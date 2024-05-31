Verdict

The Lofree Touch is an excellent wireless office mouse with a unique design, zippy sensor and convenient wireless connectivity. The addition of physical customisation is also a nice touch, as is its decent battery life, although the lack of any software is a bit of a pain.

Pros Unique design with lots of customisation

Nippy 4000 DPI sensor

Solid battery life and connectivity Cons No software is a small pain

Key Features Replaceable PBT keycaps and back panel: The Lofree Touch excels with its physical customisation options, including replaceable PBT keycaps for mouse buttons.

Dual modes of connectivity: It can connect to your PC or Mac either via two-channel Bluetooth or a bundled 2.4GHz receiver.

650mAh battery for 4 weeks battery life: The Touch also has a 650mAh battery inside, which allows for up to 4 weeks of use.

Introduction

The Lofree Touch adds another avant-garde peripheral to the Chinese brand’s increasingly interesting lineup of keyboards and mice.

This is a mouse with a range of unique features including a screen and removable buttons, as well as tried-and-tested elements such as dual means of wireless connectivity and a 4000 DPI sensor.

As for pricing, the Touch is competitive with options from more mainstream brands such as the Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 and the Keychron M6 at $69.99, and if you want more of a left-field choice for a mouse, this may be the option for you.

I’ve been using the Touch for the last few weeks to see how well it compares against options from bigger brands and whether it is good enough to make it one of the best wireless mice we’ve tested.

Design

Unique, blocker design

Replacecable keycaps and back panel for lots of customisation

Well-built with heavy frame

The Lofree Touch offers a lot of retro sensibilities in its design with a two-tone beige frame in its ‘Block’ colourway, as shown here, which matches up with the namesake Lofree Block 98 keyboard, and looks excellent. In the sea of grey and black peripherals from the last few years, the Touch is refreshingly unique and interesting.

The plastics used in its construction are solid, while the high-quality finish is also represented in the Touch’s 105.5g mass. That’s not far off the Logitech MX Master 3S, which is a much bigger mouse than the Touch, although their respective shapes are different. While the MX Master 3S offers sweeping curves and contours that naturally match your hand position, the Touch is a much blockier and squarer mouse, which can take some getting used to.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Despite the squarer shape taking some getting used to, the Touch remains a comfortable mouse to hold, with a large, rounded back panel and well-proportioned mouse buttons.

Those mouse buttons actually make for the first noteworthy thing about the Touch’s design. As opposed to being conventional buttons, the buttons on offer here resemble keyboard keycaps and are made of the same durable PBT plastic.

This adds a bit of flair to the Touch’s design and helps prevent any shine that may arise from constant use, as PBT is a shine-resistant plastic. These keycaps, much like those found on mechanical keyboards, are also user-replaceable, and Lofree provides a couple of different options for changing the look of the Touch with different patterns.

To go with this, the back panel can also be removed and swapped out with patterned variants that match the keycap mouse buttons. It’s all very clever and makes this a lot more customizable aesthetically than a lot of other mice.

The Touch’s fixtures and fittings are otherwise mostly excellent, with responsive main buttons and a comfortable, rubberised scroll wheel that also acts as a tilt wheel. The small OLED display for showing vitals such as DPI level, connectivity option and battery life is also a fantastic addition and one of the standout physical features of the Touch. while the small orange button for changing DPI is a little difficult to access, being set into the back panel. The side buttons also don’t feel as tactile as the main mouse buttons, although they are still reasonably responsive.

As well as housing side buttons, the Touch’s left panel houses a small thumbrest which was fine just-about for resting my thumb on during daily use, although someone with larger hands may find it a little restrictive. The thumbrest on the left-hand side could do with being extended out a little to be more accommodating, as it is on some other office-based mice.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The top-side is only home to a USB-C port for charging, while on the bottom, the Touch has an on/off switch, small glide pads in each corner, a button for selecting connectivity method and a small place for storing its USB-A receiver.

