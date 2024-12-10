Verdict

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is a sublime gaming mouse with ounces of performance, a revitalised comfortable shape and some seriously powerful software. It also ticks the boxes for solid endurance and connectivity, although is quite expensive.

Pros Comfortable, contoured shape

Seriously powerful sensor and polling rate

Clever software Cons Expensive

Key Features 60g chassis: The Dex features a redesigned, more ergonomic chassis while retaining a low weight.

44,000 DPI sensor & 8000Hz polling rate: It also benefits from a powerful Hero 2 sensor that, with a firmware update, offers even more oomph.

Up to 95 hours battery life: The Dex also features some marvellous endurance.

Introduction

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex might sound and look familiar, as it fundamentally shares a lot of its internals with one of our favourite gaming mice of 2023.

It brings with it the same powerful Hero 2 sensor, as well as an identical 60g weight, 95 hours of battery life and clever 8000Hz wireless polling rate. The key difference with the Dex model is the overall shape, as Logitech aims to offer a more ergonomic solution.

As is expected for one of the best gaming mice out there though, it isn’t necessarily an affordable choice. The £149.99/$159.99/€169.99 asking price makes it quite the premium option, sitting alongside the likes of the standard G Pro X Superlight 2 and Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed. I’ve been testing the Dex to see just how good it is.

Design

More contoured shape than the standard model

Solid plastic frame

Minimal buttons

Where the G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex differs most is with its form and shape against the standard model, as it features a more contoured and ergonomic frame that makes it especially comfortable. I’ve always been a fan of more shaped mice, rather than the increasingly homogenous shape that ultralight wireless mice have tended to have in recent years.

Even with this new shape, it hasn’t impacted the overall mass of the Dex, as it too carries a 60g weight – the same as the standard model. As with the standard model, it doesn’t feel or cheap, as more affordable mice of this weight tend to do, such as the Lemokey G1.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There isn’t much in the way of additional flair or even functionality with the Dex either, as it simply comes with a silver Logitech G logo on the rear and ‘Superlight’ lettering on the right side. This is otherwise a simple five button mouse with two main buttons, a scroll wheel and a pair of navigation buttons on the left side. You don’t get anything like a thumb rest, DPI clutch or any additional bits and bobs.

The underside of the Dex doesn’t have a DPI switch, or a button for changing profiles, either. There are some large PTFE glide pads to make it smooth across your desk, as well as a magnetically removable compartment for storing the Lightspeed USB-A receiver.

You can also swap the puck out for one that makes the Dex compatible with Logitech’s clever Powerplay desk mat for virtually infinite battery life.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Logitech has also added the benefit of a USB-C port on the front for charging and wired operation, as opposed to the ailing Micro USB port found on its predecessors. Its packaging is free of plastic, and is comprised mostly of cardboard, in keeping with Logitech’s claim that its G products are carbon neutral.

Performance

Even more powerful sensor

Zippy 8000Hz polling rate

Solid battery life

The Dex utilises the same uprated Hero 2 sensor as the original G Pro X Superlight 2. In theory, this means up to 32,000 DPI of sensitivity, which on its own is hilariously powerful. However, in reality, thanks to a recent firmware update, Logitech has uprated this figure to 44,000 DPI, making this one of the zippiest and most powerful wireless mice I’ve ever tested.

That new firmware update also increased the wireless polling rate up to 8000Hz over the Lightspeed receiver, making the Dex part of an exclusive club of mice that offer the feature, including the Lemokey G1 and Cherry Xtrfy M64 Pro Wireless. Having this is arguably more useful for pro players than a higher DPI, as it means your mouse reports its position and inputs far quicker than standard gaming mice with a 1000Hz frequency. This translates to lower latency, and even more fluid movements.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In short, it means that the Dex is by far and away one of the best gaming mice I’ve ever used. The combination of its more comfortable frame, low weight and ridiculous DPI and polling rate is unrivalled against other mice I’ve tested. In runs of Counter Strike 2 when paired with the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Gen 3 and its ridiculously quick hall effect switches, I don’t think there’s a more potent combination available. Mouse movements were especially quick, with lighting-fast inputs.

The mouse buttons on offer use Logitech’s Lightforce Hybrid Switches. These are hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology that combines the performance of an optical sensor in speed and reliability while providing the crisp response of a mechanical switch, and in testing, felt tactile and fantastic. They are a little loud with a high-pitched click, but are supremely responsive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Wireless connectivity is strictly over Logitech’s Lightspeed USB-A receiver, as for mice such as the Dex, it seems as if Bluetooth has been deemed as a superfluous feature. Nonetheless, it works plug-and-play over the Lightspeed receiver, and I had no issues with it on my main Windows gaming PC.

The rated battery life figure also remains unchanged from the standard G Pro X Superlight 2, with the Dex rated to last for up to 95 hours on a charge. That’s fantastic endurance, especially considering that there isn’t anything such as RGB lighting to act as an additional drain.

Software and Lighting

G Hub offers lots of customisation

No RGB lighting

The Dex offers the same useful upgrades to Logitech’s G Hub software as the Pro X Superlight 2, making it a seriously potent combination of hardware and software. With it, you can configure everything from setting DPI on the X and Y axis for different sensitivity depending on the direction you’re moving the mouse in

As well as this, you can also place the Dex next to your existing mouse that’s connected to your PC and it’ll calibrate the DPI, so it feels the same. Sometimes, the same DPI figure can feel different from mouse to mouse, and with this feature, it matches the Dex to your existing mouse, making the switch easier.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a host of preset sensitivity settings based on the genre of game you’re playing, that can also then be fine-tuned in increments of ten to give you as much control over the Dex as you need. As well as this, if you want the mouse switches to be fully optical, you can also toggle this in G Hub. Besides this, you also get the traditional functionality of remapping buttons and the like, giving you one of the most complete marriages between software and hardware I’ve seen in a long time.

As with the standard model, the Dex doesn’t feature any RGB lighting, in the name of offering better battery life. It’s not that much of a sore miss, either, as I think it could cheapen the mean looks of this particular offering.

Should you buy it? You want a powerful, comfortable eSports grade mouse: The G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is easily one of the beefiest and most comfortable competition-grade gaming mice I’ve ever used, and there aren’t many better out there. Buy Now You want a more affordable choice: There’s no denying that the Dex represents quite an investment. Some more affordable mice sacrifice on build quality and offer a lot of the same power internally for a lot less, such as the Lemokey G1.

Final Thoughts I didn’t think that Logitech could improve on the G Pro X Superlight 2, but somehow with the combination of a new firmware update (that also applies to the original model) and a new ergonomic shape, it has. It makes this one of the most powerful and comfortable competitive gaming mice available today. In addition, the 95 hours of endurance remains excellent, while the addition of an 8000Hz polling rate makes this one of the most potent mice for competitive play. The sole Lightspeed USB-A wireless connection is zippy, although Bluetooth may have been pleasant for some. The only real sticking point for the Dex is the high asking price, at least in isolation. With this in mind, it’s on par with the likes of the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed and the original Asus ROG Harpe Ace. If you’ve got the money to spend though, the Dex is a sublime gaming mouse. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming mice. Trusted Score

FAQs How much does the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex weigh? The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex weighs 60g, the same as the standard model.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery Life Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex 95 hrs ›