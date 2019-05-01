What’s the LG G8 battery life like?

The LG G8’s 3500mAh battery seems a little small for a flagship.

The phone consistently doled out around four hours of screen-on time and over a day and a half of use per charge.

The G8 supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard and wireless charging too.

4000mAh is usually the sign of promising battery life when it comes to Android phones, so alarm bells rang when I learnt that the LG G8 features a significantly smaller 3500mAh cell. Despite this, the battery life of the phone was pleasantly surprising, consistently leaving me with 50% charge at the end of my day. This included just over two hours of screen-on time.

I’d confidently say that the G8 can last a day and a half per charge of regular use, or a full day of intense use, but mileage will obviously vary according to how you use the device.

LG G8 battery performance: Video

As for specifics, the phone consistently dropped 5% of its charge whilst streaming HD Netflix content over 4G every 30 minutes. The phone was locked at 50% brightness for the duration.

It’s worth noting that if I’d forced the screen resolution from its default Full HD+ to its maximum, drain would have undoubtedly increased over the same timeframe while watching HDR content rather than simply HD content would also likely have an effect.

The G8 hasn’t yet been certified for HDR playback by the likes of Netflix as its predecessors, but once it is, the option will become available to you.

LG G8 battery performance: Games

Testing games such as Crash of Cars, Asphalt and Alto’s Odyssey over the course of an hour, with screen brightness set to 50%, would result in a 12 to 15% drain.

LG G8 battery performance: Charging

Should the LG G8 be out of power entirely, it can be replenished in a snip over an hour and a half. The phone supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard – and, using the 9V, 1.8A in-box charger, I was able to refill the G8 to 47% after just 30 minutes and up to 81%t after an hour.

The last 19% took an additional 35 minutes, meaning the LG G8 charged to full from flat in 1hr 35mins.