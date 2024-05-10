Verdict

The Lofree Flow is a fine low-profile mechanical keyboard with some fantastic tactile switches and a smart, sturdy construction. It misses out on software and RGB lighting, but is an excellent enthusiast-level option for those who want something a little left field.

Pros Smart looks

Sturdy aluminium chassis

Excellent typing experience Cons No software

No 2.4GHz wireless option for connectivity

Key Features Kalih Phantom switches: Inside, the Lofree Flow has Kalih’s low profile Phantom switches, which are soft tactile.

2000mAh battery: It also has a 2000mAh battery inside to allow for up to 40 hours of runtime

Three channel Bluetooth connectivity: The Flow works wirelessly via Bluetooth on up to three devices.

Introduction

Low-profile mechanical keyboards seem to be growing in popularity from both mainstream and more boutique, enthusiast-grade brands. In the case of the Lofree Flow, it’s a marker of the latter.

It’s a keyboard from a brand which has become a breakout star in recent years with some interesting products including the recent Lofree Block 98. There is stiff competition from excellent low-profile options elsewhere including the new Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile and Logitech MX Mechanical Mini.

I’ve been testing the Flow for the last few weeks to see how well it stacks up against some stiff competition and to see whether it makes for one of the best mechanical keyboards we’ve tested.

Design

Fantastic build quality

Small, but comfortable layout

Thoughtful keycaps and interface

The Lofree Flow is an excellent keyboard in terms of build quality, offering an entirely aluminium case. There is no deck flex from the chassis, even under extensive pressure, while its all-metal case represents an upgrade over the plastic, open housings of big-brand competitors. It’s more in line with other breakthrough brands such as Keychron and its Q1 Pro.

There are also elements of a more industrial charm on the Flow’s case with what look to be small rivets on the top and bottom sides of the casing. The right-hand side is also home to a Lofree logo that looks to have been bolted on to the aluminium casing in an accented colour, which looks smart.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 75% key layout on offer is intuitive and functional, offering a smaller form factor that doesn’t sacrifice too much on its overall key offering. This is because, as well as including the standard alphanumeric keys, you also get the benefit of a single column navigation cluster, complete with dedicated arrow keys in the bottom-right corner. It’s my favourite keyboard layout, giving a mix of useful functions as well as the space-saving goodness associated with smaller key layouts.

Elsewhere, the Flow is thoughtfully put together with rounded PBT keycaps which feel excellent under finger, and are a further sign of this keyboard’s more premium positioning. Some keycaps are also dual-printed with Windows and Mac functions, which signal the Flow as a more productivity-focused option in line with competition from Logitech, for instance, as opposed to an all-out gaming ‘board.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Around the back, the interface is remarkably simple, with an on/off switch flanked by a USB-C port for charging. The Flow’s underside features no flip-out feet, and instead in their place two metal feet have been added, which look as if they have been retrofitted to the keyboard’s underside, almost as an afterthought. Without them, due to the bulge across the middle of the underside, the Flow would wobble around.

Performance

Fantastic tactile switches

Simple Bluetooth connectivity

Reasonable battery life

Interestingly, the switch you get depends on which colour Lofree Flow you choose. The black variant I’ve got here comes with Kalih’s soft tactile 55g Phantom switches, while the white variant opts for 50g Kalih Ghost linears. I’ve never seen this kind of thing before, and it seems a little odd from the outset as to why you’d be penned in to choosing a specific switch based on the colour of the keyboard.

I went into using the Phantom switches with some scepticism, given I’ve had some mixed experiences with low-profile soft tactile switches. Oftentimes they lack the rounded feel of a full-size equivalent, sacrificing some of that tactility with their shorter height. However, that wasn’t the case here. The Phantom switches offer a lot of tactility over the course of its 2.8mm travel, and are some of the better tactile switches I’ve used overall, feeling smooth with a self-lubricating POM stem and housing. A 55g weighting is comfortable for extensive use in writing reviews, while the feeling is also consistent across all switches.

The Flow is also hotswappable, although the selection of compatible switches is minute, with the only switches supported being those that work inside other Flow variants. Existing options from Kalih’s other ranges and from Gateron or Cherry won’t work due to a different pin configuration on the switch’s underside. This is a bit of a pain, as marketing the keyboard as having a hotswappable PCB would lead you to believe that it’s compatible with a wide range of options, as with full-size hotswap options from other manufacturers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Flow’s acoustics are excellent thanks to a lot of foam being present inside. There’s no case rattle or ping, and this is a wonderfully satisfying keyboard to use for extended periods of time, especially when you get into a bit of a rhythm with what you’re working on. This is also a gasket-mounted keyboard, mimicking the slightly bouncier feel of other full-size enthusiast-grade options, and according to Lofree, the Flow is the first gasket-mounted low profile keyboard out there. If this is anything to go by, I hope it becomes more common.

Connectivity over Bluetooth is convenient, and the Flow can work on up to three devices at once. Compared to the likes of the NuPhy Air75 V2, for instance though, Lofree’s option misses out on a 2.4GHz USB receiver for another wireless channel, instead choosing to go all-in on Bluetooth. This is convenient for those devices that support Bluetooth, although it can also be used over a USB-C cable while charging.

Battery life here is pretty reasonable, with Lofree claiming up to 40 hours of charge with the Flow’s internal 2000mAh capacity battery. This is similar to the original Air75 from NuPhy, and while it is a reasonable figure, it’s behind the second-gen Air75’s over 200 hours of runtime, as well as both Asus’ and Logitech’s options.

Software and lighting

Lack of software is a sore disappointment

Bright, white backlight

Underglow lighting is also smart.

The Lofree Flow’s software and lighting is a bit of a mixed bag. On the point of software, well, there isn’t any. I would have expected this enthusiast-level keyboard to integrate with QMK or VIA for easy remapping of keys and customisation, although that isn’t to be.

The only form of configuration is on the keyboard itself, where a set of key combinations provide access to changing the lighting level, which is a bit of a shame.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The lighting is a little better, however. The Flow offers two forms: a bright white backlight underneath the keys, as well as an underglow from two lights on the keyboard’s underside. Both combine to help the Flow look rather smart in the same vein as Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini, although the Flow lacks the reactive lighting of Logitech’s competitor. The fact it isn’t RGB may not suit some, but I prefer a clean and simple white backlight for productivity-focused workloads.

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want a fantastic typing experience The Lofree Flow’s soft tactile Phantom switches feel excellent under finger, and if it’s a comfortable typing experience you’re after, this keyboard has it in droves. You should not buy if you want configurable software Where the Lofree Flow falls down is with its lack of software-based configuration and customisation, considering a lot of the competition have their own suites to allow for lighting control and remapping keys.

Final Thoughts The Lofree Flow is a fantastic low-profile keyboard in terms of its looks and overall feeling, with a sturdy and smart-looking chassis, as well as excellent soft tactile switches which made typing for extended periods a breeze. For the $159 asking price, however, it cuts a few too many corners to make this a top option. Against the Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile or the NuPhy Air75 V2 for instance, it lacks a 2.4GHz wireless connection, any form of software-based customisation and also offers a much shorter runtime, which means it isn’t a class-leader overall. However, its typing experience and overall feeling are in-line with, and perhaps above, those other options, which still helps this to be an excellent low-profile keyboard overall for enthusiasts and professionals alike. For more options though, check out our list of the best mechanical keyboards we’ve tested. Trusted Score

FAQs How does the Lofree Flow connect? The Lofree Flow works over Bluetooth or by a USB-C wired connection. How many keys does the Lofree Flow have? The Lofree Flow has 84 keys, equating to a 75% layout.

