Short for Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions, the tech works in a similar manner across the brands.

In essence, it allows for unnaturally quick movement without much effort, such as counter-strafing in Counter Strike 2 when bound to the A and D keys. It means you can activate one key at will while holding the other down for obscenely brisk side-to-side movement. You have the option in software on how the keyboard prioritises one input over the other, too.

However, it can be argued that all of this customisation of SOCD is moot, given that the software trickery was banned by Valve in CS2, with multiplayer use potentially seeing it utilise the ban hammer on players. It seemingly worked without an issue in my single-player runs with bots, though, which still demonstrated its power with ridiculously quick side-to-side movement, and explained the art of ‘jiggle strafing’.

The G Pro X TKL Rapid also has the ability to have two inputs mapped to one keypress, which can be activated depending on how far you’ve pushed the key down. This is useful for FPS titles if you want to save any unnecessary finger gymnastics, such as setting one input for crouching down and then pushing the switch further down to also walk at the same time.

Intriguingly, you can’t use all of this tech at once – it’s either rapid trigger, SOCD or multiple actuations per key at any one time. That seems like a bit of an oversight from Logitech, as I’ve never seen such intrinsic limits on functionality before.

The connection here is strictly wired, meaning the G Pro X TKL Rapid suffers from no latency. However, it lacks the benefit of a beefy 8000Hz polling rate of some of the more recent competition for even snappier inputs.

Software and Lighting

Lots of programming options in G Hub

Powerful key remapping

Vibrant RGB lighting

Logitech’s G Hub works especially well with the G Pro X TKL Rapid’s extensive functionality. You can easily change everything from actuation and reset point on a per-key basis to multi-point actuation for two inputs per keystroke and how a key takes priority for the SOCD tech. It’s all laid out conveniently and simply, and you can save multiple profiles, too.

In addition to all of that, G Hub also has the same powerful function for remapping keys in a more conventional way, with the same means of adding a modifier key and whether it is pressed, held down, or released. That’s especially potent, and it’s pleasant to see.

The G Pro X TKL Rapid’s lighting is vibrant and bright underneath each key. It can be programmed either on a per-key basis or with the range of presets found within the software.

Should you buy it?

You want potent gaming performance The G Pro X TKL Rapid impresses with snappy gaming performance thanks to rapid trigger functionality for near-instant keypresses in conjunction with super light, lubricated switches. You want even more advanced gaming features As potent as the G Pro X TKL Rapid is thanks to rapid trigger, SOCD tech and more, comparable rivals from Wooting and Razer add even more power with analogue capabilities so the keyboard can work like a controller does.

Final Thoughts The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid impresses with its potent gaming performance thanks to rapid trigger-capable switches for snappy inputs, as well as excellent build quality and powerful software. It’s also more affordable than the competition, and you don’t necessarily miss out on too much by doing so. That’s a win in my book. What you’re missing out on here against more expensive models are some more advanced gaming features such as analogue capabilities and a metal case in the case of the Wooting 60HE+, or wireless connectivity with the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Gen 3. If either things are important to you, then they will be better choices, but for just outright speed, the G Pro X TKL Rapid delivers it at a good, if quite expensive, price. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Spent at least a week testing

Spent at least a week testing Tested the performance on a variety of games

Tested the performance on a variety of games Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards

Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards

FAQs

What layout is the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid? The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is a tenkeyless keyboard, meaning you lose out on the number pad on its right hand side against a conventional full-size keyboard.

Full Specs Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid Review UK RRP £169.99 USA RRP $169.99 Manufacturer Logitech Size (Dimensions) 357 x 150 x 38 MM Weight 1.01 KG ASIN B0DCZV3122 Release Date 2024 First Reviewed Date 06/03/2025 Ports USB-C Connectivity Wired Switch Type Mechanical Number of Macro Keys 0 Cable Length 1.8 Meter