Performance

4000 DPI sensor is zippy for office work

Convenient wireless connectivity

Solid battery life

Inside, the Lofree Touch utilises a 4000 DPI PixArt PAW3805 sensor, putting it on the same level as Logitech’s recent models for sensitivity, meaning you’re getting nippy performance for productivity tasks. On both Windows and macOS, and over both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz receiver, in my testing the Touch was a responsive mouse, especially at its highest level. If that amount is too high however, or you need to be a little more precise with a slower cursor speed, then the Touch also operates at 800, 1600, 2400 and 3600 DPI.

For gaming, the 4000 DPI combined with a low 500Hz polling rate means this is far from the best option. Then again, it would be unfair to judge the Touch on its gaming prowess, given this is a mouse designed with office workloads and tasks in mind.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Wireless connectivity is taken care of either over two-channel Bluetooth or the bundled 2.4GHz receiver, although you can also use the Touch over a USB-C wired connection if you prefer.

Pairing via Bluetooth is simple, as you select the channel you like, hold the button on the base of the mouse down for it to enter pairing mode, and it should show up on your chosen host device. The 2.4GHz receiver works by plug-and-play too, as long as you have a vacant USB-A port, of course.

The Touch’s battery offers a rated capacity of 650mAh, which offers up to four weeks of use on a single charge, which Lofree says equates to 75 hours of continuous use. That’s not bad by any means for a rechargeable cell, although sits some way behind Logitech’s 70 days of endurance on the likes of the MX Master 3 and its -S successor, which means it isn’t as strong.

Software

No additional software available

Small display provides some saving grace for monitoring features

The software section is quite self-explanatory, as the Lofree Touch doesn’t have any. This is a bit of a shame given its higher price point, and similarly-priced competitors such as the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S and Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 offer a modicum of software-driven features and options for customisation.

Even a basic suite for remapping buttons and functions would have been helpful, but at least the little OLED screen that the Touch has provided convenient access to monitoring metrics such as DPI, battery life, and the chosen means of connection. That’s a particularly nice touch that is unique amongst the canon of mice I’ve tested.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want a unique design: There aren’t many mice which look like the Lofree Touch with its blocky, square frame, beige colourway, and keycap mouse buttons. If you were after a mouse that stands out from the crowd in terms of looks, there aren’t many better options. Buy Now You shouldn’t buy if you want software-driven configuration: As much as the Lofree Touch offers excellent physical customisation, the absence of any dedicated software means there isn’t any more granular control, as is found on competing mice in and around the Touch’s price point.

Final Thoughts Lofree’s Touch makes for a brilliant candidate for those wanting an office mouse with some unique looks and features. Its removable keycaps for mouse buttons is brilliant, as is the sheer level of physical customisation in a similar vein to the old MadCatz RAT DWS. Its OLED screen is also a neat addition and provides access to vitals without the need to open any software or poke around elsewhere. Otherwise, this is a competent mouse for office workloads with a zippy 4000 DPI sensor and dual means of wireless connectivity over both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz receiver. The four weeks of runtime over its rechargeable 650mAh battery is decent too, and means you won’t be charging the Touch too often. The big thing here that’s missing is any form of software, which key competitors such as the Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 and Keychron M6 both have. However, those mice lack the unique design and customisation that the Touch offers, making this an excellent choice for tinkerers and those who want a left-field, interesting mouse. For more options, check out our list of the best wireless mice. Trusted Score

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces during day-to-day use. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as a main mouse for over a week Tested with both Bluetooth and the USB receiver Tested the battery life

FAQs How much does the Lofree Touch weigh? The Lofree Touch weighs 105.5g, making it a heavier mouse than some competitors. Does the Lofree Touch have any additional software? No, the Lofree Touch has no additional software, nor is it required for the mouse to work.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Battery Life Lofree Touch 75 hrs ›