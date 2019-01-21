The LG Gram 2 in 1 has all the attributes to become one of the very best convertible laptops on the market

What is the LG Gram 2 in 1?

The LG Gram 14 was almost perfect when it launched last year, being one of the very best ultrabooks of 2018 thanks to its amazingly light design and powerhouse performance. Now LG has managed to make its ultra-portable machine even better by fitting it with a touchscreen and a flexible hinge to turn it into the LG Gram 2 in 1.

You even get an LG Stylus Pen bundled into the package, so you can draw, write and doodle all you please. Since the stylus offers 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt detection and a battery that lasts up to a supposed 18 months, you’re getting a quality accessory paired with the Gram. That’s pretty impressive, especially when you consider many convertible laptops don’t even bother including the stylus in the box.

Elsewhere, the LG Gram 2 in 1 is near-on identical to its non-touchscreen equivalent, sharing the same ultra-portable chassis, excellent keyboard and stunning Full HD display. Such a full house of features virtually guarantees this device to be scooping up the gongs at the end of 2019.

Of course, you can only be sure about the quality of a device by using it for yourself, so I journeyed to Las Vegas for CES 2019 to see whether the LG Gram 2 in 1 can meet my high expectations.

LG Gram 2 in 1 – Design

At 1,150g, the convertible LG Gram 2 in 1 is staggeringly light. While not quite as dainty as a typical tablet thanks to the keyboard, it’s still easily light enough to hold for long periods as you draft your fantasy football team or lose yourself in Clash of Clans. The LG Gram 2 in 1 does, however, weigh a little bit more than the standard 14-inch Gram, although there’s only 156g of extra heft.

The hinge is super flexible, allowing you to switch the Gram into a variety of positions. These include Tablet Mode, Stand Mode and Tent Mode. Despite the device’s flexibility, it never felt flimsy. Prop it up in Tent Mode to watch a movie, and you don’t need to worry about it randomly toppling over.

You also get the LG Stylus Pen included in the box, which allows you to fully embrace your creative side. You’re getting a top class stylus here, with tilt detection, 4,096 levels of pressure and a battery life lasting up to 18 months. Admittedly I didn’t have a proper chance to put the stylus to the test, so take these features with a pinch of salt until I publish the full review.

The rest of the design is identical to what you’d find with the standard LG Gram 14. Ignoring the touchscreen, you’re still getting the same 14-inch Full HD IPS panel. Both laptops comply with the MIL-STD-810 standard too, so you can subject the 2 in 1 to extreme temperatures and the unpredictable outdoors without fearing for its safety.

The chiclet keyboard makes a comeback, with keys that are pleasingly chunky and have decent travel. Its backlit too, so you can illuminate the keys once your bedroom or office starts to get gloomy.

All the ports are present, which is great news as LG could have easily scrapped a few when making the jump to a convertible laptop. There are ports for HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, MicroSD, Ethernet and headphones – essentially everything you’d need whether you’re a student, professional or just a layabout.

LG Gram 2 in 1 – Specification

It’s no surprise that the LG Gram 2 in 1 boasts a remarkable spec sheet given the high standard the range has previously set. The double act of the Intel Core i7-8565U processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM should offer blistering speeds to satisfy both students and professionals.

LG Gram 2 in 1 Dimensions 325 x 211 x 17.78 mm Weight 1150g Display 15-inch, 1920×1080, LCD IPS Processor Intel Core i7-8565U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Ports HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 x3, MicroSD, headphone jack, Ethernet

It’s a little disappointing there’s no i5 Intel Core version for those who want a slightly cheaper option, although the $1,499.99 suggested price for the i7 model is reasonable compared to the other Gram laptops.

The LG Gram 2 in 1 also has an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU. This isn’t powerful enough to be considered a game machine, but you’ll still be able to dabble in simple Photoshop jobs.

Since I was only able to use the LG Gram 2 in 1 at a CES 2019 product showcase, I was unable to run any benchmark tests and therefore can’t provide performance figures. You’ll have to wait until our full review for those. But since previous Gram laptops have performed admirably, I’m expecting a solid performance from this convertible.

Initial Impressions

While many laptops simply don’t work as a convertible since they’re heavy enough to dislocate your wrist with single-hand use, the LG Gram 2 in 1 fits the bill perfectly thanks to its ultra-light design and compact form.

Pack in a gorgeous display and lightning-quick processor, and you may just have the best 2 in 1 device on the market. Of course, I can’t say that for sure just yet with a full review still impending, but the LG Gram 2 in 1 sure does look promising.