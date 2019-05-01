How good is the LG G8’s performance?

The LG G8 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and performance is excellent.

The G8 is accompanied by 6GB of RAM, plus 128GB of internal storage with microSD expandability up to 2TB.

It feels perfectly fine in everyday use, including intensive tasks such as gaming, while benchmarks place it in the middle of the flagship pack.

LG has blessed the G8 with a fittingly high-end chipset in Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 855 processor. It’s the same silicon you’ll find in everything from the US variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 family to the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 9.

It can be paired with the chip-makers X50 5G modem, as LG has done with the LG V50, but in its own right it’s still an unmistakably powerful SoC that can deliver across general usability, gaming and everything in-between.

In the case of the G8, it sits alongside 6GB of RAM, which is decidedly middle of the road when looking at the wider flagship space. However, in real-world use you’ll seldom be able to find fault with the experience it offers.

LG G8 processor: Geekbench 4

Geekbench is one of the most popular tools for benchmarking general performance. We run it on every compatible device we review, and across multiple platforms including Android and iOS. This makes it easier to compare capabilities from iOS devices with their Android-powered rivals.

It produces two CPU-centric scores: one for single-core testing and one for multi-core. The single-core score used to carry more weight, but as more Android apps and processes employ multi-threading, the multi-core score is now doubly important.

In the case of the G8, the phone stakes its claim as the third highest-scoring Android device that we’ve tested, placing fourth overall thanks to the iPhone XS and its A12 Bionic chipset.

LG G8 overall system: AnTuTu

An extensive synthetic benchmark, AnTuTu simulates a bevvy of actions, from gaming to web browsing, producing a single overall score at the end of its testing.

Again, the LG G8 performs admirably; it was trumped only by Black Shark’s gaming-focused 2019 flagship, the Black Shark 2.

LG G8 graphics: 3DMark

If you’re a gamer then 3DMark’s results are particularly important since they focus on GPU (graphics processing unit) performance. Sling Shot Extreme is a more demanding version of the Sling Shot benchmark, testing additional graphical technologies and employing more demanding graphical effects such as volumetric lighting during testing.

The LG G8’s middling score is by no means underwhelming, and in practice reinforces its capable graphical abilities, with next to no lag or stutter alongside pleasing visuals when playing demanding 3D titles from Crash of Cars to PUBG Mobile to Asphalt.